TOP STORIES
Valeant cuts 2016 forecasts, says it faces risk of default
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cuts its 2016
revenue forecast by 12 percent and says a delay in filing its
annual report could pose a default risk. The drugmaker's
U.S.-listed shares fall 40 percent in early trading. (VALEANT
PHARMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 540 words)
Weak U.S. retail sales highlight risks to economic outlook
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in
February, but a sharp downward revision to January's sales could
reignite concerns about the economy's growth prospects.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani,
740 words)
Europe shares track Asia lower after BOJ, focus turns to Fed
LONDON - European shares fall, pulled lower by mirroring
declines in Asia after the Bank of Japan paints a bleaker
picture of the Japanese economy and helps push the yen higher,
and as oil and metals prices drop. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6),
moved, updated throughout the day, 600 words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS/UPDATE 2, updated throughout the day, 380 words
Battery-hungry world turns to South America's 'lithium
triangle'
SANTIAGO/TORONTO - Far from the soy and cattle that dominate
its vast fertile pampas, Argentina harbors Lithium, another
valuable commodity that is rocketing in price and demand, and
luring newly welcomed foreign investors. (LATAM-LITHIUM/
(PICTURE), moved, by Rosalba O'Brien and Rod Nickel, 1,000
words)
ENERGY
Obama administration will not open Atlantic coast to
drilling
WASHINGTON - The Obama administration will not open up
drilling on the southeastern Atlantic coast because of current
oil market dynamics and strong local opposition.
(USA-OIL/ATLANTIC (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Valerie
Volcovici, 300 words
Oil prices ease over uncertain supply picture
LONDON - Oil prices fall for a second day, as concerns
emerge that a six-week rally may have fizzled after OPEC doused
hopes for a speedy erosion of a global overhang of unwanted
crude. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, updated throughout the
day, 350 words)
ECONOMY
Canada deficit to hit C$29 bln this year, may prevent
another rate cut
Canada will run a budget shortfall of C$28.6 billion ($21.4
billion) in the coming fiscal year, which should keep the Bank
of Canada from cutting rates but will not necessarily provide a
big boost to growth, a Reuters poll finds. (CANADA-BUDGET/POLL,
moved, by Anu Bararia and Leah Schnurr, 590 words)
+ See also:
- CANADA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on economy,
inflation
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan says it will maintain its massive
asset buying program at existing levels but offers a bleaker
view of the economy, suggesting it may roll out more stimulus as
it struggles to reach an elusive inflation target.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara,
700 words)
Russia considers abolishing mandatory pension savings -
sources
MOSCOW - Russia's economic policy makers are in talks to
abolish compulsory contributions to employees' managed pension
funds that had been aimed at sustaining the long-term health of
the system, three sources close to the government say.
(RUSSIA-PENSIONS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya,
Lidia Kelly and Elena Fabrichnaya, 650 words)
Party's over as Britain drops nightclub entrance fees from
inflation basket
LONDON - A decline in Britain's clubbing scene has prompted
the statistics agency to drop nightclub entrance charges from
the basket of goods and services it uses to calculate inflation
-- and instead add refill pods for home espresso machines.
(BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 210 words)
COMPANIES
FleetCor pays $1.1 bln for Brazil toll payment firm Sem
Parar
SAO PAULO - FleetCor Technologies Inc will buy Brazil's
largest electronic toll payments company for $1.1 billion,
underscoring the growing allure of Latin America's biggest fleet
management market in spite of a steep recession.
(SEMPARAR-M&A/FLEETCOR TECHNOL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, 360 words)
VW Financial Services takes writedown for emissions scandal
FRANKFURT - Volkswagen's Financial Services AG takes an
extraordinary writedown of 353 million euros ($391 million) to
cover a potential decline in the residual value of cars in the
wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal.
(VOLKSWAGEN-FINANCIALSERVICES/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, 390
words)
Yield-starved European insurers look past risks, mull
emerging bonds
LONDON - Starved of yield in Western bond markets and at
risk of defaulting on future payments to policyholders, Europe's
10 trillion-euro insurance industry is turning to emerging debt
for the returns it desperately needs. (EMERGING-INSURERS/DEBT
(GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao, 900
words)
UK employers group CBI says 80 pct of members want to stay
in EU
LONDON - Eighty percent of the Confederation of British
Industry's members want Britain to stay in the European Union,
the employers group says, responding to critics of its
pro-European stance. (BRITAIN-EU/CBI, moved, 280 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Auto, power firms save millions swapping copper for
aluminium
LONDON/TOKYO/JUBAIL - Automakers and other manufacturers are
abandoning copper for lighter and cheaper aluminium after a
decade of technological innovation that is saving some companies
hundreds of millions of dollars. (ALUMINIUM-COPPER/SUBSTITUTION,
by Eric Onstad, Yuka Obayashi and Reem Shamseddine, 860 words)
Man in Manila gets $30 mln cash from cyber heist; Bangladesh
c.bank gov quits
DHAKA/MANILA - Bangladesh's central bank governor resigns
over the theft of $81 million from the bank's U.S. account, as
details emerge in the Philippines that $30 million of the money
was delivered in cash to a casino junket operator in Manila.
(USA-FED/BANGLADESH-RESIGNATION (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved,
by Serajul Quadir and Karen Lema, 770 words)