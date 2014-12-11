Editor: Franklin Paul + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. consumer spending gains steam, boosted by lower gas prices

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip in November as lower gasoline prices gave the holiday shopping season a boost, offering the latest sign of underlying momentum in the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 550 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 3,CORRECTED), moving shortly, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 400 words

- USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 330 words)

- USA-FED/RATES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, 995 words

Ebola vaccine trial interrupted for checks after joint pains - Geneva hospital

GENEVA - A clinical trial of the Ebola vaccine by Merck and NewLink has been interrupted in all 59 volunteers in Geneva a week early "as a measure of precaution" after four patients complain of joint pains in hands and feet, the University of Geneva Hospital says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-NURSE (URGENT), moved, 130 words

'Birdman' lands seven Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - The surreal show business satire "Birdman," a darling of critics for its innovative storytelling, led the Golden Globe Awards film nominations, with its seven nods making it a frontrunner early in the Hollywood awards season. (FILM-GOLDENGLOBES (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy, 600 words)

All the rage a year ago, bitcoin sputters as adoption stalls

NEW YORK - After skyrocketing to more than a thousand dollars in price late last year and attracting worldwide attention, bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has stalled. (MARKETS-BITCOIN/ADOPTION (ANALYSIS), expect by 1700 GMT/Noon ET, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors turn to MLP funds as U.S. energy bet while oil slides

NEW YORK - U.S. investors are zeroing in on exchange-traded funds that track master limited partnerships as a way to bet on long-term North American energy boom even as oil prices slide, convinced that these funds look relatively cheap and promise growth. (OIL-PRICES/FUNDS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ashley Lau, 735 words)

ECONOMY

Oil slips towards $64, oversupply weighs

LONDON - Oil slipped towards $64 a barrel and within sight of a five-year low, pressured by signs that already ample supply will be even more plentiful in 2015. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Alex Lawler, 400 words

Tepid interest in its cheap loans edges ECB towards printing money

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's second offering of almost zero-cost loans to banks drew only tepid interest, underlining fragile confidence in the euro zone economy and making ECB money-printing appear all but inevitable. (ECB-POLICY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel, 690 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, 660 words)

- NORWAY-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Camilla Knudsen, 600 words)

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 515 words

Bank of England to publish minutes faster, cut number of policy meetings

LONDON - The Bank of England says that it wants to cut the number of monetary policy meetings it holds to eight a year from 12, and that from August 2015 it will publish minutes of its discussions immediately after policy decisions. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 435 words)

COMPANIES

Starboard extends bet on office supply sector with Staples stake

A merger between Staples and Office Depot could be on the horizon, 17 years after antitrust regulators nixed an effort to merge the two largest U.S. office supply retailers. (STAPLES-STARBOARDVALUE/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Devika Krishna Kumar, 400 words)

Lululemon profit beats on lower costs, but revenue outlook lowered

Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit driven in part by cost cuts, but the stock fell as gross margins and revenue disappointed and the retailer cut its fourth quarter outlook, citing port delays and the cost of store openings. (LULULEMON ATHLET RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Solarina Ho, 400 words)

RadioShack says yet to reach agreement with lenders on store closures

Electronics retailer RadioShack said lenders have not agreed to the closure of 1,100 stores, raising doubts about its turnaround plan and sending its shares down 7 percent. (RADIOSHACK-RESULTS/ expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 400 words)

Aston Martin looks to raise funds for new models - sources

PARIS/LONDON - Aston Martin is preparing to raise funds to expand its range of models into new areas including crossover SUVs, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the loss-making sports car maker steps up its turnaround efforts under a new boss. ASTONMARTIN-OUTLOOK/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost and Costas Pitas, 800 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-JAPAN/HONDA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 415 words