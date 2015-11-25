Editor: Steve Orlofsky 1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Wall St inches higher as health, consumer stocks gain
U.S. stocks are slightly higher, led by healthcare and
consumer stocks, after a flood of data suggesting the U.S.
economy is growing modestly that could sway Federal Reserve
policymakers on an interest rate increase. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE
3), updated throughout the day, 460 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), updated throughout the day,
700 words
New agonies, alliances as Fed debates post-liftoff plan
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve officials, who are expected to
raise interest rates next month, are already sketching out
positions for a post-liftoff debate that may blur the lines
between inflation "hawks" and "doves," while making the Fed's
policy less predictable. (USA-FED/POLICY (INSIGHT), moved, By
Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)
U.S. consumer spending slowing, but business investment
poised to rise
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October
as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings
to nearly a three-year highs, pointing to moderate economic
growth in the fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved,
730 words)
VW will stick to 6.7 bln euro provisions despite simple
technical fix
WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen will not reduce planned
provisions of 6.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) for costs of its
diesel emissions scandal although technical fixes for affected
vehicles have turned out less complex. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/
(UPDATE 1) moving shortly, by Andreas Cremer, 300 words)
ENERGY
Oil falls as spotlight returns to glut, dollar up
LONDON - Crude oil futures fall back toward $45 per barrel
as the dollar gains and investor focus shifts back to a deep
global supply glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), updated throughout
the day, 330 words)
Israel's Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas deal
JERUSALEM - Natural gas from Israel's vast Leviathan
offshore gas field will be pumped to Egypt via an existing
subsea pipeline for up to 15 years under a preliminary deal
announced by the field's developers. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/EGYPT
(UPDATE 2), by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, moved, 590
words)
ECONOMY
Finnish businesses will stop centralized wage agreements
HELSINKI, Nov 25 Finland's main business lobby
will end the country's long tradition of centralized
wage-setting next year, arguing that independent agreements for
sectors and companies would improve the prospects of the
economy, which has shrunk three years in a row.
(FINLAND-LABOURMARKETS/, moved, 310 words)
UK's Osborne sticks to budget target, scraps cuts to tax
credits
LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne surprises
his critics by sticking with his budget surplus target for the
end of the decade, even as he abandoned a controversial plan to
make big savings in one part of the welfare budget.
(BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by William
Schomberg and David Milliken, 310 words)
Macau's house of cards topples as investors lose big on
junkets
MACAU - The theft of millions of dollars from investors in a
Macau junket operator has sparked months of protests and
hastened the demise of a business model that greased the wheels
of the $44 billion global gambling hub for over a decade.
(MACAU-GAMBLING/ (PICTURE), moved, By Farah Master, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Herbalife, CEO prevail in 'prevail scheme' lawsuit
A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit accusing Herbalife Ltd
and Chief Executive Michael Johnson of defrauding shareholders
by misrepresenting that the weight-loss and nutritional products
company complied with laws designed to prevent pyramid schemes.
(HERBALIFE-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Jonathan
Stempel, 340 words)
Deere profit falls on slowed farm equipment sales
Deere & Co reports a drop in quarterly earnings that is not
as steep as Wall Street had expected and gives a less dire
outlook than analysts had feared, saying it was well-positioned
to weather a worsening slump in demand for its farm equipment.
(DEERE AND CO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Meredith Davis, 390
words)
Three Goldman bankers leave for Uber as tech world raids
Wall St talent
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Three mid-level bankers in Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's technology investment banking group in San
Francisco have left to take positions at ride service company
Uber Technologies Inc in recent months, people familiar with the
matter say. (GOLDMAN-UBER, by Olivia Oran and Heather
Somerville, moved, 1,090 words)
Syngenta looking at takeovers, JVs, asset sales
Syngenta, which fended off a $47 billion takeover approach
from Monsanto three months ago, is itself looking at takeovers,
joint ventures or asset sales, the Swiss company's chairman
tells a newspaper. (SYNGENTA-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joshua
Franklin and Ludwig Burger, 300 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
U.S.-Cuba detente opens door to battle over trademarks
CAMAGUEY, Cuba - A counterfeit McDonald's in Cuba
illustrates a potential battlefront in U.S.-Cuban relations as
the former Cold War foes seek to normalize relations. Both sides
have grievances on trademark and intellectual property rights,
and the topic will be addressed at the negotiating table in
Havana and Washington. (CUBA-USA/TRADEMARKS, expect by 1700
GMT/noon ET, by Jaime Hamre, 900 words)