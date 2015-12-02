Editor: Steve Orlofsky 1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Private payrolls, compensation data point to sturdy jobs
market
WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers boosted hiring in
November and wage growth appeared to pick-up in the third
quarter, signs of labor market strength that could support the
first Federal Reserve interest rate increase in nearly a decade
later this month. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (WRAPUP 2), moved,
by Lucia Mutikani, 590 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco
Guarascio, 300 words
Yellen, in back-to-back appearances, could close out era of
zero rates
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could cement
the case for a U.S. interest rate hike ahead of the Fed's Dec.
15-16 policy meeting, with public appearances over the next two
days at a high-profile economics group and before a joint
committee of Congress. (USA-FED/YELLEN (PREVIEW), moved, 410
words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/LOCKHART (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words
- USA-FED/BRAINARD (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ann Saphir, 400
words
Yahoo shares rise as board meets amid reports of Internet
sale
Shares of Yahoo Inc open more than 5 percent higher after
reports that the company could sell its core Internet business,
which Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has failed to turn around
after more than three years on the job. (YAHOO-DIVESTITURE/,
moved, 410 words)
Argentine President-elect Macri says debt deal possible in
2016
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President-elect Mauricio Macri
expresses confidence a deal can be reached next year with U.S.
creditors suing the country over unpaid debt.
(ARGENTINA-DEBT/MACRI (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Hugh
Bronstein, 500 words)
Saudis expected to reject calls for OPEC cuts as rivals pump
more
VIENNA - Saudi Arabia is expected to reject calls from
fellow OPEC members to cut output when the group meets this
week, as the group's kingpin argues it cannot deal alone with
one of the most severe oil gluts in history. (OPEC-MEETING/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 730
words)
+ See also:
- OPEC-MEETING/OPTIONS, moved, by Amanda Cooper, 630 words
MARKETS
Wall St opens little changed ahead of Yellen's speech
U.S. stocks are little changed ahead of Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the day. (USA-STOCKS/
(UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 550 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), updated throughout the day,
860 words
- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), updated throughout the day, 50
words
ECONOMY
Bank of Canada holds rates, but flags vulnerability in
household sector
OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada keeps its benchmark interest
rate steady even though it said vulnerabilities in the household
sector, which has been stretched by high debt spurred by people
taking advantage of cheap mortgages, continues to edge higher.
(CANADA-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
Watch for US recession, China slashing rates to zero next
year -Citi
LONDON - The outlook for the global economy next year is
darkening, with a U.S. recession and China becoming the first
major emerging market to slash interest rates to zero both
potential scenarios, according to Citi. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/2016, By
Jamie McGeever, 440 words)
COMPANIES
EU set to investigate McDonald's tax deal with Luxembourg -
sources
BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators are likely to widen their
crackdown on corporate tax dodging with an investigation into a
deal between fast-food chain McDonald's and Luxembourg, two
people with knowledge of the matter say. (EU-MCDONALDS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 240 words)
Partners in Brazil's BTG Pactual take control from founder
SAO PAULO - Senior partners in Grupo BTG Pactual SA take
control of the Brazilian investment bank from financier André
Esteves to distance it from its founder following his arrest in
a corruption probe. (BRAZIL CORRUPTION/BTG PACTUAL SA (UPDATE
2), moved, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer, 580
words)
VW agrees to terms of 20 bln euro bridge loan -sources
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Volkswagen has agreed the terms of a 20
billion euro ($21 billion) bridging loan with banks to help
shoulder the costs of its emissions scandal, three people
familiar with the matter told Reuters. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, By Arno Schuetze and Andreas Cremer, 750
words)
Toymaker VTech hit by largest-ever hack targeting kids
A cyber attack on digital toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd
exposed the data of 6.4 million children, the company said on
Tuesday, in what experts called the largest known hack targeting
youngsters. (VTECH-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 2, CORRECTED), moved, By
Jim Finkle, 400 words)
First case puts UK corporate plea deal system under scrutiny
LONDON - British legislation intended to boost the fight
against corporate crime was successfully used for the first time
this week when a judge approved a plea deal in which a bank
agreed to pay fines in return for a bribery prosecution being
suspended (BRITAIN-DPA, moved, picture, by Estelle Shirbon, 700
words)