Editor: Steve Orlofsky 1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Fed readies first hike in almost a decade amid calm markets

WASHINGTON - Eight years after a devastating recession opened an era of loose U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve is set to raise rates for the first time since 2006, in a sign the world's largest economy had overcome most of the wounds of the global financial crisis. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Howard Schneider, 750 words)

Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed rate decision

Wall Street rose for the third straight day as investors prepare for a widely anticipated interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve later in the day. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 540 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updated throughout the day, 770 words)

Fed has new tools to jig rates after first hike in 9 years

NEW YORK - No sooner will the Federal Reserve raise U.S. interest rates than it must make more decisions on how to drain markets awash in cash and, further down the road, how to shrink its swollen balance sheet. (USA-FED/MARKETS, moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 550 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/CONSUMERS (PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider, 915 words

SPECIAL REPORT-Accounting firms, SEC hobble U.S. audit regulator

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board was set up by the U.S. Congress to oversee the auditing profession after a rash of frauds, but the industry has gotten the upper hand. (USA-ACCOUNTING/PCAOB, moved, by Charles Levinson, 3,730 words)

ENERGY

Oil falls on U.S. supply build, expected Fed rate hike

LONDON - Oil falls on fresh evidence of growing global oversupply and as investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where interest rates are likely to be raised, boosting the dollar and pressuring commodities. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), updated throughout the day, 460 words)

COLUMN-Congress poised to lift the ban on U.S. crude exports: Kemp

LONDON - Congressional leaders have reached a deal to lift the 40-year-old ban on exporting U.S. crude in a symbolically important move that could give domestic oil producers much more flexibility in the future. (USA-OILEXPORTS/KEMP (COLUMN), moved, by John Kemp, 1,310 words)

INSIGHT

Black presence on US boards shrinks, hedge funds cited by some

BOSTON - African-Americans have become a shrinking presence in the boardrooms of the biggest U.S. companies in recent years, setting back a push by pension funds for greater diversity. (BOARDROOM-RACE/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Ross Kerber, 1,440 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. housing data highlights economic strength despite weak manufacturing

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts in November rebounded from a seven-month low and permits surged to a five-month high, signs of strength in the housing market that could give the Federal Reserve more confidence to raise interest rates on Wednesday. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 690 words)

Euro zone marks solid Q4 but with slight loss of momentum: PMIs

LONDON - Euro zone businesses are about to mark their best quarter in 4-1/2 years but those in core economies reported a slight loss of momentum running into year-end with still no sign of inflation picking up, surveys show. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 740 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 340 words

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 370 words

COMPANIES

German lobby group says excess emissions detected in Mercedes model

BERLIN - German environmental lobby group DUH turns on carmaker Daimler, saying test results have shown nitrogen oxide emissions from one of its Mercedes diesel models far exceeds European legal limits. (DAIMLER-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 600 words)

+ See also:

- VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

- INDIA AUTOS/POLLUTION (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Aditi Shah, 560 words

Valeant says it can contain hit to dermatology, forecasts 2016 growth

Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says fourth-quarter profit was hit when it cut ties with Philidor Rx Services but that it could contain the damage next year and increase profit. (VALEANT PHARMS-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Caroline Humer and Carl O'Donnell, 640 words)

+ See also:

- HOUSE-VALEANT PHARMS/PROBE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 580 words)

Cheap gas spurs SUV sales, puts U.S. climate goals at risk

WASHINGTON/DETROIT - Surging demand for trucks and SUVs fueled by cheap gasoline is holding back improvements in U.S. fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions, a government report due out on Wednesday is expected to show. (AUTOS-EMISSIONS/ (PICTURE), moved, by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert, 640 words)

New CEO cuts management layer at struggling Rolls-Royce

LONDON - Rolls-Royce, the British engineering company which has issued four profit warnings in little over a year, is scrapping a layer of senior management in the first major move by new boss Warren East to try to turn the business around. (ROLLS-ROYCE-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah Young, 490 words)