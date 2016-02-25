Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China stocks slump, sterling
steadies
LONDON - European shares bounce after two days of declines
and sterling steadies having been pounded all week by 'Brexit'
fears, though a 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks keeps worries
over China's economy on the boil. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5,
PICTURE), updated throughout the day, 580 words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 420
words
Foxconn deal for Japan's Sharp in doubt after last-minute
hitch
TOKYO/TAIPEI - Taiwan's Foxconn puts its takeover of
electronics maker Sharp Corp on hold after discovering
previously undisclosed liabilities, sources say, throwing into
doubt what was set to be the biggest takeover by a foreign firm
in Japan's technology sector. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 6,
PICTURE), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki and J.R. Wu, 720 words)
KLR Energy to price IPO, a day after Silver Run market debut
KLR Energy Acquisition Corp is scheduled to price its $130
million IPO later on Thursday, one day after the successful
stock market debut of another so-called blank check U.S. energy
investment company, Silver Run Acquisition Corp.
(KLRENERGY-IPO/, moving shortly, by Lauren Hirsch, 400 words)
ENERGY
Oil hit by oversupply and economic growth concerns
NEW YORK - Oil prices fall about 2 percent after data
indicating record highs in U.S. crude inventories amid worries
about oversupply in a slowing global economy. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(UPDATE 7), updated throughout the day, 230 words)
Apache slashes 2016 capex, posts smaller-than-expected loss
U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp cuts its annual
capital budget by nearly two-thirds and reports a quarterly loss
smaller than analysts had expected as its costs fell.
(APACHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 330 words)
ECONOMY
Strong U.S. durable goods orders offer hope for
manufacturing
WASHINGTON - New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods in January rose by the most in 10 months as demand picked
up across the board, offering a ray of hope for the downtrodden
manufacturing sector. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 560 words)
ECB's favored inflation gauge hits record low below 1.4
percent
LONDON - A key measure of the market's longer-term euro zone
inflation expectations fell to a record low, fueling bets on
more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone
government bond yields near lows. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 310 words)
China seeks to reassure trading partners on FX, markets
ahead of G20
SHANGHAI - Chinese policymakers rule out an imminent
devaluation of the yuan as they seek to reassure trading
partners ahead of the G20 summit that they can manage market
stability while driving structural reforms. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP
3), moved, by Kevin Yao and Engen Tham, 920 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 470 words
Brazil jobless rate rose to 7.6 pct in January
BRASILIA - The unemployment rate in Brazil's main cities
rose in January to the highest for the month in seven years and
wages fell sharply, adding to evidence that labor market is
reeling from the country's deepest recession in decades.
(BRAZIL-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)
Euro zone inflation revised down to 0.3 pct in January
BRUSSELS - Euro zone consumer prices grew 0.3 percent
year-on-year in January, the European Union's statistics office
says, revising downward its earlier estimate of a 0.4 percent
rise. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 270 words)
COMPANIES
Best Buy quarterly profit beat, sets $1 bln share repurchase
Best Buy Co Inc reports quarterly sales and profit above
analyst expectations, helped by rise in sales of health and
wearables, home theater and appliances. (BEST BUY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)
Sears posts wider quarterly loss, taps investor to board
Department store operator Sears Holdings Corp reports a
bigger quarterly net loss as a drop in sales during the holiday
season overshadowed efforts to slash costs, and the retailer
appoints its largest outside investor to its board. (SEARS
HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
+ See also:
- SEARS HOLDINGS-RESULTS/LETTER, moved, 380 words)
Kohl's warns 2016 sales may fall
U.S. department store operator Kohl's Corp warns that
revenue could fall this year and says it is unlikely to meet its
2017 target of $21 billion in sales because of a weak economy
and a pullback in consumer spending on its core categories such
as apparel. (KOHLS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sruthi
Ramakrishnan, 380 words)
Drug distributor McKesson to buy two cancer care firms for
$1.2 bln
Drug distributor McKesson Corp will buy two privately held
cancer care service providers, Vantage Oncology LLC and
Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion, to add muscle to its
specialty health business. (MCKESSON-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 160
words)
Lloyds Bank's dividend surprise sweetens profit miss
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group rewards investors with a
surprise 2 billion pound payout, underlying its intent to be the
biggest dividend payer among Britain's banks and its recovery
after a state bailout. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Lawrence White, 460 words)
TD reports weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit
TORONTO - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reports a
softer-than-expected first-quarter profit as growth at its
domestic and U.S. retail banking businesses was offset by
weakness in capital markets. (TD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, 400 words)
AB InBev suffers in U.S. ahead of SABMiller takeover
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is strengthening its
position as the world's largest brewer by buying SABMiller,
reports lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings as it
suffered a declining U.S. market share and margins.
(ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 520
words)
Brazil's Vale reports worst loss in 20 years on commodity
slump
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian miner Vale SA reported a
fourth-quarter net loss of $8.57 billion, its worst ever as a
private company, as weak commodity prices and hefty writedowns
heaped further pressure on the company, the world's largest
producer of iron ore. (VALE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 360
words)