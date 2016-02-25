Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China stocks slump, sterling steadies

LONDON - European shares bounce after two days of declines and sterling steadies having been pounded all week by 'Brexit' fears, though a 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks keeps worries over China's economy on the boil. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE), updated throughout the day, 580 words)

+ See also:

- USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 2), updated throughout the day, 420 words

Foxconn deal for Japan's Sharp in doubt after last-minute hitch

TOKYO/TAIPEI - Taiwan's Foxconn puts its takeover of electronics maker Sharp Corp on hold after discovering previously undisclosed liabilities, sources say, throwing into doubt what was set to be the biggest takeover by a foreign firm in Japan's technology sector. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki and J.R. Wu, 720 words)

KLR Energy to price IPO, a day after Silver Run market debut

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp is scheduled to price its $130 million IPO later on Thursday, one day after the successful stock market debut of another so-called blank check U.S. energy investment company, Silver Run Acquisition Corp. (KLRENERGY-IPO/, moving shortly, by Lauren Hirsch, 400 words)

ENERGY

Oil hit by oversupply and economic growth concerns

NEW YORK - Oil prices fall about 2 percent after data indicating record highs in U.S. crude inventories amid worries about oversupply in a slowing global economy. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updated throughout the day, 230 words)

Apache slashes 2016 capex, posts smaller-than-expected loss

U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp cuts its annual capital budget by nearly two-thirds and reports a quarterly loss smaller than analysts had expected as its costs fell. (APACHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 330 words)

ECONOMY

Strong U.S. durable goods orders offer hope for manufacturing

WASHINGTON - New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in January rose by the most in 10 months as demand picked up across the board, offering a ray of hope for the downtrodden manufacturing sector. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 560 words)

ECB's favored inflation gauge hits record low below 1.4 percent

LONDON - A key measure of the market's longer-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to a record low, fueling bets on more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone government bond yields near lows. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 310 words)

China seeks to reassure trading partners on FX, markets ahead of G20

SHANGHAI - Chinese policymakers rule out an imminent devaluation of the yuan as they seek to reassure trading partners ahead of the G20 summit that they can manage market stability while driving structural reforms. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Kevin Yao and Engen Tham, 920 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 470 words

Brazil jobless rate rose to 7.6 pct in January

BRASILIA - The unemployment rate in Brazil's main cities rose in January to the highest for the month in seven years and wages fell sharply, adding to evidence that labor market is reeling from the country's deepest recession in decades. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Euro zone inflation revised down to 0.3 pct in January

BRUSSELS - Euro zone consumer prices grew 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, the European Union's statistics office says, revising downward its earlier estimate of a 0.4 percent rise. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 270 words)

COMPANIES

Best Buy quarterly profit beat, sets $1 bln share repurchase

Best Buy Co Inc reports quarterly sales and profit above analyst expectations, helped by rise in sales of health and wearables, home theater and appliances. (BEST BUY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

Sears posts wider quarterly loss, taps investor to board

Department store operator Sears Holdings Corp reports a bigger quarterly net loss as a drop in sales during the holiday season overshadowed efforts to slash costs, and the retailer appoints its largest outside investor to its board. (SEARS HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- SEARS HOLDINGS-RESULTS/LETTER, moved, 380 words)

Kohl's warns 2016 sales may fall

U.S. department store operator Kohl's Corp warns that revenue could fall this year and says it is unlikely to meet its 2017 target of $21 billion in sales because of a weak economy and a pullback in consumer spending on its core categories such as apparel. (KOHLS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 380 words)

Drug distributor McKesson to buy two cancer care firms for $1.2 bln

Drug distributor McKesson Corp will buy two privately held cancer care service providers, Vantage Oncology LLC and Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion, to add muscle to its specialty health business. (MCKESSON-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 160 words)

Lloyds Bank's dividend surprise sweetens profit miss

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group rewards investors with a surprise 2 billion pound payout, underlying its intent to be the biggest dividend payer among Britain's banks and its recovery after a state bailout. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence White, 460 words)

TD reports weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit

TORONTO - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reports a softer-than-expected first-quarter profit as growth at its domestic and U.S. retail banking businesses was offset by weakness in capital markets. (TD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/0930 AM ET, 400 words)

AB InBev suffers in U.S. ahead of SABMiller takeover

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is strengthening its position as the world's largest brewer by buying SABMiller, reports lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings as it suffered a declining U.S. market share and margins. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 520 words)

Brazil's Vale reports worst loss in 20 years on commodity slump

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian miner Vale SA reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $8.57 billion, its worst ever as a private company, as weak commodity prices and hefty writedowns heaped further pressure on the company, the world's largest producer of iron ore. (VALE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words)