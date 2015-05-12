(Adds BOEING-INVESTORS/(WRAPUP 1))
Verizon to buy AOL in $4.4 bln mobile video push
Verizon Communications Inc says it will buy AOL Inc in a
$4.4 billion deal that gives the biggest U.S. wireless carrier
access to AOL's successful digital advertising service and
content including the Huffington Post news website.
AOL-M&A/VERIZON COMMN
Saba, Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy, 588 words)
Fast-track trade bill faces key test in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON - The Pacific trade agreement faces its first
test in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in a knife-edge vote that may
hold the key to President Barack Obama's diplomatic pivot to
USA-TRADE/
Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan, 525 words)
Mayweather, Pacquiao fight sets pay-per-view records
LOS ANGELES - The 'Fight of the Century' between boxing
greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Manny Pacquiao is expected to
generate more than $500 million worldwide, setting a record for
pay per view buys and revenue, cable networks Showtime and HBO
BOXING-MAYWEATHER/TV
Legal battle will not stop slimmed-down TV plans for cord
cutters
LOS ANGELES - Cable and satellite television companies
fighting to retain customers in the face of online competition
say a high-profile legal battle will not stop them from
experimenting with ways to attract younger viewers.
TELEVISION-SKINNY/
Global bond worries push Wall Street lower
U.S. stocks fall for the second straight session amid a
global bond sell-off and concerns over Greece's perilous
MARKETS-STOCKS/USA
through day, 423 words)
Weak Mexico industrial output pressures gov't GDP forecast
MEXICO CITY - Mexican industrial output unexpectedly
stagnated in March compared with February, dampening growth
hopes and putting pressure on the government's forecast for a
MEXICO-ECONOMY/
Graham, 400 words)
Fed's Dudley makes no prediction, but applauds 2015 rate
hike consensus
A top Federal Reserve official says he does not know when
interest rates will rise, but he tempered that uncertainty by
applauding an apparent consensus between markets and the U.S.
central bank that it will happen later this year.
USA-FED/DUDLEY
Boeing says efficiency supports strong outlook, despite
hurdles
NEW YORK - Citing steady demand from airlines, Boeing Co
says it is capable of raising 737 jetliner output by 43 percent
to 60 a month, giving a rosy outlook despite concerns about
orders, overall production and defense spending.
BOEING-INVESTORS/
SEC charges ITT Educational, CEO, CFO with fraud; shares
plunge
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges ITT
Educational Services Inc, its chief executive and its chief
financial officer with fraud for concealing the poor performance
of two student loan programs that the for-profit college
SEC-ITTEDUCATION/
Jonathan Stempel, 400 words)
Patriot Coal files Chapter 11 again, is in talks with buyer
Patriot Coal Corp files for bankruptcy protection, just 18
months after emerging from its previous Chapter 11, and said it
was in negotiations with a potential buyer. (PATRIOT
PATRIOT COAL-BANKRUPTCY/
Nomura, RBS face $805 mln damages after U.S. judge's ruling:
lawyer
NEW YORK - A U.S. judge's finding that Nomura Holdings Inc
made false statements in selling mortgage-backed securities to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before the 2008 financial crisis
could result in a judgment exceeding $805 million, a U.S.
FHFA-NOMURA HLDGS/DAMAGES
moving shortly, By Nate Raymond, 379 words)
American Airlines to begin merging reservations platforms
this summer
American Airlines Group Inc plans to begin uniting its
reservations platforms as early as July, setting a three-month
time-frame for a data migration process that has harrowed other
AMERICAN AIRLINE-OPERATIONS/
Jeffrey Dastin, 350 words)
Baxter buys cancer drugs from Italian drugmaker for $900 mln
Baxter International Inc agrees to buy two drugs to treat a
rare form of blood cancer from Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau
Finanziaria SpA for $900 million, before expenses. (SIGMA TAU
SIGMA TAU FINANZIARIA-M&A/BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
words)
Exor sweetens offer for PartnerRe to $137.5 per share
MILAN/NEW YORK - Italian holding company Exor raises its
all-cash offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe by 5.8
percent to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump
a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected.
PARTNERRE-M&A/EXOR SPA
Mike Stone, 399 words)