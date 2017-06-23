Editor: Richard Chang +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber
secrets
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including
Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access
to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when
Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on
the West, a Reuters investigation has found. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH
(UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Schectman,
Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, 1,513 words)
Ford China move raises new cloud on Mexican carmaking
horizon
MEXICO CITY - A second u-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in
Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local
carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated
threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with
punitive tariffs. (FORD MOTOR-MEXICO/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by
Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham, 724 words)
U.S. new home sales rise, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON - New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May
and the median sales price surged to an all-time high,
suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lindsay Dunsmuir, 350 words)
EXCLUSIVE
Report says EU firms face higher banking bills after Brexit
LONDON - A report has concluded that a so-called hard Brexit
could cost banks up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) and
European customers were being overly optimistic if they thought
lenders would pick up the bill, an industry source says.
(BRITAIN-EU/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Huw Jones, 443 words)
Uruguayan drugmaker taps Jefferies for bond, stock debut
SAO PAULO - The billionaire owners of Uruguay's Mega Pharma
SA have hired Jefferies LLC to explore alternatives for Latin
America's No. 4 pharmaceutical company, which could include
debut bond and stock offerings, two people with knowledge of the
matter say. (MEGA PHARMA-DEALS/ (EXCLUSIVE, URGENT), moved, by
Tatiana Bautzer, 450 words)
MARKETS
Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK - World stocks advance and are on track to end the
week with a slight gain as a drop in the dollar helps boost
slumping oil prices. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by
Chuck Mikolajczak, 497 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Scott Disavino, 413
words
- USA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Karen Brettell,
335 words
- GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD (PIX), moved, by Hugh Lawson, 720
words
U.S. Treasury market not following Fed's lead yet
BENGALURU - U.S. Treasury yields are forecast to climb over
the coming year, but the outlook from fixed-income strategists
has not changed much in the past three months, in the latest
sign that optimism about a global inflation pickup has at best
plateaued. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, moved, by Hari Kishan and Rahul
Karunakar, 700 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/BULLARD (URGENT), moved, 319 words
Oil's drop could leave a stain on earnings
NEW YORK - Heading into second-quarter earnings season,
investors are looking for a continuation of strong U.S. company
results to justify high stock valuations, now trading near their
loftiest levels since 2004. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED
COLUMN), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo Campos, 693
words)
Stocks flying, oil crying as 2017 hits halfway point
LONDON - World stocks could be about to record their best
start to a year since 1998, when global markets were recovering
from the Asian crisis, while oil and the dollar are facing their
worst first-half in years. (MARKETS-2017/GRAPHIC, moved, by Marc
Jones, 731 words)
UNITED STATES
U.S. Supreme Court limits rights of property owners
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court narrows the rights of
property owners in disputes with governments and lays out a
formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in
a case involving a vacant lot in Wisconsin on the picturesque
St. Croix River. (USA-COURT/PROPERTY (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Andrew
Chung, 577 words)
+ See also:
- USA-COURT/DEPORTATION (UPDATE 1), by Lawrence Hurley, 360
words
ECONOMY
Canada inflation rate cools in May, making July rate hike
less likely
OTTAWA - Canada's annual inflation rate cooled more than
expected in May, moving it further away from the Bank of
Canada's target and reducing the odds of an interest rate hike
next month. (CANADA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leah
Schnurr, 401 words)
Brazil farm minister heads to U.S. over fresh beef ban
SAO PAULO - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi
travels to the United States to fight a ban on imports of fresh
Brazilian beef, which weighed on shares of meatpackers due to
renewed concerns over the industry's image. (USA-BRAZIL/BEEF
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberto Samora and Bruno
Federowski, 430 words)
COMPANIES
Tesla, others seek ways to ensure drivers keep their hands
on the wheel
WASHINGTON - Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to
track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts
to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver
assistance systems, like Tesla's Autopilot, that allow drivers
to take their hands off the wheel. (USA-AUTOS/SELFDRIVING-SAFETY
(TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 775 words)
BlackBerry misses sales forecasts, shares tumble
WATERLOO, Ontario - BlackBerry Ltd posts quarterly revenue
that missed analysts' forecasts due to an unexpected sales
decline, pushing shares down as much as 13 percent, their
biggest one-day drop in more than two years.
(BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Narottam Medhora and
Jim Finkle, 439 words)
British Airways applies to use Qatar planes, staff during
cabin crew strike
LONDON - British Airways has applied to use Qatar Airways
planes and crew to help the airline to fly all passengers to
their destinations during planned strikes by some of its cabin
staff next month. (IAG-BRITISHAIRWAYS/STRIKE moved, 358 words)
Are you being served? Planemakers alter sales pitch to boost
profit
PARIS - Airbus and Boeing leave this week's Paris Airshow
with plans for ambitious growth in aviation services, as
flattening demand for new jets and pressure to raise profit
margins encourages planemakers to deepen their exposure to
airline operations. (AIRSHOW-PARIS/SERVICES, moved, by Tim
Hepher and Victoria Bryan, 740 words)
Big Oil turns to big data to save big money on drilling
In U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production
gear harvest data for Big Oil, with some firms envisioning
billions of dollars in savings over time by avoiding outages,
managing supplies and identifying safety hazards.
(USA-OIL/BIGDATA (PIX, REPEAT), moved, by Swetha Gopinath and
Liz Hampton, 930 words)