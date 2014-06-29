Editor: Paul Simao +1 202 898 8489
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
President tells Bulgarians after bank runs: "Your money is
safe"
SOFIA - Bulgaria's president reassured citizens that their
savings were safe and fully guaranteed by the state, in a
message backed by the central bank and main political parties
following a run on two major banks. (BULGARIA-CRISIS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Gareth Jones and Angel Krasimirov, 578 words)
Egyptian cabinet cuts deficit in revised budget plan
-spokesman
CAIRO - Egypt's cabinet has submitted a revised budget for
the new fiscal year which starts on Tuesday, proposing a
narrower deficit after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi rejected a
previous draft because spending was too high, Finance Ministry
spokesman Ayman Alkaffas tells Reuters. (EGYPT-BUDGET/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Shadia Nasralla, 423 words)
Eyes on defence deals, Western powers rush to court India's
Modi
NEW DELHI - Western governments are rushing to visit India's
new Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawn by the prospect of
multi-billion-dollar deals as the government prepares to open
the nascent defence industry to foreign investment.
(INDIA-DEFENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 1,122
words)
Bank of England's Bean: expectations for interest rate rises
"reasonable"
LONDON - Market expectations of a rise in British interest
rates at the turn of the year are "reasonable", Bank of England
policymaker Charlie Bean tells Sky television. (BRITAIN-BOE/BEAN
(UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
ECONOMY
Top BIS economist - pension funds risk drifting into
'danger'
FRANKFURT - Pension funds and other long-term investors are
taking ever bigger risks and could be laying the ground for
renewed turmoil when money gets more expensive, one of the
world's leading economists tells Reuters. (CENBANK-BIS/RATES
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke, 598 words)
+ See also:
- CENBANK-BIS/CREDIT, moved, 361 words
South African engineering strike to go ahead on July 1 -
NUMSA union
JOHANNESBURG - More than 220,000 members of South Africa's
NUMSA engineering and metalworkers union will down tools on July
1 after last-ditch wage talks to avert a strike failed, its
leaders say. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Cropley,
365 words)
Jobs, cars seen cementing U.S. spring rebound
BRUSSELS - The United States can firmly consign its
weather-beaten start to the year to history this week with June
vehicle sales and jobs data expected to show a strong end to the
second quarter. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Philip Blenkinsop,
872 words)
COMPANIES
Israel's Leviathan in talks to sell gas to BG's Egypt LNG
plant
JERUSALEM - The partners in Israel's giant Leviathan natural
gas field say they have signed a preliminary agreement with
British oil and gas company BG Group to negotiate a deal to
export gas to BG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Idku,
Egypt. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/BG GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steven
Scheer, 491 words)
'Transformers' turns into box office behemoth with $100 mln
opening
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - "Transformers: Age of Extinction",
the fourth film in the series of films about form-changing
robots that save the planet, racks up $100 million at the box
office, jump-starting a sleepy summer with the year's biggest
opening weekend. (BOXOFFICE/, moved, 438 words)
+ See also:
- BOXOFFICE-TOP/, moved, 141 words