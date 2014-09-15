Editor: Phil Berlowitz +1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Microsoft to buy Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM/SEATTLE - Microsoft Corp has agreed to acquire the Stockholm-based developer of the wildly popular Minecraft video game for $2.5 billion, as it tries to lure a new and mostly young audience into its mobile world. (MOJANG-M&A/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley and Bill Rigby, 904 words)

Apple iPhone 6 pre-orders hit record 4 mln on first day

Apple Inc says many customers will have to wait until next month for their new iPhones after a record 4 million first-day pre-orders were logged, double the number for the iPhone 5 two years ago. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lehar Maan, 497 words)

Germany's ZF to buy TRW for $13.5 bln to prepare for self-driving cars

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen agrees to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for $13.5 billion including debt, creating a major global supplier ready for the age of self-driving cars. (TRW AUTO HLDG-M&A/ZF FRIDRICHSHFN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Soyoung Kim, Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze, 759 words)

GM to offer compensation for 19 deaths related to ignition switch

WASHINGTON - General Motors Co will pay compensation for 19 deaths linked to a faulty ignition switch, according to the lawyer overseeing the compensation process, more than the 13 deaths the automaker had previously admitted were caused by the now recalled part. (GM-RECALL/COMPENSATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julia Edwards, 373 words)

SABMiller soars on ignited hopes of takeover by AB InBev

NEW YORK/LONDON - SABMiller shares surge to an all-time high on hopes a long-rumoured takeover bid by the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may be getting closer. (SABMILLER-M&A/ANHEUSERBUSCHINBEV (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Oran and Martinne Geller, 487 words)

EXCLUSIVE

Nissan faces battery plant cuts as electric car hopes fade

PARIS - Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is preparing to cut battery manufacturing, people familiar with the matter say, in a new reversal on electric cars that has re-opened deep divisions with alliance partner Renault. (RENAULT SA-NISSAN/BATTERIES (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,375 words

SPECIAL REPORT

Poultry firms systematically feed low-dose antibiotics to flocks

By Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter

ATLANTA/CHICAGO - Major U.S. poultry firms are administering antibiotics to their flocks far more pervasively than regulators realize, posing a potential risk to human health. Internal records examined by Reuters reveal that some of the nation's largest poultry producers routinely feed chickens an array of antibiotics - not just when sickness strikes, but as a standard practice over most of the birds' lives. (FARMACEUTICALS-CHICKEN/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Brian Grow and P.J. Huffstutter, 3,513 words)

ECONOMY

Autos weigh on U.S. factory output; outlook still upbeat

WASHINGTON - U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August, but the underlying trend remains consistent with a steadily expanding factory sector. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 544 words)

MARKETS

Dow edges up but tech weighs on S&P, Nasdaq

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks are mixed with the tech sector weighing on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors make space for Alibaba's planned debut later this week. (MARKETS-USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 8), moved, by Rodrigo Campos, 399 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Herbert Lash, 571 words

COMPANIES

As U.S. farm cycle turns, tractor makers may hurt longer than farmers

As farmers around the globe tighten their belts, the companies that sell them tractors and harvesters, including Deere & Co and CNH Industrial NV, are reporting lower sales. While the companies insist the downturn will be short-lived, there are signs that the slump may last longer than the equipment makers are letting on. (USA-FARMING/EQUIPMENT-SALES (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT / 1:00 a.m. ET, by James B. Kelleher, 900 words)

RadioShack CFO resigns amid reports of bankruptcy rescue package

RadioShack Corp's chief financial officer resigns, citing personal reasons, amid reports that the cash-strapped electronics retailer is negotiating a financial package to help it avoid bankruptcy. (RADIOSHACK-CFO/, moved, by Ramkumar Iyer, 353 words)

Bankrate reveals SEC probe, CFO resigns

Bankrate Inc, which runs websites comparing personal finance packages, says U.S. regulators are investigating its financial reporting during 2012 and that its chief financial officer has resigned. The operator of websites such as Bankrate.com and CreditCards.com says its financial statements for fiscal 2011-2013 should not be relied upon, pending the conclusion of an internal review. (BANKRATE-SEC/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neha Dimri, 344 words)