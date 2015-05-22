Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
U.S. Senate aims to pass fast-track trade bill
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate is poised to approve the
"fast-track" authority that President Barack Obama says he needs
to complete a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade deal central, but an
amendment to punish countries that manipulate their currencies
could throw a wrench into the works. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1),
expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, By Richard Cowan and Jason Lange,
500 words)
Firming core inflation keeps Fed on rate-increase path
WASHINGTON - Rising shelter and medical care costs boosted
underlying U.S. inflation pressures in April, a welcome sign for
the Federal Reserve as it contemplates raising interest rates
this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani,
680 words)
+ See also:
- CANADA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leah Schnurr, 400
words
Fed on track to hike rates as economic headwinds wane
-Yellen
WASHINGTON/PROVIDENCE - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
says she expected the central bank to raise interest rates this
year, as the U.S. economy is on course to bounce back from a
sluggish first quarter and headwinds at home and abroad waned.
(USA-FED/YELLEN (UPDATE 1), moved, By Michael Flaherty and
Jonathan Spicer, 450 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Altice seeks financing for Time Warner Cable
bid-sources
SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON - French telecommunications group
Altice SA is in talks with several banks about raising money to
bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable
operator, sources say. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-M&A/ALTICE (EXCLUSIVE,
UPDATE 3), expect by 1900 GMT/ 3 PM ET, by Liana B. Baker and
Claire Ruckin, 500 words)
EXCLUSIVE - Altice seeks financing for Time Warner Cable bid
-sources
SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON - French telecommunications group
Altice SA is in talks with several banks about raising debt for
a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable
operator, according to people familiar with the matter.
(TIMEWARNERCABLE-M&A/ALTICE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Liana B. Baker and Claire Ruckin, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Tobacco first firms cannot be made to publicly amid
deceptions
WASHINGTON - A U.S. federal appeals court ruled that tobacco
companies cannot be forced to announce publicly that they
deliberately deceived the public over the health risks of
cigarettes. (USA-COURT/TOBACCO, moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 270
words)
Hootsuite says could go public sooner after Shopify IPO
success
VANCOUVER/TORONTO - The successful initial public offering
of Shopify could prompt Hootsuite, another promising Canadian
tech startup, to tap public markets sooner rather than later,
its chief executive says. (SHOPIFY-IPO/HOOTSUITE (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp, 393 words)
ECONOMY
Brazil to reveal hefty spending freeze to regain credibility
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil will unveil a $23 billion spending
freeze to convince investors that President Dilma Rousseff is
committed to saving the nation's investment-grade rating.
(BRAZIL-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 2), moved, By Alonso Soto, 400
words)
Germany, France usher Greece back to negotiating table
RIGA - European leaders tell Greece to return to the
negotiating table for "intensive work" to wrap up a reform
agreement before cash runs out, sidestepping Athens' demand for
a comprehensive, long-term solution to its troubles.
(EUROZONE-GREECE-TALKS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Renee Maltezou and
Alastair Macdonald, 780 words)
ENERGY
Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might
LONDON - Saudi Arabia's rapid transition into one of the
world's largest oil refiners adds an extra dimension to the oil
exporter's role as the driver of OPEC policy.
(SAUDI-REFINING/EVOLUTION, moved, by Libby George and Ron
Bousso, 620 words)
MARKETS
Wall St mixed as CPI data sparks rate hike timing doubts
U.S. stocks are flat after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen says it would be appropriate to raise interest rates this
year if the economy continues on its current path, in line with
broad expectations on Wall Street. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE
5), updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 400
words
INSIGHT & FUNDS
Active stock fund managers load up on ETFs, scrimp on cash
NEW YORK - If you can't beat them, buy them. That's the
theory underlying a move by a growing number of mutual fund
managers at companies including T. Rowe Price and Eaton Vance to
slip shares of indexed exchange traded funds into their actively
managed fund portfolios. (FUNDS-ETFS/CASH (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
moved, by David Randall and Jessica Toonkel, 970 words)
FEATURE
Truckers' secret to fuel efficiency: take it easy
EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois - Experienced truckers routinely
drive heavy duty trucks further, using less fuel, than current
standards require - a performance that uses current technology
and could influence how far the U.S. government pushes heavy
truck makers to boost the average fuel economy of future heavy
duty trucks. (TRUCKS-FUTURE/ (FEATURE, PIX), expect on Monday at
1200 GMT/8:00 a.m. ET, by Nick Carey, 900 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Iowa bird-flu farms fall short on containment measures
IRETON, Iowa/CHICAGO - Measures to control the worst bird
flu outbreak in U.S. history are not being enforced at several
farms at the disease's epicenter in northwestern Iowa,
potentially increasing the risk that the disease could spread
further, spot checks by Reuters show. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/USA-FARMS
(PIX, GRAPHICS, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Polansek and P.J.
Huffstutter, 1,236 words)
Wal-Mart urges meat suppliers to curb antibiotic use
CHICAGO - Wal-Mart Stores Inc has become the first large
retailer to press meat, seafood, dairy and egg suppliers to
reduce the use of antibiotics in farm animals they raise. (WAL
MART STORES-ANTIBIOTICS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by P.J. Huffstutter
and Nathan Layne, 490 words)