TOP STORIES
U.S. urges EU, IMF to be flexible with Greece
LONDON - The United States urges international creditors to
show more flexibility in negotiations with Greece's
cash-strapped government to avert a possible Greek default and
exit from the euro zone with incalculable consequences.
(G7-FINANCE/JACKLEW (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by David Milliken and Jemima Kelly, 630 words)
Jemima Kelly, 630 words)
Wall St watchdog says Labor Dept. broker rule 'not the way
to go'
WASHINGTON - A U.S. Labor Department plan to reduce
conflicts among brokers who offer retirement account advice
draws criticism from the chief of Wall Street's self-funded
regulator, who says it would shift enforcement from investors to
(FINRA-BROKERS/MISCONDUCT (UPDATE 2), moved, By Suzanne Barlyn, 340 words)
Suzanne Barlyn, 340 words)
MARKETS
Wall St rises as Greece worries abate
U.S. stocks are on track for their strongest daily gain in
two weeks, helped by growing expectations that Greece will avoid
(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 6), updated throughout the day, 400 words)
throughout the day, 400 words)
Investor Bill Gross: Bet against Bunds 'well timed, not well
executed'
Bill Gross, the widely followed investment manager, admits
in his June Investment Outlook that his bet against the German
Bund market was well timed but not profitable.
(INVESTING-GROSS/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jennifer Ablan, 400 words)
400 words)
Global lower rate environment harmful to investors
-BlackRock CEO
Lowering interest rates around the world to boost the global
economy has reached a point where it is now "quite harmful" to
clients, including pension funds and insurers, according to
BlackRock Inc chief Laurence Fink. (BLACKROCK-CEO/COMMENTS
(UPDATE 1), moved, By Ashley Lau, 270 words)
INSIGHT
Original robo-adviser Financial Engines seeks life beyond
401(k)s
NEW YORK - Long before the phrase "robo-adviser" existed,
Sunnyvale, California-based Financial Engines was cornering the
untapped 401(k) plan market with computer simulations to help
people save for retirement. (FINANCIALENGINES-FUTURE/ (INSIGHT,
GRAPHIC), moved, By Jessica Toonkel and David Randall, 1053
words)
COMPANIES
Tiffany's sales, profit beat on higher tourist spending in
Europe
Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co reports stronger-than-expected
quarterly sales and profit, benefiting from higher spending by
tourist in Europe and growing demand for its Tiffany T line of
(TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)
Toll Brothers profit beats estimates on lower tax provision
Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder,
reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raises the
low end of its average selling price forecast for the full year
as demand strengthens. (TOLL BROTHERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 310 words)
moved, 310 words)
'Brexit' would be bad for business -Lloyd's of London CEO
LUXEMBOURG - A British referendum in favour of leaving the
European Union will damage the country's business prospects,
Lloyd's of London Chief Executive Inga Beale says in Luxembourg.
(BRITAIN-EU/INSURANCE-LLOYD'S (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Ex-Madoff trader turned prosecution witness avoids prison
time
NEW YORK - A former trader at Bernard Madoff's firm becomes
the latest cooperating defendant to avoid prison for crimes
related Madoff's historic multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
(USA-CRIME/MADOFF-KUGEL, moved, by Joseph Ax, 400 words)