TOP STORIES
U.S. trade, jobs data encourage; services sector disappoints
NEWS YORK/WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in
April on a drop in imports, which had surged in March following
the end of a West Coast ports labor dispute, while companies
picked up their hiring in May after a pullback the previous
month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET,, by
Richard Leong, 600 words)
Seeking compromise deal, Greece warns it might skip IMF
payment
ATHENS - Greece's international creditors signal they are
ready to compromise to avert a default even as Athens warns it
might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and
Deepa Babington, 1,090 words)
New York regulator issues final virtual currency rules
NEW YORK - New York state issues its final rules for
companies that operate in virtual currencies such as bitcoin,
doing little to accommodate complaints that overly tight
regulation could hamper a nascent industry.
(BITCOIN-REGULATION/NEW YORK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen
Freifeld and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, 400 words)
Banks wary of doing FIFA business in wake of bribery scandal
ST. LOUIS/WASHINGTON - The disclosure that some of the
world's largest banks had been used as a conduit for bribes
allegedly paid to soccer officials has prompted the banks to
scrutinize their ties with FIFA, and could make it more
difficult for the sport's powerful governing body to move money
around the world. (SOCCER-FIFA/BANKS (INSIGHT), moved, by Brett
Wolf and Douwe Miedema, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mark
Hosenball and Katharina Bart, 890 words
MARKETS
Wall St rises as Greece worries fade, data impresses
U.S. stocks rise on growing hopes that Greece is close to an
agreement to avert default and as strong domestic data suggests
the U.S. economic recovery is on track. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA
(UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, by Marc Jones, 000
words
ECONOMY
ECB raises inflation forecast but sees growth momentum
faltering
FRANKFURT - Europe has lost some growth momentum and bond
market volatility is here to stay, the European Central Bank
says, pledging to see through its money printing scheme until
its job of lifting the economy is done. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by John O'Donne and Balazs Koranyi, 710 words)
OPEC set to hold line on output, setting aside Iran dilemma
VIENNA - OPEC is set to carry on pumping oil nearly flat-out
for months more, content that last year's shock market therapy
has revived demand and knocked back growing competition.
(OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Reem Shamseddine and Alex
Lawler, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Three Google directors survive challenge over pay
Three Google Inc compensation committee members are
re-elected, despite a challenge from a high-profile proxy
adviser that raised concerns over executive pay.
(GOOGLE-COMPENSATION/ISS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Devika Krishna
Kumar, 520 words
Jack Daniel's maker to try hand at Irish whiskey
DUBLIN - The Kentucky-based maker of Jack Daniel's is to try
its hand at Irish whiskey in a bid to tap the fastest-growing
spirit category in the United States, by investing $50 million
in a distillery near Dublin. (BROWNFORMAN-IRELAND/ moved, 250
words)
Apple recalls some Beats Pill XL speakers
Apple Inc is recalling more than 230,000 Beats Pill XL
portable wireless speakers because of a fire hazard caused by
overheating batteries. (APPLEINC-RECALLS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220
words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Hedge fund boss Paulson gives Harvard record $400 mln
CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University, which has educated many of
the world's wealthiest investors, is now getting its biggest
single gift from one them - a $400 million donation from Wall
Street hedge fund investor John Paulson. (USA-HARVARD/PAULSON
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 400 words)