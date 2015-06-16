Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE-Blackstone, Carlyle in $10 bln-plus bid for NCR
-sources
Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are making a joint
bid for NCR Corp in a leveraged buyout that would be the year's
biggest at more than $10 billion, including debt, people
familiar with the matter say. (NCR-M&A/BLACKSTONE-CARLYLE
(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
Kirk Kerkorian, casino tycoon, movie mogul, auto investor
dies at 98
Kirk Kerkorian, the son of poor Armenian immigrants who used
his gambler's instincts to became a multibillionaire Las Vegas
casino tycoon, Hollywood mogul, airline owner and auto industry
investor, dies at age 98. (KERKORIAN-DEATH/ (UPDATE 4), by Will
Dunham, moved, 1,010 words)
Greek PM tears into lenders, euro zone prepares for "Grexit"
ATHENS/BERLIN - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashes out at
Greece's creditors, accusing them of trying to humiliate Greeks,
as he defies a drumbeat of warnings that Europe is preparing for
his country to leave the euro. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, TV,
PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Erik
Kirschbaum, 1,070 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/EU-JUNCKER (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by
Alastair Macdonald, 420 words
- EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (FACTBOX), moved, 480 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Wall St rises as Fed meet eyed; M&A picks up
Wall Street is higher as deal activity picks up in the
consumer and healthcare sectors and investors wait for the
outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day,
700 words
INSIGHTS AND EXCLUSIVES
Vanguard price cuts rattle the brokers who sell its funds
NEW YORK - The Vanguard Group, which in 40 years became the
biggest mutual fund company by selling low-priced,
market-matching funds, is competing with some of its best
customers - the brokers and advisers who funnel client assets to
its funds - by offering personalized service to investors with
more than $500,000. (VANGUARD-ADVICE/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Jed Horowitz, 860 words)
U.S. Fed talks with insurers proceed on new capital rules
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering a
proposal for nationwide insurance capital standards that relies
on current system of state regulation to give it a benchmark to
measure risk at large insurers, according to a copy of the plan
seen by Reuters and people familiar with the deliberations.
(INSURANCE-FED/REGULATIONS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Douwe Miedema,
660 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. building permits near eight-year high; starts pull back
WASHINGTON - U.S. permits for future home construction
surged to a near eight-year high in May, suggesting increasing
momentum in housing and the broader economy after a dismal
performance at the start of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3),
moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 710 words)
Fed hike could precede bubble, not pop it: James Saft
Sure the Fed is going to hike, but maybe not high enough and
quickly enough to impair one of the few of their tools that
actually still works: rising equity prices.
(COLUMN-MARKETS/SAFT, moved, By James Saft, 850 words)
COMPANIES
Abbott to vote for Mylan's acquisition of Perrigo
Mylan NV's largest stakeholder, Abbott Laboratories, will
back Mylan's proposed acquisition of Perrigo Co Plc, potentially
helping Mylan fend of interest from Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd. (PERRIGO-M&A/MYLANABBOTT (UPDATE 1), moved, 200
words)
Embraer to add airplane seat plant in Florida expansion
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA will
build an airplane seat plant in Titusville, Florida, expanding
its facilities in a region hit hard by the shutdown of NASA's
space shuttle program four years ago. (AIRPLANES-EMBRAER/FLORIDA
(UPDATE 1, CORRECTED), moved, by Irene Klotz, 300 words)
Commercial plane orders slow; jetmakers focus on backlog
PARIS - The boom in commercial plane orders of recent years
appears to be giving way to a more sustainable pace of demand at
the 2015 Paris air show, with jetmakers increasingly focused on
lifting production to meet their record backlog of sales.
(AIRSHOW-FRANCE/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Tim Hepher and
Andrea Shalal, 640 words)
Coty on track to clinch P&G beauty deal in coming
weeks-sources
PARIS - Coty is on track to acquire Proctor & Gamble's
beauty business in a $12 billion deal that would make the U.S.
cosmetics company the world leader in perfume and hair care,
sources close to the matter say. (PROCTER GAMBLE-M&A/COTY
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 530 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
FDA to cut trans fats from processed foods, gives 3-year
timetable
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration makes good on its
proposal to effectively ban artificial trans fats from a wide
range of processed foods, from microwave popcorn to frozen
pizza, saying they raise the risk of heart disease.
(FOOD-TRANSFATS/FDA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toni Clarke, 510
words)
Four changes that would simplify retirement savings
LOS ANGELES - Complex rules covering retirement accounts
such as IRAs and 401(k)s often baffle people and worse
unnecessarily cost them money. The American Institute of CPAs
offers four suggestions for simplifying tax law for the
accounts. (COLUMN-WESTON/RETIREMENT (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved,
by Liz Weston, 670 words)