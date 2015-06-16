Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

EXCLUSIVE-Blackstone, Carlyle in $10 bln-plus bid for NCR -sources

Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are making a joint bid for NCR Corp in a leveraged buyout that would be the year's biggest at more than $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter say. (NCR-M&A/BLACKSTONE-CARLYLE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Kirk Kerkorian, casino tycoon, movie mogul, auto investor dies at 98

Kirk Kerkorian, the son of poor Armenian immigrants who used his gambler's instincts to became a multibillionaire Las Vegas casino tycoon, Hollywood mogul, airline owner and auto industry investor, dies at age 98. (KERKORIAN-DEATH/ (UPDATE 4), by Will Dunham, moved, 1,010 words)

Greek PM tears into lenders, euro zone prepares for "Grexit"

ATHENS/BERLIN - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashes out at Greece's creditors, accusing them of trying to humiliate Greeks, as he defies a drumbeat of warnings that Europe is preparing for his country to leave the euro. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Erik Kirschbaum, 1,070 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/EU-JUNCKER (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 420 words

- EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (FACTBOX), moved, 480 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Wall St rises as Fed meet eyed; M&A picks up

Wall Street is higher as deal activity picks up in the consumer and healthcare sectors and investors wait for the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 700 words

INSIGHTS AND EXCLUSIVES

Vanguard price cuts rattle the brokers who sell its funds

NEW YORK - The Vanguard Group, which in 40 years became the biggest mutual fund company by selling low-priced, market-matching funds, is competing with some of its best customers - the brokers and advisers who funnel client assets to its funds - by offering personalized service to investors with more than $500,000. (VANGUARD-ADVICE/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jed Horowitz, 860 words)

U.S. Fed talks with insurers proceed on new capital rules

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering a proposal for nationwide insurance capital standards that relies on current system of state regulation to give it a benchmark to measure risk at large insurers, according to a copy of the plan seen by Reuters and people familiar with the deliberations. (INSURANCE-FED/REGULATIONS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Douwe Miedema, 660 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. building permits near eight-year high; starts pull back

WASHINGTON - U.S. permits for future home construction surged to a near eight-year high in May, suggesting increasing momentum in housing and the broader economy after a dismal performance at the start of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 710 words)

Fed hike could precede bubble, not pop it: James Saft

Sure the Fed is going to hike, but maybe not high enough and quickly enough to impair one of the few of their tools that actually still works: rising equity prices. (COLUMN-MARKETS/SAFT, moved, By James Saft, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Abbott to vote for Mylan's acquisition of Perrigo

Mylan NV's largest stakeholder, Abbott Laboratories, will back Mylan's proposed acquisition of Perrigo Co Plc, potentially helping Mylan fend of interest from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (PERRIGO-M&A/MYLANABBOTT (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Embraer to add airplane seat plant in Florida expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA will build an airplane seat plant in Titusville, Florida, expanding its facilities in a region hit hard by the shutdown of NASA's space shuttle program four years ago. (AIRPLANES-EMBRAER/FLORIDA (UPDATE 1, CORRECTED), moved, by Irene Klotz, 300 words)

Commercial plane orders slow; jetmakers focus on backlog

PARIS - The boom in commercial plane orders of recent years appears to be giving way to a more sustainable pace of demand at the 2015 Paris air show, with jetmakers increasingly focused on lifting production to meet their record backlog of sales. (AIRSHOW-FRANCE/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Tim Hepher and Andrea Shalal, 640 words)

Coty on track to clinch P&G beauty deal in coming weeks-sources

PARIS - Coty is on track to acquire Proctor & Gamble's beauty business in a $12 billion deal that would make the U.S. cosmetics company the world leader in perfume and hair care, sources close to the matter say. (PROCTER GAMBLE-M&A/COTY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 530 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

FDA to cut trans fats from processed foods, gives 3-year timetable

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration makes good on its proposal to effectively ban artificial trans fats from a wide range of processed foods, from microwave popcorn to frozen pizza, saying they raise the risk of heart disease. (FOOD-TRANSFATS/FDA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toni Clarke, 510 words)

Four changes that would simplify retirement savings

LOS ANGELES - Complex rules covering retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s often baffle people and worse unnecessarily cost them money. The American Institute of CPAs offers four suggestions for simplifying tax law for the accounts. (COLUMN-WESTON/RETIREMENT (PERSONAL FINANCE), moved, by Liz Weston, 670 words)