TOP STORIES
Obama's Pacific trade pact progresses on U.S. Senate vote
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's quest for a Pacific
Rim trade deal to strengthen U.S. ties with Asia advances, with
the Senate moving toward a final vote on granting Obama the
power to speed trade agreements through Congress. (USA-TRADE/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan, 500
words)
U.S. says Takata vehicle recall size includes double
counting
U.S. auto safety regulators say their estimate for the
millions of vehicles affected by the Takata air bag recall will
likely be revised because cars with two front air bags were
double-counted. (USA-AUTOS/TAKATA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
David Morgan and Ben Klayman, 510 words)
ECB raises emergency funds for Greece as backlash grows
DUBLIN/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank increases its
funding lifeline to Greece's banks again, sources with direct
knowledge of the decision say, allowing the country's banks to
stay open as Athens inches towards a deal with creditors.
(ECB-GREECE/BANKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Conor Humphries and Marc
Jones, 490 words)
+ See also:
- ATHENS - EUROZONE-GREECE/SPEAKER (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX,
GRAPHICS), moved, by George Georgiopoulos, 1,030 words
MARKETS
Wall St sheds gains after comments on rate rise
U.S. stocks are little changed, after earlier gains
disappeared after comments by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome
Powell that the economy could be ready for interest rate
increases twice this year. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4),
updated throughout the day, 400 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 9), updated throughout the day,
400 words
INSIGHT AND ANALYSIS
In twist, scientists join tobacco companies to fight cancer
WASHINGTON - Scientists who have devoted years developing
medicines to cure disease are now working for tobacco companies
to make e-cigarettes. (TOBACCO-ECIGS/EMPLOYMENT (INSIGHT,
PHOTOS, TV), moved, by Toni Clarke, 1,190 words)
Green shoots emerge in withered gold mining sector
VANCOUVER - The global gold mining industry is showing signs
of life as merger activity picks up and industry veterans set up
new companies and hunt for projects, taking advantage of weak
prices to lay the groundwork for a rebound. (GOLD-MINERS/REVIVAL
(ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nicole Mordant, 820 words)
ECONOMY
Fed's Powell says two rate hikes possible this year
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell says he
is prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, once in
September and again in December, as long as the economy performs
as expected. (USA-FED/POWELL (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
U.S. manufacturing may be stabilizing; housing gains steam
WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. business investment spending
plans rose in May, a tentative sign that the manufacturing
sector was stabilizing after hitting a soft patch in recent
months. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 790
words)
Crisis? What crisis? Russia stalls on reform
MOSCOW - Russia's interest rates are high and inflation is
racing, but all the while his country slides into recession,
President Vladimir Putin denies any economic crisis.
(RUSSIA-CRISIS/REFORM (PIX, GRAPHIC, CORRECTED), moved, by Darya
Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva, 1,050 words)
COMPANIES
BlackBerry shares fall on software revenue uncertainty
TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd shares fall, hurt by some
uncertainty around the sustainability of revenue growth in its
crucial software segment, an area into which the company plans
to expand further via acquisitions.. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Euan Rocha, 400 words)
3M strikes $1.8 bln deal for KKR's Capital Safety
3M Co strikes a deal to boost its presence in worker
protection gear by buying Capital Safety from private equity
firm KKR & Co for $1.8 billion, the U.S. diversified
manufacturer's largest-ever purchase. (CAPITAL SAFETY-M&A/3M
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 400 words)
Fiat Chrysler's new Alfa Romeo puts deal-hungry CEO to the
test
MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will launch the first of a
new range of Alfa Romeo cars on Wednesday, the lynchpin of its
turnaround plan and potentially an opportunity to attract a
cash-rich merger partner. (FIATCHRYSLER-ALFAROMEO/ (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 800 words)
Olive Garden restaurants to be spun off into REIT
Darden Restaurants Inc reports a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit and says it plans to separate some of its
restaurants into a publicly traded real estate investment trust
as part of changes engineered by activist investor Starboard
Value LP. (DARDEN-REIT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Chinese firms do brisk business in Venezuela despite idle
factories
SAN FRANCISCO DE YARE, Venezuela - While most foreign
companies are being battered by Venezuela's currency controls
and product shortages, Chinese companies do brisk business
thanks to cooperation deals that give them privileged access to
the OPEC nation's economy but leave business risks in the
government's hands. (VENEZUELA-CHINA/, (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by
Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons, 1,500 words)