Editor: Steve Orlofsky + 1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. jobs data for July is strong, boosts case for rate hike

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July and wages rebounded after unexpectedly stalling in the prior month, signs of an improving economy that could open the door wider to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 870 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/LIFTOFF, moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Howard Schneider, 800 words

Wall St falls as jobs data raises Sept rate hike chances

U.S. stocks trade lower, with the major indexes poised to close in the red for the week, after solid job growth in July points to an improving economy and opens the door wider for an interest rate increase in September. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6) updated throughout the day, 400 words

Tesla's Musk assures skeptics on cash needed to expand

Elon Musk, chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc, assures Wall Street that within nine months the company will be filling its coffers with cash from selling battery powered sedans and SUVs, as investors and analysts weigh the risks that Musk's ambitious plans for expanding Tesla's auto and energy storage businesses will require much more capital than the company has on hand. (TESLAMOTORS-CASH/, by Paul Lienert and Joseph White, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 600 words)

ENERGY

Oil down, heads for 6th weekly loss on gasoline glut

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices dip, plumbing multi-month lows, pressured by tumbling gasoline prices as the approaching end of the U.S. summer driving season suggests a growing surplus in fuel supply. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 8), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

'Frack now, pay later,' top services companies say amid oil crash

HOUSTON - Business is so tough for oilfield giants Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co that they have come up with a new sales pitch for crude producers halting work in the worst downturn in years. It amounts to this: "frack now and pay later." (FRACKING-HALLIBURTON/SCHLUMBERGER NV, moved, by Terry Wade and Anna Driver, 640 words)

COMPANIES

Allianz confident of earnings goal, Pimco improvement

FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest insurer Allianz expects to reach the top of its operating profit target range this year, and Chief Executive Oliver Baete says asset management unit Pimco is picking up after two years of investor defections. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 397 words)

Groupon revenue misses estimates as dollar weighs on billings

Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, reports a lower-than-expected increase in quarterly revenue and says revenue in the current quarter will fall more than it previously expected as a strong dollar weighs on gross billings. (GROUPON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lehar Maan, 400 words)

Cablevision stems video subscriber losses, but at a cost

Cablevision Systems Corp's transition to a "connectivity company" seems to be paying off as it added more Internet data customers, but also sacrificed margins to stem the loss of cable customers. (CABLEVISION SYST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Devika Krishna Kumar and Sai Sachin R, 400 words)