TOP STORIES
Chinese consortium in $4.4 bln deal for Caesars online games
JULY 31 A Chinese consortium that includes game
developer Shanghai Giant Network Technology Co Ltd and
e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder
Jack Ma agrees to acquire Caesars Interactive Entertainment
Inc's online games unit for $4.4 billion in cash, the companies
say. (CAESARSINTERACTIVE-M&A/GIANT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana
B. Baker and Allison Lampert, 534 words)
Iran's global banking problems deepen with rise of Trump, Brexit
LONDON/ANKARA - Britain's vote to leave the European Union
and the rise of U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump have
paralysed efforts by Western governments to encourage already
highly reluctant international banks to do business with Iran.
(IRAN-BANKING/ (INSIGHT, PIX, RPT), moved, by Jonathan Saul and
Parisa Hafezi, 1420 words)
ECONOMY
Helicopter money talk takes flight as Bank of Japan runs out of
runway
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's review of its monetary stimulus
program promised for September is reviving expectations it could
adopt some form of "helicopter money", printing money for
government spending to spur inflation and boost the long ailing
economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Stanley
White, 665 words)
ENERGY
Libya's NOC welcomes opening of ports, aims for 900,000 bpd
TRIPOLI - Libya's state oil company welcomes "unconditional"
reopening of blockaded oil ports following a deal between the
U.N.-backed government and an armed force that controls key
facilities, saying it would begin work to restart exports from
the terminals. (LIBYA-SECURITY/ENERGY (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Ahmed Elumami, 565 words)
COMPANIES
Monte dei Paschi's last-ditch rescue plan faces high hurdles
MILAN - With the ink barely dry on its bailout plan, Italian
bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a Herculean task
convincing investors to back a third recapitalisation in as many
years and avert a banking crisis that would send shockwaves
across Europe. (EUROZONE-ITALY/BANKS (moved), by Silvia Aloisi
and Valentina Za, 1001 words)