TOP STORIES

Chinese consortium in $4.4 bln deal for Caesars online games

JULY 31 A Chinese consortium that includes game developer Shanghai Giant Network Technology Co Ltd and e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma agrees to acquire Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc's online games unit for $4.4 billion in cash, the companies say. (CAESARSINTERACTIVE-M&A/GIANT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Allison Lampert, 534 words)

Iran's global banking problems deepen with rise of Trump, Brexit

LONDON/ANKARA - Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the rise of U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump have paralysed efforts by Western governments to encourage already highly reluctant international banks to do business with Iran. (IRAN-BANKING/ (INSIGHT, PIX, RPT), moved, by Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi, 1420 words)

ECONOMY

Helicopter money talk takes flight as Bank of Japan runs out of runway

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's review of its monetary stimulus program promised for September is reviving expectations it could adopt some form of "helicopter money", printing money for government spending to spur inflation and boost the long ailing economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Stanley White, 665 words)

ENERGY Libya's NOC welcomes opening of ports, aims for 900,000 bpd

TRIPOLI - Libya's state oil company welcomes "unconditional" reopening of blockaded oil ports following a deal between the U.N.-backed government and an armed force that controls key facilities, saying it would begin work to restart exports from the terminals. (LIBYA-SECURITY/ENERGY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ahmed Elumami, 565 words)

COMPANIES

Monte dei Paschi's last-ditch rescue plan faces high hurdles

MILAN - With the ink barely dry on its bailout plan, Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena faces a Herculean task convincing investors to back a third recapitalisation in as many years and avert a banking crisis that would send shockwaves across Europe. (EUROZONE-ITALY/BANKS (moved), by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za, 1001 words)