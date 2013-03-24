Editor: Maureen Bavdek + 646-223-6200
TOP STORIES
Cyprus in last-ditch EU talks to save economy
NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades holds
last-minute crisis talks with international lenders in an
attempt to save the Mediterranean island from financial meltdown
and possibly becoming the first country to leave the euro zone
(EUROZONE-CYPRUS/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by
Michele Kambas and Annika Breidthardt, 1,290 words)
As euro zone suffers, emerging markets thrive
LISBON, Portugal - No matter how Cyprus' financial drama
ends, its troubles show yet again that rich countries enfeebled
by the great financial crisis remain a weak link in the world
economy. By comparison, emerging markets are not only looking
stronger but are also contributing more consistently to global
growth (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, expect by 3 p.m.ET/1900 GMT,
by Alan Wheatley, 800 words)
OTHER INTERNATIONAL
Bank of Italy warns political impasse dents econ recovery
ROME - Italy's political stalemate and renewed financial
market turbulence could undermine the country's recovery from
its longest recession in two decades, a Bank of Italy official
says (ITALY-VOTE/GROWTH) moved, 410 words)
Second "Shareholder Spring" unlikely to bloom in Europe
DUBLIN/LONDON - While politicians and public have fulminated
against lottery-sized pay awards in Europe's boardrooms, fund
firms, which wield the real power, are less concerned by such
excesses and unlikely to use new powers to revolt on
remuneration (EUROPE-PAY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Carmel Crimmins
and Sinead Cruise, 1,100 words)
Hurting at home, China's Li Ning courts U.S. glitz
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - China's biggest sportswear brand, Li
Ning Co Ltd, launched its newest brand at a gala event in Texas
last month with U.S. basketball star Dwayne Wade, resplendent in
gold bow tie and plaid suit, showing off sports shoes he helped
design. But his fans can't buy them yet
(CHINA-SPORTSWEAR/LINING-NBA (PIX), moved, by Donny Kwok and
Adam Jourdan, 1,110 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Opponents mark Obamacare 3rd anniversary with lobbying surge
WASHINGTON - Eight months before President Barack Obama's
health care law goes prime time, a confederation of industry and
business groups is ramping up its lobbying apparatus for an
11th-hour assault on the Web of new taxes and regulations
(USA-HEALTHCARE/LOBBYING (PIX), moved, by David Morgan, 1,020
words)
Detroit's new mgr faces deep decay of city's neighborhood
DETROIT - When the state-imposed manager of Detroit, Kevyn
Orr, starts the job on Monday he will wade into a city of
crumbling neighborhoods where police fail to respond to some
calls, arson fires burn out of control and residents scour
charred buildings for scrap metal to sell (USA-DETROIT/MANAGER
(PIX), moved, by Steve Neavling and Bernie Woodall, 950 words)
BOX OFFICE
Cave-dwelling 'Croods' settle at top of US movie box office
LOS ANGELES - Animated movie "The Croods", the story of a
prehistoric family seeking a new home, debuts at the top of box
office charts with $44.7 million in weekend ticket sales in the
United States and Canada (BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
by Lisa Richwine, 500 words)
COLUMNS
Wall St Wk Ahead: Cyprus deal could spur S&P 500 to new peak
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks could break through to all-time
closing highs this week, provided a resolution to the fiscal
woes of Cyprus satisfies investors (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (UPDATE
1), expect by 4 p.m./2000 GMT, by Chuck Mikolajczak, 800 words)
