TOP STORIES
Republicans demand probe of tax scrutiny of US conservatives
WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers call for a broad
investigation of the U.S. tax agency's acknowledgement that its
agents had singled out conservative political groups for more
scrutiny, and demand that President Barack Obama make clear the
action was unacceptable (USA-TAX/IRS), moved, by Doug Palmer,
650 words)
+ See also:
- USA-TAX/IRS-TEAPARTY (UPDATE 1), moved
- USA-TAX/TIMELINE-IRS, moving shortly
GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK-Mixed signals for the global economy
WASHINGTON - A flood of data this week will paint a mixed
picture of the global economy, with belt-tightening continuing
to dampen activity in the euro zone, but accommodative policies
helping to stimulate growth in Japan (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD,
moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 640 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
For banks in cyber heist, how to get their money back?
NEW YORK - Because the sums were large and such attacks are
relatively new, the two Middle East banks hit in a $45 million
ATM heist face an uncertain path in trying to recover their
losses, financial, insurance and legal experts say
(USA-CRIME/CYBERCRIME-LIABILITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joseph Ax,
1,000 words)
Fed queries Bloomberg over reporters' access to client data
Bloomberg LP customers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve
and the U.S. Treasury, are examining whether there could have
been leaks of confidential information, even as the media
company restricted its reporters' access to client data and
created a position to oversee compliance in a bid to assuage
privacy concerns (BLOOMBERG-DATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lauren
Tara LaCapra and Jennifer Saba, 1,020 words)
ANALYSIS
Google+ struggles to attract brands, some neglect to update
SAN FRANCISCO - To mark the Cinco de Mayo holiday this year,
Domino's Pizza festooned its Facebook page with a string of
posts, including an image of a Mexican-themed guacamole pizza
that garnered over 2,000 "likes." But visitors to Domino's
companion Google+ page on that day found less festive fare: The
most recent post was from October 2012 (GOOGLE-SOCIAL/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic, 1,150 words)
BOX OFFICE
'Iron Man' beats strong 'Gatsby' in box office showdown
Tony Stark's superpowers lifts blockbuster "Iron Man 3" back
to the top of movie charts in the United States and Canada,
beating out a strong debut over the weekend for lavish Jazz Age
drama "The Great Gatsby" (BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa
Richwine and Chris Michaud, 570 words)
+ See also:
- BOXOFFICE/ (CHART), moved
FEATURE
Weak U.S. labor market awaits Class of 2013
WASHINGTON - Stacey Kalivas should be celebrating her
graduation from college later this week. Instead, the
22-year-old is getting ready to move back home with broken
dreams and in debt. Kalivas is a member of the class of 2013,
the fifth successive wave of students to enter into a stubbornly
weak U.S. labor market - marked by high unemployment, a large
number of part-time workers and many who have given up the hunt
for jobs (USA-ECONOMY/GRADUATES (FEATURE, GRAPHICS, PIX), moved,
by Lucia Mutikani, 1,300 words)
COLUMN
Wall St Week Ahead: 'Sell in May and Go Away?' Not this year
NEW YORK - With the Dow and the S&P 500 setting another
string of record closing highs last week, the old Wall Street
adage - "Sell in May and Go Away" - is starting to look weak
(USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Angela Moon, 950 words)