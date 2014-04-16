(Repeats to fix formatting)
TOP STORIES
Bank of America posts first loss since 2011 on legal
expenses
Bank of America Corp reports an unexpected first-quarter
loss after it took a $6 billion charge to cover litigation
expenses, a figure that far exceeded the legal settlements the
No. 2 U.S. bank has announced recently. (BANKOFAMERICA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Peter Rudegeair and Tanya Agrawal, 1,040
words)
+ See also:
- BANKOFAMERICA-RESULTS/LEGAL, moved, by Peter Rudegeair,
560 words
GM to seek court protection against ignition lawsuits
Signaling a tougher stance toward legal claims stemming from
its recent recall over faulty ignition switches, General Motors
Co said it will ask a U.S. court to bar lawsuits related to
actions before its 2009 bankruptcy. (GM-RECALL/LAWSUIT (UPDATE
2), moved, by Jessica Dye, 830 words)
Google, IBM, Amex to report results after the bell
Corporate titans Google In, IBM Corp and American Express Co
report quarterly earnings after the bell. (GOOGLE-RESULTS
(UPDATE 1) expect by 2030 GMT/ 4:30 PM ET, 250 words)
+ See also:
- IBM-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), expect by 2030 GMT/ 4:30 PM ET,
250 words
- AMERICAN EXPRESS (UPDATE 1), expect by 2030 GMT/ 4:30 PM
ET, 250 words
AT&T may sit out auction if FCC spectrum plan is adopted
WASHINGTON - AT&T Inc might sit out a major U.S. auction of
airwaves if regulators adopt rules that reserve some of the
spectrum for smaller rivals. (USA-WIRELESS/SPECTRUM (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Alina Selyukh, 410 words)
MARKETS
Shares up on China growth relief; dollar slips
NEW YORK - Share markets make broad gains after China
reports economic growth a touch above forecasts and another low
euro zone inflation reading spurs speculation about European
Central Bank policy options. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved,
by Herbert Lash, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Yellen says full U.S. employment coming into view, slowly
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says the U.S.
economy appears to be slowly moving toward full employment but
that it will need help from the central bank for some time to
come. (USA-FED/YELLEN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 670
words)
U.S. industry shows some vigor, but housing soft
WASHINGTON - U.S. industrial production rose at a
faster-than-expected clip in March, the latest sign the economy
is gaining momentum. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 780 words)
UK unemployment falls, pay matches inflation
LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate falls more than
expected and pay growth catches up with inflation for the first
time in nearly four years, a boost for Prime Minister David
Cameron little more than year before national elections
(BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa, 750 words)
COMPANIES
Abbott beats profit forecast, but sales lag
Abbott Laboratories reports better than expected quarterly
earnings, but combined sales of its nutritional products,
medical devices and generic medicines come in slightly below
Wall Street expectations. (ABBOTT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Ransdell Pierson, 570 words)
Starbucks to move Europe base to London, pay more UK tax
LONDON - Starbucks Corp says it will move its European
headquarters to London from the Netherlands and pay more tax in
the UK as a result. (STARBUCKS UNITEDKINGDOM/ (UPDATE 2), by Tom
Bergin, 400 words)