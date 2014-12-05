Editor: Alden Bentley 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

New NASA spaceship successfully completes debut test run

A U.S. spaceship designed to one day fly astronauts to Mars made a near-bullseye splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, wrapping up a flawless, unmanned debut test flight around Earth. (SPACE-NASA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV) expect shortly, by Irene Klotz, 450 words)

JPMorgan's Dimon says 'no evidence of cancer'

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said medical tests showed "no evidence of cancer in my body," according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. (JPMORGAN-DIMON/(UPDATE 1), moved, 131 words)

The SEARS REIT: How Eddie Lampert will overcome obstacles

In his latest and boldest move to date, Sears CEO and hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert proposed recently to tap into what is widely viewed as the retailer's last store of significant value - its property portfolio. The plan: Spin off up to 300 stores into a real estate investment trust (REIT) But Reuters has learned that the REIT could face a significant hurdle: federal guidelines may limit Lampert's investment to less than his 48 percent holding in Sears. (SEARS HOLDINGS-LAMPERT/REIT, expect by 2100 GMT/ 4 PM ET, by Nathan Layne and Nicholas P. Brown, 500 words)

MARKETS

US STOCKS-Financials lead Wall St higher, Dow hits record

NEW - Bank shares rose the most on Wall Street after November payrolls come in much stronger than expected, raising market expectations a rate increase from the Federal Reserve may come sooner than previously thought. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA, updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/, updated throughout the day, 700 words)

- USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 650 words

COMPANIES

Cisco Systems sues rival for infringement of network patents

WASHINGTON - Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc filed two lawsuits against smaller rival Arista Networks Inc, accusing it of copying Cisco's networking technologies. (CISCO-ARISTA/PATENTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Diane Bartz, 234 words)

Amazon own label underscores strength of online grocery shopping

LONDON - Amazon.com's launch of its own private label brand of consumer goods, starting with diapers and baby wipes, underscores the website's maturity as a grocery retailer and the migration of grocery shopping online. (AMAZON.COM-ELEMENTS/, moved, by Martinne Geller, 401 words)

Astra says U.S. Nexium antitrust case returns favourable ruling

AstraZeneca said a jury in the U.S. ruled in its favour in an antitrust litigation over heartburn drug Nexium, a case brought against it by various buying groups who challenged a previous settlement. (ASTRAZENECA-RULING/, moved, 62 words)

Fiat Chrysler meets US investors after launching bond, share offers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles begins meeting U.S. investors on Friday after launching a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue and a share sale to reduce its debt pile and fund an ambitious investment plan. (FIATCHRYSLERAUTOMOBILES-CAPITALRAISING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Agnieska Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, 556 words)