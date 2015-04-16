Editor: Steve Orlofsky + 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. senators agree on path to fast-track trade bill

WASHINGTON - U.S. senators say they could present a bipartisan bill to move trade deals quickly through Congress as soon as later in the day after reaching agreement on aid for workers hurt by trade. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Krista Hughes, 520 words)

Obama carbon rules to cut coal-related jobs -conservative group

WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. rules to cut carbon emissions could close more than 90 coal plants and eliminate jobs that support mining and power stations that the federal government has not fully considered, a report by the conservative American Action Forum research group says. (USA-EPA/JOBS, moved, 350 words)

Ex Fed chair Bernanke joins hedge fund Citadel as an advisor

Ben Bernanke, a former Federal Reserve chairman and one of the world's most closely watched economic thinkers, is joining Citadel, one of the world's most successful hedge funds, as an adviser. (HEDGEFUNDS-BERNANKE/, moving shortly, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 400 words)

Goldman profit gets boost from increased trading

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports its best quarterly profit in five years, on big gains in currency and bond trading, as markets globally fluctuated during the quarter. (GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Sweta Singh and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 380 words)

+ See also:

- CITIGROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by David Henry and Anil D'Silva, 470 words

MARKETS

Wall St little changed; 1st-quarter results mixed so far

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks are little changed as mixed first-quarter results from companies give investors few clues on the outlook for U.S. earnings. (MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), updated throughout the day, 400 words)

INSIGHT

London stakes its claim as global bitcoin hub

LONDON - London, center of the $5 trillion-a-day global currency market, now wants to be home to a controversial upstart - bitcoin - as British authorities have come out in support of digital currencies in the name of promoting financial innovation. (CURRENCY-BITCOIN/LONDON (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 1,030 words)

The jumbo jet faces a make or break year at Boeing, Airbus

SEATTLE/PARIS - The jumbo jet, for many years the workhorse of modern air travel, could be close to running out of runway, as airlines move to smaller, twin-engine planes that are less costly to fly than the four-engine behemoths. (AEROSPACE-JUMBO/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher, 1,130 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. housing starts up less than expected; jobless claims rise

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts rose far less than expected in March and new permits dropped the most since last May, which could raise concerns about the economy's ability to bounce back from a soft patch hit in the first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS (WRAPUP 2), by Lucia Mutikani, 520 words)

COMPANIES

Bank of America settles currency rigging lawsuit

NEW YORK - Bank of America Corp becomes the third bank to settle a U.S. antitrust lawsuit in which investors accused 12 major banks of rigging prices in the foreign exchange market. (BANKOFAMERICA-FOREX/SETTLEMENT, moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 300 words)

Netflix original shows likely to keep winning viewers globally -analysts

Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc will continue to dominate the online TV market, analysts say, as a growing number of original shows help the company win viewers internationally and increase its base in the United States. (NETFLIX-RESEARCH/, moved, by Tenzin Pema and Devika Krishna Kumar, 350 words)

BlackRock fund flows jump; to beef up quantitative equity team

BlackRock Inc says it plans to beef up its quantitative investing team as the sector continued to outperform peers and reports that its actively managed equity funds recorded the first inflows since 2013. (BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Amrutha Gayathri, 510 words)

High-speed trading firm Virtu's shares jump in market debut

Shares of electronic trading company Virtu Financial Inc rise as much as 24.6 percent in their debut in a sign that public angst over "high-frequency" trading is waning. (VIRTU FINCL-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 360 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Ex-JPMorgan banker charged with taking $20 million from clients

NEW YORK - A former investment adviser at JPMorgan Chase & Co is arrested in New Jersey and charged with taking at least $20 million out of client accounts and using the money to unsuccessfully trade options and pay personal expenses. (USA-CRIME/BANKING (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Ingram and Suzanne Barlyn, 400 words)