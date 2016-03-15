Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Fed expected to leave rates unchanged
WASHINGTON - U.S. Federal Reserve officials are likely to
hold rates steady as they balance continued concerns about a
weak global economy against new signs of inflation and firming
financial markets. (USA-FED (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect at 0500
GMT/1 AM ET Wednesday), by Howard Schneider, 350 words)
Drugmaker Valeant faces debt default risk; shares plunge 46
percent
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's shares plunge 46
percent after the company says a delay in filing its annual
report puts it in danger of a default on its $30 billion in
debt. (VALEANT PHARMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Rod
Nickel and Caroline Humer, 780 words)
Weak U.S. retail sales highlight risks to economic outlook
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in
February, but a sharp downward revision of January's sales could
reignites concerns about the economy's growth prospects.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani,
750 words)
Energy, health stocks weigh as Wall St waits for Fed
Declining energy and healthcare stock prices weigh on Wall
Street on a relatively day as investors await the outcome of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
(USA-STOCKS/UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 420 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, updated throughout the
day, 550 words
EXCLUSIVE - China's Zoomlion sweetens offer for U.S. crane
maker Terex -sources
China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd
has raised its bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp to more than
$3.4 billion, sources say, as it challenges Terex's merger with
Finland's Konecranes. (TEREX-M&A/ZOOMLION (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 860 words)
ENERGY
Obama administration reverses course on Atlantic oil
drilling
WASHINGTON - The Obama administration reverses course on a
proposal to open the southeastern Atlantic coast to drilling
because of the oil price slump and strong opposition in coastal
communities. (USA-OIL/ATLANTIC (UPDATE 3), moved, by Valerie
Volcovici, 630 words)
Private equity emerges as lender of last resort for U.S.
energy firms
NEW YORK - U.S. energy companies facing a likely cut in
their bank loans are seeking a costly alternative - borrowing
from private equity firms at hefty interest rates to stay alive
for longer. (USA-ENERGY/PRIVATEEQUITY-LOANS, moved, by Koh Gui
Qing, 770 words)
Oil down 3 pct on technical pressure, U.S. stockpile worry
NEW YORK - Oil prices drop 3 percent as market participants
cited technical resistance after prices ran above $40 a barrel
and worry that U.S. crude stockpiles continue to rise despite
falling production. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 9), updated throughout
the day, 400 words)
Battery-hungry world turns to South America's 'lithium
triangle'
SANTIAGO/TORONTO - Far from the soy and cattle that dominate
its vast fertile pampas, Argentina harbors Lithium, another
valuable commodity that is rocketing in price and demand, and
luring newly welcomed foreign investors. (LATAM-LITHIUM/
(PICTURE), moved, by Rosalba O'Brien and Rod Nickel, 1,000
words)
ECONOMY
Canada deficit to hit C$29 bln this year, may prevent
another rate cut
Canada will run a budget shortfall of C$28.6 billion ($21.4
billion) in the coming fiscal year, which should keep the Bank
of Canada from cutting rates but will not necessarily provide a
big boost to growth, a Reuters poll finds. (CANADA-BUDGET/POLL,
moved, by Anu Bararia and Leah Schnurr, 590 words)
+ See also:
- CANADA-ECONOMY/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
COMPANIES
Free burritos lure Chipotle loyalists, but will sales
follow?
LOS ANGELES - Chipotle Mexican Grill is handing out coupons
for free burritos, hoping to lure back top customers who stopped
buying the chain's food after a flurry of Salmonella and
Norovirus outbreaks at it stores, but some analysts are
skeptical that will be enough. (CHIPOTLE MEXICAN-PROMOTIONS/,
moved, by Lisa Baertlein, 430 words)
Mizuho to face U.S. lawsuit over Mt Gox bitcoin losses
NEW YORK - A U.S. lawsuit accusing Japan's Mizuho Bank of
concealing problems at the now-bankrupt Tokyo-based Mt Gox
bitcoin exchange can move forward, a federal judge has ruled.
(MIZUHO-MTGOX/, moved, by Dena Aubin, 400 words)
VW Financial Services takes writedown for emissions scandal
FRANKFURT - Volkswagen's Financial Services AG takes an
extraordinary writedown of 353 million euros ($391 million) to
cover a potential decline in the residual value of cars in the
wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal.
(VOLKSWAGEN-FINANCIALSERVICES/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved, 390
words)
Yield-starved European insurers look past risks, mull
emerging bonds
LONDON - Starved of yield in Western bond markets and at
risk of defaulting on future payments to policyholders, Europe's
10 trillion-euro insurance industry is turning to emerging debt
for the returns it desperately needs. (EMERGING-INSURERS/DEBT
(GRAPHICS), moved, by Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao, 960 words)
FleetCor pays $1.1 bln for Brazil toll payment firm Sem
Parar
SAO PAULO - FleetCor Technologies Inc will buy Brazil's
largest electronic toll payments company for $1.1 billion,
underscoring the growing allure of Latin America's biggest fleet
management market in spite of a steep recession.
(SEMPARAR-M&A/FLEETCOR TECHNOL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, 360 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Auto, power firms save millions swapping copper for
aluminium
LONDON/TOKYO/JUBAIL - Automakers and other manufacturers are
abandoning copper for lighter and cheaper aluminium after a
decade of technological innovation that is saving some companies
hundreds of millions of dollars. (ALUMINIUM-COPPER/SUBSTITUTION,
by Eric Onstad, Yuka Obayashi and Reem Shamseddine, 860 words)
Man in Manila gets $30 mln cash from cyber heist; Bangladesh
c.bank gov quits
DHAKA/MANILA - Bangladesh's central bank governor resigns
over the theft of $81 million from the bank's U.S. account, as
details emerge in the Philippines that $30 million of the money
was delivered in cash to a casino junket operator in Manila.
(USA-FED/BANGLADESH-RESIGNATION (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved,
by Serajul Quadir and Karen Lema, 770 words)