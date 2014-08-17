Editor: Paul Simao +1 202 898 8489
TOP STORIES
No guarantee Bank of England can pull off plan for gradual
rate rises
LONDON - The Bank of England is hoping it can gently wean
Britain's economy off record-low borrowing costs, but its plan
for "gradual and limited" rises in interest rates might prove
harder to pull off than investors expect. (BRITAIN-BOE/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by David Milliken, 986 words)
U.S. Treasuries set to storm on as EU yields drop, conflicts
threaten
NEW YORK - Don't bet against the U.S. bond market rally
anytime soon. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and
record low bond yields in Europe, have unleashed a stampede into
Treasuries, knocking benchmark 10-year yields to 2.30 percent, a
14-month low at one stage on Friday. They ended the week at 2.34
percent. (USA-BONDS/YIELDS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Richard Leong
and Jennifer Ablan, 863 words)
+ See also:
- USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Rodgrigo Campos, 522 words
INSIGHT
The cost of caring for Europe's elderly nuclear plants
LONDON - Europe's ageing nuclear fleet will undergo more
prolonged outages over the next few years, reducing the
reliability of power supply and costing plant operators many
millions of dollars. (EUROPE-NUCLEAR/POWER (INSIGHT, PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale, 1,191
words)
ECONOMY
No Fed fireworks, but plenty of clues, expected at Jackson
Hole
LONDON - Flashes of illumination rather than fireworks are
expected at this week's annual meeting of top central bankers
and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Andy Bruce, 668 words)
Belarussian oysters anyone? EU food trade looks to sidestep
Russian ban
LONDON/MOSCOW - People from Britain who go to Cyprus in
August are usually after sun, sea and sand but one Lincolnshire
man, a trader in fruit and vegetables, is heading there this
week for the potatoes. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TRADERS, moved, by
Martinne Geller, Neil Maidment and Polina Devitt, 1,124 words)
COMPANIES
Look, no hands! Test driving a Google car
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The car stopped at stop signs. It
glided around curves. It didn't lurch or jolt. The most
remarkable thing about the drive was that it was utterly
unremarkable. (GOOGLE-DRIVERLESS/, moved, by Paul Ingrassia,
1,131 words)
Credit Suisse played role in Espirito Santo collapse - WSJ
NEW YORK - Credit Suisse helped put together billions of
dollars in securities that were issued by offshore investment
vehicles and then sold to retail customers of Portugal's Banco
Espirito Santo SA, the Wall Street Journal reports.
(EUROPE-BANKS/CREDT SUISSE GRP, moved, 481 words)
'Plantibodies' drugs advance as big pharma stands aside
LOS ANGELES - Biotech drug production techniques based on
plants, which may prove to be faster, higher yielding and
cheaper than current methods using mammalian cells, haven't
caught on with the biggest pharmaceutical companies.
(HEALTH-EBOLA/PLANTS, moved, by Deena Beasley, 957 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/SEARCH (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Kate
Kelland and Ben Hirschler, 1,169 words