TOP STORIES
'Fiscal cliff' talks stalled for now, but progress possible
WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in
the last 10 days toward a compromise to avoid the harsh tax
increases and government spending cuts scheduled for Jan. 1, a
senior Democratic senator says. (USA-FISCAL/ UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Jason Lange, 500 words)
Black Friday sales online top $1 bln for first time-comScore
SAN FRANCISCO - Black Friday retail sales online topped $1
billion for the first time this year as more consumers used the
Internet do their holiday shopping, comScore Inc says
(USA-RETAIL/BLACKFRIDAY-ONLINE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alistair
Barr, 780 words)
See also:
- USA-RETAIL/HOLIDAY-WEEKEND, moved, by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee, 520 words
U.S. looks best of 2013 economic runners
LONDON - Here's a fairly safe bet for uncertain times: the
U.S. economy will once again show the euro zone and Japan a
clean pair of heels next year.(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD), moved,
by Alan Wheatley, 840 words)
Spain's Catalonia set to vote in separatists
BARCELONA - Spain's Catalonia region, fed up with the tax
demands of cash-strapped Madrid, is expected to elect on Sunday
a separatist government that will try to hold a referendum on
independence.(SPAIN-CATALONIA/ (UPDATE 2, moved, pix, tv, by
Fiona Ortiz and Braden Phillips, 860 words)
See also:
- ITALY-VOTE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Catherine Hornby, 700
words
MARKETS
Political wrangling to pinch market's nerves
NEW YORK - Volatility is the name of this game.
(USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN)(UPDATE 1), moved, by
Rodrigo Campos, 1,030 words)
Canada bank profits seen rising despite housing woes
TORONTO - Slowing housing activity and uncertain financial
markets will not stop Canada's banks from reporting solid
increases in quarterly profit starting this week, although
recent gains in their shares mean it might take blockbuster
results to push the stocks much higher. (CANADA-COLUMN/MARKETS
(SCHEDULED WEEKLY COLUMN), moved, by Cameron French, 820 words)
ECONOMY
Vampires foil Tooth Fairy, Santa to claim box office win
Teen vampire film "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2"
took another bite of the domestic box office, drawing $64
million in ticket sales over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday
weekend to finish ahead of the James Bond film "Skyfall."
(BOXOFFICE/ UPDATE 1), moving shortly, Chris Michaud and Ronald
Grover 620 words
International arbitration for tax disputes, 'baseball' style
WASHINGTON - The United States is undefeated in the nearly
two years since it began settling corporate tax disputes with
Canada through a winner-takes-all process popularly known as
baseball arbitration. (USA-TAX/ARBITRATION), moved, by Patrick
Temple-West, 720 words)
COMPANIES
Knight CEO plays down deal talk
Knight Capital Group, currently in talks with at least two
firms on the possible sale of its largest business unit, is well
capitalized and would only pursue a deal if it created value for
its shareholders and clients, Knight's chief executive says in
an internal memo. (KNIGHTCAPITAL-TALKS/), moved, 400 words)
ANALYSIS
Fiscal battles could sideline U.S. immigration reform
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's re-election this month
gave supporters of comprehensive immigration reform an immediate
dose of optimism. (USA-CONGRESS/IMMIGRATION (ANALYSIS), moved,
by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan, 1,200 words)