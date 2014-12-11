(Repeats to add skedline for United Technologies Corp)

TOP STORIES

U.S. consumer spending gains steam, boosted by lower gas prices

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip in November as lower gasoline prices gave the holiday shopping season a boost, offering the latest sign of underlying momentum in the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 550 words)

Solid U.S. retail sales point to firming economic recovery

WASHINGTON - Jack Reed, a Mississippi clothing retailer, says the economic recovery is taking hold for his family business as his customers are less fearful about losing their jobs and seem more confident than they a year earlier. In the two weeks since Thanksgiving, he says, sales at his four stores have risen 10 percent. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Michael Flaherty, 570 words)

All the rage a year ago, bitcoin sputters as adoption stalls

NEW YORK - After skyrocketing to more than a thousand dollars in price late last year and attracting worldwide attention, bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has stalled. (MARKETS-BITCOIN/ADOPTION (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 800 words)

Loan platform operator LendingClub's shares soar in debut

Shares of LendingClub Corp, the world's biggest online marketplace connecting borrowers and lenders, soar in their debut as investors bet on the potential of online platforms to take on the risky lending that banks increasingly want to avoid. (LENDINGCLUB-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Neha Dimri, 400 words)

U.S. insider trading ruling roils prosecutors, SEC

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities scramble to respond to an appellate court ruling making it harder to go after insider trading, with a top regulator expressing concern about its "overly narrow" view and prosecutors assessing the decision's impact on pending cases. (USA-INSIDERTRADING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, 730 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors turn to MLP funds as U.S. energy bet while oil slides

NEW YORK - U.S. investors are zeroing in on exchange-traded funds that track master limited partnerships as a way to bet on long-term North American energy boom even as oil prices slide, convinced that these funds look relatively cheap and promise growth. (OIL-PRICES/FUNDS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ashley Lau, 740 words)

MARKETS

Wall St rises more than 1 pct on data after 3-day slump

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounce, with all three major indexes surging more than 1 percent, as data points to a strengthening U.S. economy and boosts optimism about holiday spending.(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), moved, updated throughout the day, 490 words)

ECONOMY

Tepid interest in its cheap loans edges ECB towards printing money

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's second offering of almost zero-cost loans to banks draws only tepid interest, underlining fragile confidence in the euro zone economy and making ECB money-printing appear all but inevitable. (ECB-POLICY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel, 690 words)

COMPANIES

United Technologies CEO makes debut as company releases forecast

NEW YORK - United Technologies Corp's new chief executive details the U.S. company's forecast for Wall Street at a meeting in New York, making his debut two weeks after a surprise leadership change at the top of the elevator and jet engine manufacturer. (UNITED TECH-OUTLOOK), expect by 2230 GMT/1730 ET, by Lewis Krauskopf, 400 words)

Starboard extends bet on office supply sector with Staples stake

A merger between Staples and Office Depot could be on the horizon, 17 years after antitrust regulators nixed an effort to merge the two largest U.S. office supply retailers. (STAPLES-STARBOARDVALUE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Devika Krishna Kumar, 400 words)

RadioShack says yet to reach agreement with lenders on store closures

Electronics retailer RadioShack says lenders have not agreed to the closure of 1,100 stores, raising doubts about its turnaround plan and sending its shares down 7 percent. (RADIOSHACK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3) moved, by Sruthi Ramakrishnan, 400 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Congress to start voting on U.S. spending bill to keep gov't open

WASHINGTON - Congress is expected to start voting on Thursday afternoon on a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill to keep the government open. (USA-CONGRESS/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Richard Cowan and David Lawder, 400 words)

Regulator tells Fannie, Freddie to fill affordable-housing fund

WASHINGTON - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator directs the two government-controlled mortgage companies to begin setting aside money for an affordable-housing fund established in 2008, saying they are financially fit enough to do so. (USA-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 390 words)

Canada says Pacific pipeline routes now up to energy firms

OTTAWA - Canada's pro-pipeline government has done all it can for two embattled projects and will leave it to the energy companies to advance pipelines to the Pacific in the face of resistance from Aboriginal and green groups, a senior minister says. (CANADA-ENERGY/PIPELINES, moved, 320 words)