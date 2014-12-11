(Repeats to add skedline for United Technologies Corp)
TOP STORIES
U.S. consumer spending gains steam, boosted by lower gas
prices
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending advanced at a brisk clip
in November as lower gasoline prices gave the holiday shopping
season a boost, offering the latest sign of underlying momentum
in the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 550 words)
Solid U.S. retail sales point to firming economic recovery
WASHINGTON - Jack Reed, a Mississippi clothing retailer,
says the economic recovery is taking hold for his family
business as his customers are less fearful about losing their
jobs and seem more confident than they a year earlier. In the
two weeks since Thanksgiving, he says, sales at his four stores
have risen 10 percent. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by
Michael Flaherty, 570 words)
All the rage a year ago, bitcoin sputters as adoption stalls
NEW YORK - After skyrocketing to more than a thousand
dollars in price late last year and attracting worldwide
attention, bitcoin, the leading digital currency, has stalled.
(MARKETS-BITCOIN/ADOPTION (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 800 words)
Loan platform operator LendingClub's shares soar in debut
Shares of LendingClub Corp, the world's biggest online
marketplace connecting borrowers and lenders, soar in their
debut as investors bet on the potential of online platforms to
take on the risky lending that banks increasingly want to avoid.
(LENDINGCLUB-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Neha Dimri, 400 words)
U.S. insider trading ruling roils prosecutors, SEC
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities scramble to respond
to an appellate court ruling making it harder to go after
insider trading, with a top regulator expressing concern about
its "overly narrow" view and prosecutors assessing the
decision's impact on pending cases. (USA-INSIDERTRADING/ (UPDATE
2, PIX), moving shortly, 730 words)
INVESTMENT
Investors turn to MLP funds as U.S. energy bet while oil
slides
NEW YORK - U.S. investors are zeroing in on exchange-traded
funds that track master limited partnerships as a way to bet on
long-term North American energy boom even as oil prices slide,
convinced that these funds look relatively cheap and promise
growth. (OIL-PRICES/FUNDS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ashley Lau, 740
words)
MARKETS
Wall St rises more than 1 pct on data after 3-day slump
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounce, with all three major indexes
surging more than 1 percent, as data points to a strengthening
U.S. economy and boosts optimism about holiday
spending.(MARKETS-STOCKS/USA (UPDATE 4), moved, updated
throughout the day, 490 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 9), moved, updated throughout the
day,
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), updated throughout the day, 400
words, 460 words
ECONOMY
Tepid interest in its cheap loans edges ECB towards printing
money
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's second offering of
almost zero-cost loans to banks draws only tepid interest,
underlining fragile confidence in the euro zone economy and
making ECB money-printing appear all but inevitable.
(ECB-POLICY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and Paul
Carrel, 690 words)
+ See also:
- ECB-POLICY/LOANS-BANKS (FACTBOX, UPDATE 1), moved, 550
words
COMPANIES
United Technologies CEO makes debut as company releases
forecast
NEW YORK - United Technologies Corp's new chief executive
details the U.S. company's forecast for Wall Street at a meeting
in New York, making his debut two weeks after a surprise
leadership change at the top of the elevator and jet engine
manufacturer. (UNITED TECH-OUTLOOK), expect by 2230 GMT/1730 ET,
by Lewis Krauskopf, 400 words)
Starboard extends bet on office supply sector with Staples
stake
A merger between Staples and Office Depot could be on the
horizon, 17 years after antitrust regulators nixed an effort to
merge the two largest U.S. office supply retailers.
(STAPLES-STARBOARDVALUE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Devika Krishna
Kumar, 400 words)
RadioShack says yet to reach agreement with lenders on store
closures
Electronics retailer RadioShack says lenders have not
agreed to the closure of 1,100 stores, raising doubts about its
turnaround plan and sending its shares down 7 percent.
(RADIOSHACK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3) moved, by Sruthi Ramakrishnan,
400 words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Congress to start voting on U.S. spending bill to keep gov't
open
WASHINGTON - Congress is expected to start voting on
Thursday afternoon on a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill to keep
the government open. (USA-CONGRESS/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Richard Cowan and David Lawder, 400 words)
Regulator tells Fannie, Freddie to fill affordable-housing
fund
WASHINGTON - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's regulator directs
the two government-controlled mortgage companies to begin
setting aside money for an affordable-housing fund established
in 2008, saying they are financially fit enough to do so.
(USA-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 390 words)
Canada says Pacific pipeline routes now up to energy firms
OTTAWA - Canada's pro-pipeline government has done all it
can for two embattled projects and will leave it to the energy
companies to advance pipelines to the Pacific in the face of
resistance from Aboriginal and green groups, a senior minister
says. (CANADA-ENERGY/PIPELINES, moved, 320 words)