TOP STORIES

Wall St clings to meager gains ahead of Thanksgiving

Wall Street holds onto meager gains in subdued trading, underpinned by healthcare and consumer stocks after a flood of data suggests the U.S. economy is growing modestly. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4), updated throughout the day, 450 words)

- GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), updated throughout the day, 700 words

New agonies, alliances as Fed debates post-liftoff plan

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve officials, who are expected to raise interest rates next month, are already sketching out positions for a post-liftoff debate that may blur the lines between inflation "hawks" and "doves," while making the Fed's policy less predictable. (USA-FED/POLICY (INSIGHT), moved, By Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)

U.S. data points to modest fourth-quarter growth

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to nearly a three-year high, pointing to moderate economic growth in the fourth quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, 720 words)

ENERGY

Oil steady on U.S. rig count drop, smaller-than-expected crude build

NEW YORK - Crude futures steady, recovering from the lows of the day, after a smaller-than-expected supply build in the United States and drop in the number of U.S. rigs actively drilling for oil. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 10), updated throughout the day, 350 words)

Israel's Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas deal

JERUSALEM - Natural gas from Israel's vast Leviathan offshore gas field will be pumped to Egypt via an existing subsea pipeline for up to 15 years under a preliminary deal announced by the field's developers. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/EGYPT (UPDATE 2), by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, moved, 590 words)

ECONOMY

Finnish businesses will stop centralized wage agreements

HELSINKI, Nov 25 Finland's main business lobby will end the country's long tradition of centralized wage-setting next year, arguing that independent agreements for sectors and companies would improve the prospects of the economy, which has shrunk three years in a row. (FINLAND-LABOURMARKETS/, moved, 310 words)

Macau's house of cards topples as investors lose big on junkets

MACAU - The theft of millions of dollars from investors in a Macau junket operator has sparked months of protests and hastened the demise of a business model that greased the wheels of the $44 billion global gambling hub for over a decade. (MACAU-GAMBLING/ (PICTURE), moved, By Farah Master, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Herbalife, CEO prevail in 'prevail scheme' lawsuit

A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit accusing Herbalife Ltd and Chief Executive Michael Johnson of defrauding shareholders by misrepresenting that the weight-loss and nutritional products company complied with laws designed to prevent pyramid schemes. (HERBALIFE-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 340 words)

Allergan drops appeal of order blocking Alzheimer's drug switch

Allergan PLC will not appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a court ruling this year that blocked the company from discontinuing its top-selling Alzheimer's drug in favor of a pricier version. (ALLERGAN-LAWSUIT/, moved, by Brendan Pierson, 220 words)

Deere sees weak equipment sales in 2016 as farm economy remains soft

Deere & Co reports a drop in quarterly earnings that is not as steep as Wall Street had expected and gives a less dire outlook than analysts had feared, saying it was well-positioned to weather a worsening slump in demand for its farm equipment. (DEERE AND CO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Meredith Davis, 380 words)

Three Goldman bankers leave for Uber as tech world raids Wall St talent

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Three mid-level bankers in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's technology investment banking group in San Francisco have left to take positions at ride service company Uber Technologies Inc in recent months, people familiar with the matter say. (GOLDMAN-UBER, by Olivia Oran and Heather Somerville, moved, 1,090 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

U.S.-Cuba detente opens door to battle over trademarks

CAMAGUEY, Cuba - A counterfeit McDonald's illustrates a potential battlefront between Cuba and the United States over trademark and intellectual property rights as Cuba's economy opens up to more private enterprise and closer ties with the United States. (CUBA-USA/TRADEMARKS, moved, by Jaime Hamre, 960 words)