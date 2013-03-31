Editor: Steve Orlofsky + 646-223-6200
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Exxon cleans up Arkansas oil spill; Keystone plan assailed
Exxon Mobil continued the cleanup of a pipeline spill that
loosed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude in Arkansas
as opponents of oil sands development latched on to the incident
to attack plans to build the Keystone XL line.
(EXXON-PIPELINE/SPILL (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)
G.I. Joe' sequel blasts past cavemen to win box office
Action movie "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" wins the weekend box
office battle in the United States and Canada, fighting off
competition from a cartoon cavemen, a Tyler Perry drama, and an
alien-possessed heroine trying to save the human race.
(BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Patricia
Reaney, 580 words)
WEEK AHEAD
Wall St Week Ahead: Pullback possible after S&P's milestone
NEW YORK - After flirting with an all-time high for three
weeks, the S&P 500 closed at a record level, but some
strategists say Thursday's record could be a sign the stock
market rally is running out of steam. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD,
moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 800 words)
ADVISORY: the column Bay Street Week Ahead is no longer
being published