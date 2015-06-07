Editor: Leslie Adler +1 646 223 6200
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
GE close to selling private equity lender to top Canada
pension fund
NEW YORK - General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to
sell its private equity lending unit to the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, Canada's biggest pension fund, according to a
source familiar with the matter. (DEALS-PRIVATEEQUITY/GE
CANADAPENSION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 263 words)
American Airlines CEO cites capacity growth risks
MIAMI - American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug
Parker voices concern about the risk that capacity growth among
airlines could depress profits, but told Reuters that in
contrast with past cycles, the rise in capacity "feels
different." (AIRLINES IATA/AMERICAN), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 402
words)
Deutsche Bank appoints new CEO in latest post-crisis shakeup
FRANKFURT - Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank purges
its leadership, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive
to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more
power to reorganise the bank. (DEUTSCHEBANK CEO/RESIGNATION (TV,
PIX), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Edward Taylor, 772 words)
Box Office: 'Spy' tops with $30 Million, 'Entourage' cools
off
LOS ANGELES - Melissa McCarthy pushes "Spy" to a $30 million
debut in an otherwise lackluster weekend at the box office as
summer ticket sales continue to disappoint. (USA-BOXOFFICE/
moved, by Brent Lang, 688 words)
Top investor Stuhlberger predicts new Brazilian lost decade
RIO DE JANEIRO - Renowned Brazilian fund manager Luis
Stuhlberger warns that Brazil's economy is at risk of suffering
a new lost decade, saying recent efforts to balance its finances
are not enough and that growth will remain lackluster until at
least 2018. (BRAZIL-INVESTMENT/, moved, 306 words)
Greek bid for debt relief faces euro zone scepticism
BRUSSELS - Greece wants to restructure its huge public debt
through cheaper refinancing, longer maturities, a write off of
some principal and turning some debt into perpetual or
GDP-linked bonds, but the plans have no support in the euro zone
so far. (EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 739
words)
+See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/JUNCKER, moved, 193 words
Novo Nordisk type 2 diabetes combo drug tops Sanofi's
Lantus -study
June 7 - Novo Nordisk's IDegLira combination drug for type 2
diabetes led to significant reductions in blood sugar, weight
and rate of hypoglycemia compared with Sanofi's top-selling
Lantus insulin product, according to data from a late-stage
trial. (DIABETES-NOVONORDISK/), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 379
words)