TOP STORIES

GE close to selling private equity lender to top Canada pension fund

NEW YORK - General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to sell its private equity lending unit to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Canada's biggest pension fund, according to a source familiar with the matter. (DEALS-PRIVATEEQUITY/GE CANADAPENSION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 263 words)

American Airlines CEO cites capacity growth risks

MIAMI - American Airlines Group Inc Chief Executive Doug Parker voices concern about the risk that capacity growth among airlines could depress profits, but told Reuters that in contrast with past cycles, the rise in capacity "feels different." (AIRLINES IATA/AMERICAN), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 402 words)

Deutsche Bank appoints new CEO in latest post-crisis shakeup

FRANKFURT - Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank purges its leadership, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank. (DEUTSCHEBANK CEO/RESIGNATION (TV, PIX), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Edward Taylor, 772 words)

Box Office: 'Spy' tops with $30 Million, 'Entourage' cools off

LOS ANGELES - Melissa McCarthy pushes "Spy" to a $30 million debut in an otherwise lackluster weekend at the box office as summer ticket sales continue to disappoint. (USA-BOXOFFICE/ moved, by Brent Lang, 688 words)

Top investor Stuhlberger predicts new Brazilian lost decade

RIO DE JANEIRO - Renowned Brazilian fund manager Luis Stuhlberger warns that Brazil's economy is at risk of suffering a new lost decade, saying recent efforts to balance its finances are not enough and that growth will remain lackluster until at least 2018. (BRAZIL-INVESTMENT/, moved, 306 words)

Greek bid for debt relief faces euro zone scepticism

BRUSSELS - Greece wants to restructure its huge public debt through cheaper refinancing, longer maturities, a write off of some principal and turning some debt into perpetual or GDP-linked bonds, but the plans have no support in the euro zone so far. (EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 739 words)

Novo Nordisk type 2 diabetes combo drug tops Sanofi's Lantus -study

June 7 - Novo Nordisk's IDegLira combination drug for type 2 diabetes led to significant reductions in blood sugar, weight and rate of hypoglycemia compared with Sanofi's top-selling Lantus insulin product, according to data from a late-stage trial. (DIABETES-NOVONORDISK/), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 379 words)