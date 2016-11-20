Editor: Sandra Maler + 1 202 898 8310

TOP STORIES

Retired general Mattis a top candidate for Pentagon chief

BEDMINSTER, N.J. - James Mattis, the blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps general who headed the U.S. military command covering the Middle East and Afghanistan, emerges as a top candidate for defense secretary, with President-elect Donald Trump calling him "very impressive." (USA-TRUMP/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), by Steve Holland, 949 words)

Trump team promises to address ethics concerns on businesses

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump will work to ensure there is "proper separation" between his business empire and his job as president of the United States, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Sunday, amid fresh concerns about conflict of interest following a meeting with Indian real estate executives. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (moved), by David Shepardson, 318 words)

Merkel says she will seek 4th term as German chancellor

BERLIN - Angela Merkel announced on Sunday she wants to run for a fourth term as German chancellor in next year's election, a sign of stability after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president. (GERMANY-MERKEL/ (REPEAT, UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), by Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers, 864 words)

Burdened but unbowed, Merkel faces biggest test in tilt at 4th term

BERLIN - Announcing on Sunday she will seek a fourth term in office, Germany's Angela Merkel faces perhaps the biggest test of her career: defending the European and transatlantic status quo amid huge uncertainty for both. (GERMANY-MERKEL/TEST (ANALYSIS, PIX), by Paul Carrel, 787 words)

High turnout as France's conservatives choose presidential candidate

PARIS - French conservative voters turned out en masse on Sunday to choose their candidate for next year's presidential election in a tight primary race whose winner is seen as likely to make the Elysee Palace in 2017. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PIX), by Marine Pennetier and Pascale Antonie, 596 words)

UK's Hammond says budget options constrained by high debt

LONDON - Britain's first budget plan since the Brexit vote will not include a big new spending push because of "eye-wateringly" high public debt levels, but will have some help for the economy and struggling families, the country's finance minister said. (BRITAIN-EU/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), by William Schomberg, 675 words)

OTHER STORIES

Italy's Renzi gets backing in referendum from singers, athletes, chef

ROME - Italy's most famous chef and more than 80 actors, singers, directors and athletes on Sunday backed a constitutional change to be voted on in two weeks, giving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi desperately needed support. (ITALY-REFERENDUM/ (moved), moved, 347 words)

South Africa's Ramaphosa says has given ratings agencies positive news

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has given credit ratings agencies "positive news" in recent meetings, the nation's deputy president said on Sunday after announcing a proposal for a national minimum wage. (SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 247 words)

Saudi makes $10.7 bln of delayed payments to private sector -exec quoted

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's government has made payments of 40 billion riyals ($10.7 billion) that it owed to private sector companies, the kingdom's Arab News newspaper quoted a senior construction industry executive as saying. (SAUDI-SPENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 418 words)

MARKETS

After initial Trump trade, politics keep stocks on edge

NEW YORK - Arguing over politics is a Thanksgiving Day tradition, but Donald Trump's presidential election adds a new twist to any bickering at next week's holiday dinner table: What the new U.S. government could mean for your stock portfolio. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN), by Lewis Krauskopf, 548 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche nominates chairman for second term, clears him of Libor blame -source

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank has nominated its chairman for a second term after an internal probe cleared him of accusations that he was partly to blame for the bank's poor cooperation with authorities in a probe into rate-rigging, a source close to the bank said. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 284 words)