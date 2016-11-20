Editor: Sandra Maler + 1 202 898 8310
TOP STORIES
Retired general Mattis a top candidate for Pentagon chief
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - James Mattis, the blunt-spoken retired
Marine Corps general who headed the U.S. military command
covering the Middle East and Afghanistan, emerges as a top
candidate for defense secretary, with President-elect Donald
Trump calling him "very impressive." (USA-TRUMP/ (UPDATE 3, PIX,
TV), by Steve Holland, 949 words)
Trump team promises to address ethics concerns on businesses
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump will work to
ensure there is "proper separation" between his business empire
and his job as president of the United States, Vice
President-elect Mike Pence said on Sunday, amid fresh concerns
about conflict of interest following a meeting with Indian real
estate executives. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (moved), by David
Shepardson, 318 words)
Merkel says she will seek 4th term as German chancellor
BERLIN - Angela Merkel announced on Sunday she wants to run
for a fourth term as German chancellor in next year's election,
a sign of stability after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union and the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S.
president. (GERMANY-MERKEL/ (REPEAT, UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), by
Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers, 864 words)
Burdened but unbowed, Merkel faces biggest test in tilt at
4th term
BERLIN - Announcing on Sunday she will seek a fourth term in
office, Germany's Angela Merkel faces perhaps the biggest test
of her career: defending the European and transatlantic status
quo amid huge uncertainty for both. (GERMANY-MERKEL/TEST
(ANALYSIS, PIX), by Paul Carrel, 787 words)
High turnout as France's conservatives choose presidential
candidate
PARIS - French conservative voters turned out en masse on
Sunday to choose their candidate for next year's presidential
election in a tight primary race whose winner is seen as likely
to make the Elysee Palace in 2017. (FRANCE-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5,
TV, PIX), by Marine Pennetier and Pascale Antonie, 596 words)
UK's Hammond says budget options constrained by high debt
LONDON - Britain's first budget plan since the Brexit vote
will not include a big new spending push because of
"eye-wateringly" high public debt levels, but will have some
help for the economy and struggling families, the country's
finance minister said. (BRITAIN-EU/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), by William
Schomberg, 675 words)
OTHER STORIES
Italy's Renzi gets backing in referendum from singers,
athletes, chef
ROME - Italy's most famous chef and more than 80 actors,
singers, directors and athletes on Sunday backed a
constitutional change to be voted on in two weeks, giving Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi desperately needed support.
(ITALY-REFERENDUM/ (moved), moved, 347 words)
South Africa's Ramaphosa says has given ratings agencies
positive news
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has given credit ratings
agencies "positive news" in recent meetings, the nation's deputy
president said on Sunday after announcing a proposal for a
national minimum wage. (SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 247
words)
Saudi makes $10.7 bln of delayed payments to private sector
-exec quoted
DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's government has made payments of 40
billion riyals ($10.7 billion) that it owed to private sector
companies, the kingdom's Arab News newspaper quoted a senior
construction industry executive as saying. (SAUDI-SPENDING/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 418 words)
MARKETS
After initial Trump trade, politics keep stocks on edge
NEW YORK - Arguing over politics is a Thanksgiving Day
tradition, but Donald Trump's presidential election adds a new
twist to any bickering at next week's holiday dinner table: What
the new U.S. government could mean for your stock portfolio.
(USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN), by Lewis Krauskopf,
548 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche nominates chairman for second term, clears him of
Libor blame -source
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank has nominated its
chairman for a second term after an internal probe cleared him
of accusations that he was partly to blame for the bank's poor
cooperation with authorities in a probe into rate-rigging, a
source close to the bank said. (DEUTSCHE BANK-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 284 words)