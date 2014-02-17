Editor: Diane Craft + 646 223 6234
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Russia boosts Ukraine's Yanukovich with $2 billion fresh
credit
KIEV - Russia says will give Ukraine a fresh cash injection
of $2 billion to support its heavily indebted economy in a boost
to the embattled president in Kiev, who has been forced onto the
back foot by 12 weeks of unrest. (UKRAINE (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Richard Balmforth, 800 words)
Dollar weakens, euro zone periphery in vogue
LONDON - The dollar hits 6-week lows as recent weak U.S.
data cast doubt on the pace of monetary tightening, while
improving economic prospects in the euro zone and a new
reforming government in Italy drive demand for peripheral euro
zone markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Carolyn
Cohn, 600 words)
Renzi poised to form new Italian government
ROME - Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi says he will
begin talks to form a new government within 24 hours, and
expects to lay out a programme of reforms to be completed over
the next few months. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by James Mackenzie, 655 words)
Peugeot family to vote on carmaker's future on Monday
PARIS - The Peugeot family, the largest shareholder in PSA
Peugeot Citroen, will meet to decide whether to give its
blessing to two deals aimed at securing the French carmaker's
future, a source close to the matter says. (PEUGEOT/, moved by
Gilles Guillaume, 500 words)
Bouygues takes $1.9 bln write-down on Alstom stake
PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues will write down the
value of its stake in train and turbine maker Alstom by 1.4
billion euros ($1.9 billion) to reflect its weaker cash flow
forecasts and depressed market value. (BOUYGUES-ALSTOM/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Natalie Huet, 585 words)
Eurozone regulators gather for detail on bank review plans
LONDON - The eurozone's banks are about to get greater
insight into the European Central Bank's landmark review of
their books, as national experts and their advisers meet in
Frankfurt to hammer down details of the next phase of the tests.
(EUROZONE/BANK-TESTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 435 words)
MARKETS
Dividend hunters lap up earnings season surprises
LONDON - Halfway through Europe's company earnings season,
investors who have made record bets in search of dividends have
cause for celebration, even though some traditionally
high-paying sectors look likely to miss the party.
(MARKETS-STOCKS/DIVIDENDS, moved, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)
PREVIEW-Detroit bankruptcy bond fight a watershed for muni
market
The city of Detroit's effort to declare some of its general
obligation bonds as unsecured debt will be challenged in
bankruptcy court Wednesday in what could be a precedent-setting
turn in the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
(USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY-BONDS (PREVIEW), 882 words, by Karen
Pierog and Tom Hals, moved, 882 words)
U.S. stocks correction fear fades despite valuation angst
A rapid recovery in U.S. stock prices after the recent slide
may be enough to make many investors who remained bullish feel a
little smug. That would be a mistake, market strategists say.
(USA-STOCKS/VALUATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ryan Vlastelica, 850
words)
ECONOMY
Bundesbank sees muted impact from emerging market turmoil
FRANKFURT - The turbulence experienced in emerging markets
early this year is insufficient to derail a recovery in the
global economy, which could strengthen during 2014, the
Bundesbank says. (GERMANY-BUNDESBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eva
Taylor and Francesco Canepa, 770 words)
ECB Nowotny sees case to "wait and see" on rates
LONDON - There may be a case for the European Central Bank
to wait and see whether it should change interest rates given
inflation expectations are "well anchored," governing council
member Ewald Nowotny says. (ECB-NOWOTNY (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Francesco Canepa, 380 words)
India pre-election budget targets deficit, critics skeptical
NEW DELHI - India's finance minister vows to slash the
fiscal deficit to a seven year low in the next year as part of a
pre-election budget that political opponents says contains
unrealistic calculations. (INDIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 830 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-BUDGET/QUOTES (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
Power, steel, cement suggest China's economy not so buoyant
BEIJING - The big debate about how fast China's economy will
grow this year can find some answers in the real world, where
signs suggest the growth giant is slowly but surely losing its
fizz. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 1,100
words)
Fed to shed light on frozen U.S. economy
BRUSSELS - The Federal Reserve's stimulus taper and China's
slowdown, twin factors behind this year's emerging market
sell-off, will come firmly into view in the week ahead with
minutes from the former and a leading survey on the latter.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 780
words)
COMPANIES
UK fraud agency charges 3 ex-Barclays bankers over Libor
LONDON - Britain's fraud agency starts criminal proceedings
against three former bankers at Britain's Barclays Plc for the
alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates.
(BARCLAYS-LIBOR/CHARGES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 510
words)
Fiat's access to Chrysler funds curbed by dividend cap, debt
covenants
MILAN - Indebted Italian carmaker Fiat says that its access
to the cash of U.S. subsidiary Chrysler, which it took full
control of last month, is limited by a cap on dividends from the
unit and its debt covenants. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
425 words)
Oil firms seen cutting exploration spending
OSLO - Global oil firms, hit by one of the worst years for
discovery in two decades, are about to cut exploration spending,
pulling back from frontier areas and jeopardising their future
reserves, industry insiders say. (OIL-EXPLORATION/SPENDING,
moved, by Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi, 800 words)
Spain's Ferrovial makes bid for 3 UK airports - source
MADRID - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial has made an
offer to Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) for British airports
Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, a source with knowledge of
the matter says. (FERROVIAL-AIRPORTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Andres Gonzalez and Freya Berry, 580 words)
Imerys says remains committed to buying AMCOL
PARIS - France's Imerys says it remains committed to buying
U.S. minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for a
cash offer of $41 per share. (IMERYS-AMCOL/, moved, 100 words)