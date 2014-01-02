Editor: Jonathan Oatis +1 646 223-6301

TOP STORIES

U.S. jobless claims fall for second straight week

WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. factory activity held near a 2-1/2-year high in December and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell for a second week last week, pointing to resilience in the economy (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, by Lucia Mutikani, 730 words)

World manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note

LONDON/BEIJING - Global manufacturing ended 2013 on a strong note, as major exporters like the United States, Japan and Germany all saw demand pick up, although China's performance remained modest, surveys show ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Richard Leong, Andy Bruce and Aileen Wang, 900 words)

Fiat shares jump on Chrysler merger deal but worries remain

MILAN - Fiat shares jump after it strikes a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, but doubts remain over whether the Italian carmaker can use the merger to cut losses in Europe. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 3, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 820 words)

+ See also:

- FIAT-CHRYSLER/MARCHIONNE-LEGACY (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost, 700 words

Groggy start to new year for shares after rampant 2013

NEW YORK - World share markets kick off 2014 with a whimper, weighed by disappointing Chinese manufacturing data, with oil prices also down as Libya prepares to reopen a major oilfield.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1 p.m., by Rodrigo Campos, 610 words)

RESOURCES

Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic "nightmare"

LONDON/MILAN - Giant Kazakh oilfield Kashagan, which was brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in 2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 760 words

Libya says protesters agree to reopen major oilfield

TRIPOLI - Libya hopes to resume oil production at one of its largest oilfields, El Sharara, within three days after protesters agreed to suspend their two-month stoppage, officials say. (LIBYA OIL/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Martha Stewart, Macy's settle lawsuit over Penney deal

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc says it has settled a lawsuit with retailer Macy's Inc over a home products deal with J.C. Penney Co Inc (MARTHASTEWARTLIVINGOMNIMEDIA-MACYS/, moved 250 words)

AllThingsD editors launch "Re/code" venture

SAN FRANCICSCO - Veteran technology journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher unveil "Re/code," a technology news site and conference business to succeed AllThingsD which they founded and built into a premier tech media brand within News Corp (ALLTHINGSD-RECODE/LAUNCH, moved, by Gerry Shih, 490 words)

Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan

SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a tear through the last decade said Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals. (HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 1,030 words)

FEATURE

Uber, brash darling of Silicon Valley, stalks new markets

SAN FRANCISC0 - Uber, the service that allows people to summon rides at the touch of an app, has grandiose ambitions: becoming the world's go-to private car service as well as a behemoth delivery service. It won't be a smooth ride. Regulators in cities like Paris are changing the rules to make it hard for Uber to do business, and in other cities, including Miami and Houston, it is shut out altogether. (TRANSPORT-UBER/ (FEATURE, PIX), moving shortly, by Sarah McBride, 1,300 words)