Editor: Jonathan Oatis +1 646 223-6301
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
U.S. jobless claims fall for second straight week
WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. factory activity held near a
2-1/2-year high in December and the number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits fell for a second week last
week, pointing to resilience in the economy (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 2, by Lucia Mutikani, 730 words)
World manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note
LONDON/BEIJING - Global manufacturing ended 2013 on a strong
note, as major exporters like the United States, Japan and
Germany all saw demand pick up, although China's performance
remained modest, surveys show ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved,
by Richard Leong, Andy Bruce and Aileen Wang, 900 words)
Fiat shares jump on Chrysler merger deal but worries remain
MILAN - Fiat shares jump after it strikes a $4.35 billion
deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, but doubts
remain over whether the Italian carmaker can use the merger to
cut losses in Europe. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 3, moved, by
Agnieszka Flak, 820 words)
+ See also:
- FIAT-CHRYSLER/MARCHIONNE-LEGACY (ANALYSIS), moving
shortly, by Laurence Frost, 700 words
Groggy start to new year for shares after rampant 2013
NEW YORK - World share markets kick off 2014 with a whimper,
weighed by disappointing Chinese manufacturing data, with oil
prices also down as Libya prepares to reopen a major
oilfield.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1 p.m., by
Rodrigo Campos, 610 words)
RESOURCES
Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic "nightmare"
LONDON/MILAN - Giant Kazakh oilfield Kashagan, which was
brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is
grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its
engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in
2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus
and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 760
words
Libya says protesters agree to reopen major oilfield
TRIPOLI - Libya hopes to resume oil production at one of its
largest oilfields, El Sharara, within three days after
protesters agreed to suspend their two-month stoppage, officials
say. (LIBYA OIL/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Martha Stewart, Macy's settle lawsuit over Penney deal
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc says it has settled a
lawsuit with retailer Macy's Inc over a home products deal with
J.C. Penney Co Inc (MARTHASTEWARTLIVINGOMNIMEDIA-MACYS/, moved
250 words)
AllThingsD editors launch "Re/code" venture
SAN FRANCICSCO - Veteran technology journalists Walt
Mossberg and Kara Swisher unveil "Re/code," a technology news
site and conference business to succeed AllThingsD which they
founded and built into a premier tech media brand within News
Corp (ALLTHINGSD-RECODE/LAUNCH, moved, by Gerry Shih, 490 words)
Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan
SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a
tear through the last decade said Hyundai Motor Co and Kia
Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth
since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals.
(HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 1,030
words)
FEATURE
Uber, brash darling of Silicon Valley, stalks new markets
SAN FRANCISC0 - Uber, the service that allows people to
summon rides at the touch of an app, has grandiose ambitions:
becoming the world's go-to private car service as well as a
behemoth delivery service. It won't be a smooth ride. Regulators
in cities like Paris are changing the rules to make it hard for
Uber to do business, and in other cities, including Miami and
Houston, it is shut out altogether. (TRANSPORT-UBER/ (FEATURE,
PIX), moving shortly, by Sarah McBride, 1,300 words)