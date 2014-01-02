Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223-6200
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall after massive run in 2013, oil off on Libya
NEW YORK - World equity markets kick off 2014 with a whimper
as slightly disappointing Chinese manufacturing data triggers
some profit-taking, while oil prices ease as Libya prepares to
reopen a major oilfield. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by
Rodrigo Campos, 670 words)
U.S. jobless claims fall for second straight week
WASHINGTON - U.S. factory activity held near a 2-1/2-year
high in December and the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits fell again last week, suggesting the
economy is poised for stronger growth in 2014. (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 3), by Lucia Mutikani, 730 words)
Fiat shares rise on Chrysler merger deal but worries remain
MILAN - Fiat shares rise after the Italian automaker
strikes a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler
Group LLC, but doubts remain over whether it can use the merger
to cut losses in Europe. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 3, moved, by
Agnieszka Flak, 820 words)
+ See also:
- FIAT-CHRYSLER/MARCHIONNE-LEGACY (ANALYSIS), moving
shortly, by Laurence Frost, 700 words
Pimco Total Return suffers first down year since 1999
NEW YORK - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest
bond fund, had a negative return for 2013 of nearly 2 percent,
its first annual loss in 14 years, as fears of a reduction in
the Federal Reserve's bond-buying sent Treasury prices lower.
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sam Forgione, 630 words)
ECONOMY
World manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note
NEW YORK/LONDON/BEIJING - Global manufacturing ended 2013 on
a strong note, as the United States, Japan, Germany and other
major exporters benefited from increased demand, even as
China's performance remained modest. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
4), moved, by Richard Leong, Andy Bruce and Aileen Wang, 940
words)
RESOURCES
Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic 'nightmare'
LONDON/MILAN - Kashagan, a giant Kazakh oilfield that was
brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is
grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its
engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in
2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus
and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 760
words
COMPANIES
Martha Stewart, Macy's settle lawsuit over Penney deal
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc settles a lawsuit
brought by retailer Macy's Inc over a home products deal that
Martha Stewart cut with J.C. Penney Co Inc.
(MARTHASTEWARTLIVINGOMNIMEDIA-MACYS/, moved, by Neha Alawadhi
and Aurindom Mukherjee, 320 words)
AllThingsD editors launch "Re/code" venture
SAN FRANCISCO - Veteran technology journalists Walt Mossberg
and Kara Swisher unveil "Re/code," a technology news site and
conference business to succeed AllThingsD, which they founded
and built into a premier tech media brand.
(ALLTHINGSD-RECODE/LAUNCH, moved, by Gerry Shih, 490 words)
Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan
rivals
SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a
tear through the last decade says Hyundai Motor Co and Kia
Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth
since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals.
(HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 1,030
words)
ALSO IN THE NEWS
Panama presses Spain and Italy to resolve canal cost row
PANAMA CITY/MADRID - The president of Panama says he will
go to Spain and Italy to put pressure on companies to honor
contracts to expand his country's canal after the building
consortium threatened to suspend work because of a dispute over
costs. (SACYR-PANAMA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Elida Moreno
and Elizabethe O'Leary, 670 words)
FEATURE
Uber, brash darling of Silicon Valley, stalks new markets
SAN FRANCISC0 - Uber, a service that allows people to summon
rides at the touch of an app, won't be in for a smooth ride.
Regulators in some cities are changing rules to make it hard for
Uber to do business and in some cases shutting it out
altogether. (TRANSPORT-UBER/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Sarah
McBride, 1,390 words)