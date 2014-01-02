Editor: Steve Orlofsky +1 646 223-6200

TOP STORIES

Stocks fall after massive run in 2013, oil off on Libya

NEW YORK - World equity markets kick off 2014 with a whimper as slightly disappointing Chinese manufacturing data triggers some profit-taking, while oil prices ease as Libya prepares to reopen a major oilfield. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Rodrigo Campos, 670 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall for second straight week

WASHINGTON - U.S. factory activity held near a 2-1/2-year high in December and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week, suggesting the economy is poised for stronger growth in 2014. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), by Lucia Mutikani, 730 words)

Fiat shares rise on Chrysler merger deal but worries remain

MILAN - Fiat shares rise after the Italian automaker strikes a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, but doubts remain over whether it can use the merger to cut losses in Europe. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 3, moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 820 words)

+ See also:

- FIAT-CHRYSLER/MARCHIONNE-LEGACY (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Laurence Frost, 700 words

Pimco Total Return suffers first down year since 1999

NEW YORK - The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, had a negative return for 2013 of nearly 2 percent, its first annual loss in 14 years, as fears of a reduction in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying sent Treasury prices lower. (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sam Forgione, 630 words)

ECONOMY

World manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note

NEW YORK/LONDON/BEIJING - Global manufacturing ended 2013 on a strong note, as the United States, Japan, Germany and other major exporters benefited from increased demand, even as China's performance remained modest. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Richard Leong, Andy Bruce and Aileen Wang, 940 words)

RESOURCES

Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic 'nightmare'

LONDON/MILAN - Kashagan, a giant Kazakh oilfield that was brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in 2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 760 words

COMPANIES

Martha Stewart, Macy's settle lawsuit over Penney deal

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc settles a lawsuit brought by retailer Macy's Inc over a home products deal that Martha Stewart cut with J.C. Penney Co Inc. (MARTHASTEWARTLIVINGOMNIMEDIA-MACYS/, moved, by Neha Alawadhi and Aurindom Mukherjee, 320 words)

AllThingsD editors launch "Re/code" venture

SAN FRANCISCO - Veteran technology journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher unveil "Re/code," a technology news site and conference business to succeed AllThingsD, which they founded and built into a premier tech media brand. (ALLTHINGSD-RECODE/LAUNCH, moved, by Gerry Shih, 490 words)

Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan rivals

SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a tear through the last decade says Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals. (HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 1,030 words)

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Panama presses Spain and Italy to resolve canal cost row

PANAMA CITY/MADRID - The president of Panama says he will go to Spain and Italy to put pressure on companies to honor contracts to expand his country's canal after the building consortium threatened to suspend work because of a dispute over costs. (SACYR-PANAMA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Elida Moreno and Elizabethe O'Leary, 670 words)

FEATURE

Uber, brash darling of Silicon Valley, stalks new markets

SAN FRANCISC0 - Uber, a service that allows people to summon rides at the touch of an app, won't be in for a smooth ride. Regulators in some cities are changing rules to make it hard for Uber to do business and in some cases shutting it out altogether. (TRANSPORT-UBER/ (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Sarah McBride, 1,390 words)