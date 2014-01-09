Editor: Jonathan Oatis +1 642 223-6301
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
U.S. jobless claims fall as labor market firms
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits last week fell and planned layoffs hit a
13-1/2-year low in December, adding to a range of data that have
suggested the economy is gaining steam.(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2),
moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)
+ See also:
USA-FED/YELLEN-TIME (UPDATE 1), moved, 720 words)
Alcoa to pay $384 million to settle bribery charges
Alcoa Inc and a joint venture it controls will pay $384
million to settle charges that the aluminum producer's
subsidiaries bribed officials in Bahrain, U.S. authorities say
ALCOA-SETTLEMENT/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 500 words)
+ See also:
- ALCOA-RESULTS/, expect by 2200 GMT / 5 PM ET), 350 words
ECB holds rates as it assesses inflation "danger zone"
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank leaves interest rates
at a record low, holding off fresh action for now while it
assesses whether it needs to respond to cost-of-living numbers
weak enough to raise concerns about deflation. (ECB/RATES
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen,
715 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and
David Milliken, 400 words
EU bank trading rules widen global gap in regulations
LONDON - Banks are pleased this week by news that Europe
will impose less-restrictive rules on trading than the United
States, but the announcement proves that global regulations are
likely to remain inconsistent despite pledges to unify them.
(G20-REGULATION/, moved, by Huw Jones, 770 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Credit Suisse sticks with money-losing U.S. brokerage
NEW YORK - Credit Suisse Group is betting it can turn around
its unprofitable U.S. private wealth business with new loan
products and a focus on the ultra-rich, a strategy greeted with
skepticism by some securities analysts and former officials at
the bank. (CREDITSUISSE-WEALTH/REVAMP (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved,
by Jed Horowitz, 1,240 words)
Singapore Airlines-Tata JV orders Airbus A320s - sources
SINGAPORE/PARIS - Singapore Airlines has picked Airbus's
A320 aircraft over Boeing's 737 for the launch of its Indian
airline joint venture with Tata Sons, sources familiar with the
decision say. (SIA-TATA/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Siva
Govindasamy and Tim Hepher, 840 words)
MARKETS
Strong euro zone periphery run shows no sign of fading
NEW YORK - Stock markets in the United States and Europe
rise modestly, lifted by data pointing to improved economic
conditions, though investors held off on making big bets ahead
of the monthly payroll report in the United States
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Ryan
Vlastelica, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-USA-STOCKS (UPDATE 4), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM
ET, by Rodrigo Campos, 500 words
ECONOMY
Experts warn of hiccups as new U.S. mortgage rules go live
WASHINGTON - U.S. banks and housing groups are bracing for
paperwork headaches and delays as major post-crisis mortgage
reforms take effect later this week, but experts say prior
warnings of a blow to the housing recovery will not be proven
right. (USA-HOUSING/MORTGAGES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Emily
Stephenson and Margaret Chadbourn, 890 words)
Euro zone morale jumps, easing pressure on ECB to act
BRUSSELS - Euro zone economic sentiment rises more than
expected in December and inflation expectations pick up, data
shows, easing some pressure on the European Central Bank to
loosen monetary strings further. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 520 words)
+ See also:
GERMANY-INDUSTRY/OUTPUT, moved, 200 words
BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 300 words)
Canada housing starts, prices flat as market cools
TORONTO - Canada's once-hot housing market showed signs of
cooling as 2013 drew to a close, with building permits and
housing starts falling and prices leveling off in the final
months of the year after a strong summer and fall.
(CANADA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved by Andrea Hopkins, 720 words)
China inflation hits 7-month low, eases tightening fears
BEIJING - China's annual consumer inflation slows more
sharply than expected to a seven-month low of 2.5 percent in
December, easing market fears of tighter monetary policy rates
although the central bank is tapping the brakes on bank
liquidity. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aileen Wang
and Kevin Yao, 600 words)
Greek industrial slump persists, jobless rate at record high
ATHENS - Greece's industrial slump deepens and unemployment
ticked up to a record high, data shows, highlighting the ravages
of a six-year recession even as the debt-laden economy shows
tentative signs of an economic recovery elsewhere.
(GREECE-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Cargill Q2 earnings rise, boosted by big U.S. harvest
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc reports a 36 percent
rise in quarterly profit, supported by a bigger U.S. crop
harvest in 2013 that led to lower grain prices and improved meat
margins. (CARGILL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
McKesson ups offer for Celesio to persuade Elliott
FRANKFURT - U.S. drugs wholesaler McKesson raises its offer
for German peer Celesio on Thursday to about $8.4
billion, ncluding debt, persuading a hedge fund that had been
blocking the deal to agree to sell some of its
shares.(CELESIO-MCKESSON/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ludwig
Burger, 500 words)
Novartis, Merck discuss earnings-boosting asset swap
Novartis AG is discussing swapping its animal health and
human vaccines businesses for Merck & Co Inc's over-the-counter
products unit in a deal that could boost earnings at both
companies. (NOVARTIS-MERCK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Sassard
and Arno Schuetze, 580 words)
U.S. retailer sales rise in December, but discounts hurt
NEW YORK - Many U.S. retailers had to ramp up promotions
last month as shoppers continued to watch their spending during
the holiday season, hitting profits at several chains.
(USA-RETAIL/DECEMBER, moved, by Phil Wahba, 560 words)
Turnarounds elusive at Tesco, M&S and Morrisons
LONDON - Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons, three of the
biggest names in British retail, post heavy falls in Christmas
sales, showing little sign of their much vaunted and costly
turnarounds and ratcheting up pressure on their
leaders.(BRITAIN-RETAILERS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by James Davey
and Kate Holton, 990 words)
Family Dollar hurt by lower-income shopper struggles
U.S. retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc reports
weaker-than-expected results in the first quarter and cuts its
outlook for the year after discounting more than it had
originally planned to win shoppers in the holiday season
(FAMILYDOLLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Dhanya
Skariachan, 400 words)
UBS likely mulling investment bank spinoff, says Mediobanca
ZURICH - UBS is likely weighing a spin-off for its
investment bank as even stricter regulation looms, possibly
resuscitating the venerable SG Warburg brand as an independent
boutique, according to Mediobanca analysts. (UBS/, moved, by
Katharina Bart, 400 words)
Danone to sue NZ's Fonterra over baby formula recall
WELLINGTON/PARIS - French food group Danone says it will sue
wholesale dairy exporter Fonterra and stop buying products from
the New Zealand firm following a contamination scare that
sparked the recall of infant milk formula across Asia.
(DANONE-NEW ZEALAND/ (UPDATE 4, GRAPHICS), moved, by Naomi
Tajitsu and Geert De Clercq, 745 words)
Losing streak will test Man Utd's winning business model
LONDON - Manchester United's commercial strength means the
English soccer champions can absorb the impact of a poor season
on the field, but a longer slump would strain a business model
based on sporting success. (SOCCER-MANCHESTER UNITED/FINANCES,
moved, by Keith Weir, 915 words)