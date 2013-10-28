Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Fed views lift world shares, dollar pressured

LONDON - European shares rise towards fresh five-year highs, and the dollar is under pressure on a growing conviction that the U.S. Federal Reserve will leave its loose money policy in place at a meeting this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

In Europe, stirrings of growth are talk of the season

FRANKFURT - Down in the undergrowth of Europe's economy, something is stirring. Whether they make paper to pack peaches, recruit temps for secretarial work or work at the dirty end, handling the waste that all businesses produce, managers are talking about signs the gloom is lifting and hopes that growth is on its way back. (EUROPE-RECOVERY/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 890 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-DEBT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,200 words)

Russia's diamond miner Alrosa to raise $1.3 billion in IPO

MOSCOW - State-owned diamond miner Alrosa attracts investors but only at the lower end of the range, raising $1.3 billion in a sale that does little to help meet targets set by Russia's much-delayed privatisation scheme. (RUSSIA-ALROSA/SALE (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Olga Popova and Diana Astonova, 600 words)

Weak Spanish economy weighs on Bankia turnaround

MADRID - Spain's Bankia says its net lending income is gradually improving a year after its record bail-out plunged the country into a financial crisis, though like the economy its recovery is likely to be slow. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 450 words)

ECONOMY

No Halloween horrors in store from the Fed

LONDON - Back in May and June, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke played a trick on markets by sketching out a timetable for reducing the central bank's $85 billion-a-month bond buying. Investors recoiled in horror and bond yields surged. This week, though, they are in for a treat. (ECONOMY GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, 600 words)

COMPANIES

France's Numericable eyes 5.6 bln euro valuation with IPO

PARIS - French cable operator Numericable plans to sell its shares for between 20.30 euros and 24.80 euros per share in a listing set for November, valuing the private-equity-owned company at up to 5.57 billion euros ($7.68 billion) including debt. (NUMERICABLE/IPO (UPDATE 2), by Leila Abboud, 830 words, moved)

Embattled G4S rejects $2.5 bln offer for cash solutions unit

LONDON - G4S, the world's largest security services firm that is firefighting to save its reputation after a series of contract scandals, has rejected a $2.5 billion offer for its cash delivery unit. (GFS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET/, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Toyota keeps top spot in sales rankings, outselling GM, VW

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp keeps its lead over rivals General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG this year, January-September global sales figures show, as the Japanese carmaker closes in on a record annual profit. (GLOBAL-AUTOS/TOYOTA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 410 words)

Panel says no cover-up in Japan's Mizuho mob loans scandal

TOKYO - Mizuho Financial Group looks likely to escape serious penalty in a loans-to-mobsters scandal after an outside panel says that Japan's second-biggest bank by assets has not intentionally covered up the shady lending. (MIZUHO-SCANDAL/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Taiga Uranaka, 820 words)

S.Korea weighs cost of curbing nuclear power

SEOUL - It started with a few bogus safety certificates for cables shutting a handful of South Korean nuclear reactors. Now, the scandal has snowballed, with 100 people indicted and Seoul under pressure to rethink its reliance on nuclear power. (KOREA-ENERGY/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Meeyoung Cho, 960 words)