TOP STORIES
Cost of banking clean-up hits Deutsche and UBS anew
LONDON - The cost of cleaning up the banking industry
dominates third-quarter results from Deutsche Bank and UBS, with
both banks taking unexpected hits for potential legal costs that
overshadowed their day-to-day performance. (EUROPE-BANKS/
(WRAPUP 2), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and
Tom Atkins, 850 words)
StanChart profits dip, jobs cut as Korea, currency drag
LONDON - Asia-focused Standard Chartered says its profits
fell in the latest quarter as income was hit by weakness in its
troubled South Korea business, falling Asian currencies and a
slowdown in investment banking. (STANCHART-EARNINGS (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Lawrence White and Steve Slater,
600 words)
Share gains pause, dollar firm ahead of Fed
LONDON - A rally in world equities and gold pauses and the
dollar inches up as investors await the outcome of a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting widely expected to confirm it
will stick with its monetary stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
4), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)
BP beats forecast, jacks up asset sales
LONDON - BP kicks off the quarterly results season for top
global oil firms with some good news for the sector's
beleaguered investors - a forecast beating result, a dividend
hike, and a promise to sell more assets and return the proceeds
to shareholders. (BP-RESULTS/ UPDATE 2, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Andrew Callus, 450 words)
ECONOMY
Spain retail rises for first time since 2010 in September
MADRID - Spanish retail sales rise for the first time since
June 2010 in September, data shows, pointing to signs of life in
a long depressed domestic economy as the country exits a
two-year recession. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), expect by
1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, 300 words)
India raises interest rates again, warns on inflation
MUMBAI - India's central bank raises interest rates for the
second time in as many months, warning that inflation is likely
to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolls back an
emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee.
(INDIA-ECONOMY/CBANK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tony Munroe and
Suvashree Dey Choudhury, 770 words)
BOJ policy working, still has room to boost stimulus - IMF
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's massive stimulus is working, the
International Monetary Fund's mission chief to Japan said, and
there is still room to increase purchases of government bonds
and exchange-traded funds if a further boost was needed.
(IMF-JAPAN/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, By Leika Kihara, 590
words)
SYDNEY - Australia's top central banker says it is likely
the Australian dollar would fall materially in the future given
the country's declining terms of trade, a shift that would be
welcomed to trade-exposed sectors of the domestic economy.
(AUSTRALIA-RBA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 460 words)
COMPANIES
UK's Lloyds Bank takes $1.2 billion mis-selling hit
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group sets aside another 750 million
pounds ($1.2 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold loan
insurance, overshadowing an almost doubling of its third-quarter
underlying profit (LLOYDS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM
ET, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)
Nokia results expected to show NSN slowdown
Nokia's quarterly results are likely to show its telecom
equipment unit NSN, which will be the company's main business
after the sale of its devices unit to Microsoft, expected to
show a slowdown (NOKIA-RESULTS/, expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET,
by Ritsuko Ando, 500 words)
Ryanair search for softer touch tests its foul-mouthed CEO
DUBLIN - Weeks after Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary vowed to
revamp the coarse image of Europe's largest airline, he donned a
leprechaun costume to post crude messages on Twitter. It is an
inauspicious start to his mission to imbue the low-cost giant he
created with a sleeker image to win over millions who refuse to
fly on its no-frills services. (RYANAIR/, expect by 1500
GMT/1100 AM ET, by Conor Humphries, 800 words)
Nomura, Daiwa profits jump, but Abenomics momentum slows
TOKYO - Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc
report jumps in quarterly profit from a year earlier, but
slowing trade in Tokyo stocks has knocked some wind out of a
resurgence of Japan's top two investment banks.
(NOMURA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nathan Layne and Emi
Emoto, 570 words)
Russia's Gazprom demands Ukraine pay gas bill
MOSCOW - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom demands Ukraine
pay an overdue gas bill "urgently", saying it is extremely
concerned about the debt, reviving fears of a new "gas war"
between the neighbouring countries. (RUSSIA-UKRAINE/GAS (UPDATE
2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 530 words)
MAN braces for weak 2014 orders as hauliers rush to buy
BERLIN - German truck maker MAN SE is bracing for weak
orders next year as haulage operators speed up vehicle purchases
before new emission rules take effect in January.
(MANSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by
Andreas Cremer, 450 words)