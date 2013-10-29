Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Dutch Rabobank fined $1 bln over Libor scandal
AMSTERDAM - U.S. and European regulators order Dutch lender
Rabobank to pay $1.07 billion to settle allegations it aided a
scheme to rig benchmark interest rates, imposing the fifth fine
in a scandal that has helped to shred faith in the financial
industry. (RABOBANK-LIBOR/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM
ET, 350 words)
Cost of banking clean-up batters Deutsche, UBS, Lloyds
LONDON - Four European banks take heavy hits in a clean-up
of the financial industry, with Rabobank fined more than $1
billion and three other major lenders preparing for possibly
huge legal costs over a string of scandals. (EUROPEAN-BANKS/
(WRAPUP 3), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Katharina Bart
and Tom Atkins, 1,230 words)
+See also:
- STANCHART-EARNINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lawrence White
and Steve Slater, 660 words
U.S. consumer spending gauge rises, inflation muted
WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose in
September as Americans likely snapped up Apple's new iPhone and
bought leisure goods, but falling sales of automobiles pointed
to sluggish economic growth during the third quarter. (USA
ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 550 words)
Oil profits lift Europe shares, dollar gains ahead of Fed
LONDON - Strong earnings from global oil giants lead a
rebound in European shares as other major markets settle into
narrow ranges ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on
the future of its stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 850 words)
ECONOMY
French PM suspends "ecotax" on trucks after protests
PARIS - France's Socialist government makes its second
climbdown on tax policy in a week amid rising protests against
the fiscal burden and opinion polls showing its approval rating
at an all-time low. (FRANCE-ECOTAX (UPDATE 2), expect by 1630
GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Ingrid Melander, 600 words)
Spanish retail sales end long slump, but hard road ahead
MADRID - Spanish retail sales rise for the first time since
June 2010 in September and the government says this year's
budget is on track, offering glimmers of hope for a
long-depressed economy as the country exits a two-year
recession. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day,
550 words)
Russia demands Ukraine payment, raising fears of gas war
MOSCOW - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom demands Ukraine
pay an overdue gas bill urgently, raising fears of a new "gas
war" and increasing pressure on Kiev as it tries to build ties
with Europe. (RUSSIA-UKRAINE/GAS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Vladimir
Soldatkin, 540 words)
Luxembourg ups offshore yuan presence with third China bank
BRUSSELS - Luxembourg celebrates the opening of the European
headquarters of a third Chinese bank, underlining its ambition
to corner a large share of Europe's off-shore yuan business.
(LUXEMBOURG-CHINA, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 AM ET, by Philip
Blenkinsop, 500 words)
India raises interest rates again, warns on inflation
MUMBAI - India's central bank raises interest rates for the
second time in as many months, warning that inflation is likely
to remain elevated despite sluggish growth, and rolls back an
emergency measure put in place in July to support the rupee.
(INDIA-ECONOMY/CBANK (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Tony
Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury, 850 words)
COMPANIES
BP beats forecast, jacks up asset sales
LONDON - BP Plc kicks off the results season for top global
oil firms with forecast-beating profits and a dose of what the
industry's investors want - a dividend hike, plans for asset
sales, and a promise to keep a lid on spending. (BP-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrew Callus, 560 words)
Nokia gives upbeat outlook for NSN, Lumia sales increase
HELSINKI - Nokia gives an upbeat forecast for its telecom
equipment unit Nokia Solutions and Networks (NSN), raising hopes
for growth in what will be the Finnish company's main business
after the sale of its phones division to Microsoft.
(NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ritsuko Ando, 430
words)
Ryanair search for softer touch tests its foul-mouthed CEO
DUBLIN - Weeks after Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary vowed to
revamp the coarse image of Europe's largest airline, he donned a
leprechaun costume to post crude messages on Twitter. It is an
inauspicious start to his mission to imbue the low-cost giant he
created with a sleeker image to win over millions who refuse to
fly on its no-frills services. (RYANAIR/, expect by 1500
GMT/1100 AM ET, by Conor Humphries, 800 words)