TOP STORIES

RBS reviews FX practices, Barclays flags probe

LONDON - Fallout from global investigations into possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market spreads, as Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) says it has sought to reassure clients about rates they were offered while Barclays says it is cooperating with regulators. (RBS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jamie McGeever and Matt Scuffham, 690 words)

+ See Also:

- BARCLAYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3) moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 720 words

- JPMORGAN-SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 4), moved by Aruna Viswanatha and David Henry, 640 words

Fed to maintain aggressive policy stimulus amid soft data

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its massive bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day meeting and may point to softer readings on the U.S. economy in a signal the policy will be extended into 2014. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 750 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 530 words

Shares, gold creep higher as Fed decision nears

LONDON - World shares and gold inch higher as investors wager that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce plans later in the day to keep its stimulus intact for several more months.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 830 words)

Fragile Spanish economy limps out of recession

MADRID - Spain just pulls clear of recession in the third quarter and inflation eases in October, data shows, laying foundations for a gradual recovery in consumer spending though the country's economic crisis looks far from over. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Paul Day, 620 words)

ECONOMY

German unemployment climbs to highest level since June 2011

BERLIN - German joblessness unexpectedly rises in October to its highest level since June 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis, but the unemployment rate remains close to its lowest level since reunification more than two decades ago. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 380 words)

Japan factory output rebounds, bodes well for wage outlook

TOKYO - Japan's factory output rebounded in September to its highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years as robust domestic demand driven by the government's stimulus policies and a looming tax rise compensated for slowing exports to the rest of Asia. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

ECB set to boost banks with more cheap cash - economist

LONDON - The European Central Bank will soon provide another shot in the arm for Europe's strained banks with more cheap, long-term loans, according to a firm majority of economists polled by Reuters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-RATES/POLL, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 560 words

COMPANIES

GM posts strong profit on US demand, smaller loss in Europe

DETROIT - General Motors Co posts a better-than-expected quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, boosted by strong results in its core North American market and the first revenue increase in Europe in two years. (AUTOS-GM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 14.30 GMT/ 10.30 AM ET, by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman, 700 words)

SEC throws out complaint against UBS Puerto Rico execs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A Securities and Exchange Commission judge dismisses a complaint against two top executives of UBS Puerto Rico as it prepares to fight off a flood of legal complaints prompted by local investor losses adding up to $4.5 billion so far this year. (PUERTORICO/UBS, moved, 680 words)

Hess profit and production tumble after unrest in Libya

NEW YORK - Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp reports a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit as unrest in Libya and asset sales dented production. (HESS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ernest Scheyder, 400 words)

Record Porsche and Audi sales keep VW on target

BERLIN - Record quarterly sales of luxury Porsches and Audis help Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, to stick to its full-year target for flat earnings, easing some concerns about the costs of its new manufacturing platform. (VW-RESULTS (UPDATE 2) moved, by Andreas Cremer, 640 words)

+ See also:

- HONDA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 530 words

China slowdown and vaccine glitch hit drugmaker Sanofi

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi lowers its 2013 profit guidance for a second time after a slowdown in China, weaker generic sales in Brazil and manufacturing problems at a Toronto vaccine plant all dent third-quarter results. (SANOFI-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Natalie Huet, 700 words)

Erste Bank asset quality improves before test

VIENNA - Austria's Erste Group Bank surprises the market with a noticeable improvement in bad loans before a health check by the European Central Bank, lifting its shares. (AUSTRIA-ERSTE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)

London float to value Tussauds owner at as much as $5.3 bln

LONDON - Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments expects to be valued at as much as 3.3 billion pounds when it makes its London stock market debut next month. (MERLIN-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 470 words)

Statoil lifts exploration target as earnings, output up

OSLO - Energy major Statoil emphasises a focus on profits over volumes, while managing to beat forecasts for both earnings and output in the third quarter and raising its target for spending on exploration. (STATOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen, 530 words)

+ See also:

- ROSNEFT-NOVOROSSIISK/SHARES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 440 words)

Africa's Ecobank chairman quits over governance allegations

LAGOS/ACCRA - Pan-African lender Ecobank announces the departure of chairman Kolapo Lawson in an attempt to restore confidence after a series of blows to its reputation. (ECOBANK-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chijioke Ohuocha and Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 660 words)