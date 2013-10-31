Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Markets take glancing hit from Fed, BOJ softens blow

LONDON - Markets suffer a glancing blow after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook is deemed less dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and the dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Sins of past, present and future haunt banks

LONDON - The cost to banks of cleaning up past misdeeds has soared over $100 billion and is leaving lenders running scared from areas that put them in potential danger of upsetting regulators. (BANKS-CONDUCT/, moved, by Steve Slater, 1,160 words)

Shareholder power dominates big oil results

LONDON - Shareholder demands for better returns from their underperforming investments in top global oil companies appear to be gaining some traction, third quarter results from the industry are showing this week. (OIL-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 900 words)

BNP Paribas cost cuts help offset revenue drop

PARIS - BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, says third-quarter net income rises 2.4 percent as it fights fading growth and a lacklustre economic environment in its core European markets with cost cuts. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 640 words)

ECONOMY

Six major central banks make currency swap accords permanent

TOKYO - Six major central banks say they will make their web of currency swap arrangements permanent as a "prudent liquidity backstop" in case of future global financial strains. (CENTRAL BANKS/SWAPS), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull, 820 words)

France can bank on EU budget leniency before polls

PARIS - Anyone looking forward to a clash between France and the European Commission when the EU executive makes first use of its augmented budget supervision powers next month is in for a disappointment, officials in Brussels and Paris say. (FRANCE-EU/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Paul Taylor and Ingrid Melander, 1,000 words)

Property hot spots raise first fears of new global bubble

LONDON/WASHINGTON - From China to Canada and London, fast-rising property markets are haunting the global economy again, five years after the U.S. subprime mortgage bubble burst and triggered the worst financial crisis in 60 years (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY (INSIGHT, PICTURES, GRAPHICS), expect by 1300 GMT,9 AM ET, by Alan Wheatley and Timothy Reid, 1,500 words)

BOJ raises GDP forecast, holds line on inflation

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces the biggest rift since embarking on his aggressive stimulus in April, with three members of the board dissenting against the bank's rosy outlook for meeting its 2 percent inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), expect 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)

+ See also:

- KOREA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Se Young Lee, 700 words)

Reuters monthly asset allocation poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 50 of the world's top fund management companies on their model global portfolio. (FUNDS-POLL/WRAPUP, expect at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Trading crunch mars Europe banks Q3 with more to come

LONDON - Europe's leading investment banks took a trading revenue battering in the third quarter that shows no signs of reversing into year-end and gives a glimpse into wider industry upheaval. (BANK-TRADING/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Simon Jessop and Toni Vorobyova, 880 words)

Denmark's Danske Bank issues a profit warnings and cuts jobs

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Danske Bank warns on profits and plans to cut jobs after missing earnings forecasts in the third quarter in a disappointing debut for its new chief executive. The lender will also largely pull out of Ireland (DANSKEBANK-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Teis Jensen, 650 words)

European small cap earnings getting boost to fresh peaks

LONDON - Europe's small companies are emerging as the stars of the third quarter earnings season, prompting analysts to raise forecasts for future profits and investors to bet on fresh multi-year peaks in share prices. (MARKETS-EUROPE/SMALL-CAPS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

Demand for sport lifts BT second-quarter results

LONDON - Britain's BT reports second-quarter profit ahead of forecasts, as strong demand for broadband and sports TV gets the group off to a winning start under new Chief Executive Gavin Patterson. (BT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 500 words)

AstraZeneca names Dunoyer CFO as drug sales, profits drop

LONDON - AstraZeneca promotes Marc Dunoyer to be its new chief financial officer, plugging a gap in the British drugmaker's top management team as it grapples with falling sales and profits. (ASTRAZENECA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 640 words)

Bayer tempers sales outlook on weak overseas currencies

FRANKFURT - Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, tempers its full-year sales outlook as weak overseas currencies reduce the value of sales in the United States, Latin America and Japan. BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 400 words)

+ See also:

- EVONIK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 450 words

Alcatel revenues lifted by U.S. as cost cuts start

PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posts higher revenues in the third quarter, helped by double-digit growth in the highly profitable U.S. market as it races to cut costs to end six straight quarters of losses. (ALCATEL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), by Leila Aboud, 750 words)

Sony slashes profit outlook with TV business back in red

TOKYO - Sony Corp cuts its full-year profit targets after slipping to a quarterly net loss as its recovering TV operation relapsed into the red. SONY-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 570 words)

AB InBev squeezes Mexican costs faster than expected

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, squeezes costs in Mexico at a rapid pace to earn higher than expected third-quarter profit even as volumes in major market Brazil sag. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Air France-KLM sees pressure on medium-haul, cargo ops

PARIS - Air France-KLM posts stronger third-quarter earnings but softens a target for 2014 and pushes its debt reduction goal back a year after warning of "major difficulties" in turning around its medium-haul and cargo businesses (AIRFRANCEKLM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tim Hepher, 600 words)

Suntech bailout shows no appetite for creative destruction

SHANGHAI - The looming bailout of Suntech Power may mark a temporary victory for the city of Wuxi in its struggle to keep its champion employer afloat, but it highlights a singular weakness in China's reform strategy: a deep-rooted political inability to allow inefficient businesses to go out of business. (CHINA-SUNTECHPOWER (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Pete Sweeney, 1,100 words)