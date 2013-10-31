(The story ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY featured in the 0930 GMT schedule will now move on Friday)

Trading crunch hits investment bank results, more to come

LONDON - Europe's leading investment banks took a trading revenue battering in the third quarter that shows no signs of reversing before the end of the year and gives a glimpse into the upheaval facing the industry as a whole. (BANK-TRADING/, moved, by Simon Jessop and Toni Vorobyova, 910 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall in better news for labour market

WASHINGTON - U.S. jobless claims decline last week in welcome news for the nation's battered labour market after the impact of a government shutdown on furloughed federal workers diminished. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alister Bull, 600 words)

ECB easing hopes help stocks, bonds deflect Fed hit

LONDON - Weak euro zone data that upped the pressure on the ECB to cut rates again helps European shares and bonds, deflecting concerns that policy tightening remains on the U.S. Federal Reserve's agenda. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) moved, by Marc Jones, 930 words)

Shareholder power dominates big oil results

LONDON - Shareholder demands for better returns from their underperforming investments in top global oil companies appear to be gaining some traction, third quarter results from the industry are showing this week. (OIL-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation drop, joblessness add to ECB conundrum

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation drops sharply to nearly four-year lows in October and unemployment sticks at record highs in September, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to protect economic recovery. (EUROZONE-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 650 words)

Six major central banks make currency swap accords permanent

TOKYO - Six major central banks say they will make their web of currency swap arrangements permanent as a "prudent liquidity backstop" in case of future global financial strains. (CENTRAL BANKS/SWAPS), moved, by Leika Kihara, 550 words)

France can bank on EU budget leniency before polls

PARIS - Economic fragility and fear of a far-right political backlash are preventing a clash between France and the European Commission when the latter makes first use of its augmented budget supervision powers next month. (FRANCE-EU/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor and Ingrid Melander, 760 words)

Germany rejects U.S. criticism of export reliance

BERLIN - Angela Merkel's conservatives reject U.S. criticism of Germany's dependence on exports but her likely future coalition partner agrees Europe's bulwark economy must do more to spur domestic demand. (GERMANY-USA/TRADE, moved, 590 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors buy up euro assets, cut U.S. bond exposure -poll

LONDON - Global investors continue to buy into the euro zone economic recovery story in October, increasing their exposure to both the region's equities and bonds, a Reuters poll shows. (FUNDS-POLL/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 760 words)

COMPANIES

European small cap earnings getting boost to fresh peaks

LONDON - Europe's small companies are emerging as the stars of the third quarter earnings season, prompting analysts to raise forecasts for future profits and investors to bet on fresh multi-year peaks in share prices. (MARKETS-EUROPE/SMALL-CAPS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 720 words)

Danske quits Ireland as new CEO accelerates restructuring

COPENHAGEN - Seven weeks into the job, the head of Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank has decided to largely pull out of Ireland, abandon profit targets and cut more jobs. (DANSKEBANK-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen, 600 words)

Demand for sport lifts BT second-quarter results

LONDON - Britain's BT reports second-quarter profit ahead of forecasts, as strong demand for broadband and sports TV gets the group off to a winning start under new Chief Executive Gavin Patterson. (BT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 500 words)

Bayer tempers sales outlook due to exchange rates

FRANKFURT - Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, tempers its full-year sales outlook, saying unfavourable exchange rates are blunting the impact of robust sales of new drugs in the United States, Latin America and Japan. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 450 words)

Alcatel revenues lifted by U.S. as cost cuts start

PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent posts higher revenues in the third quarter, helped by double-digit growth in the highly profitable U.S. market as it races to cut costs to end six straight quarters of losses. (ALCATEL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), by Leila Aboud, 750 words)

Sony's consumer-wooing strategy leaves it trailing

TOKYO - Japan's electronics makers reports earnings that show Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai's refusal to abandon the consumer goods business where it found fame is leaving the company falling behind peers switching to become workhorses for others. (SONY-EARNINGS/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 900 words)

AB InBev profit rises on rapid Mexican cost savings

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, beat third-quarter profit forecasts as rapid cost savings in Mexico and higher prices helped offset sagging beer sales in its giant Brazilian market. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 700 words)

Air France-KLM writes off Alitalia stake

PARIS - Air France-KLM writes off the value of its stake in Italy's Alitalia, casting doubt over its willingness to invest further in the struggling carrier as a weak economy chips away at its own debt reduction plans. (AIRFRANCEKLM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, 660 words)