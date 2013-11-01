Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
RBS to put problem loans in internal "bad bank"
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland creates an internal "bad
bank" to manage the run-down of its riskiest assets and speed up
the sale of its U.S. operations after the government stops short
of ordering a full break up of the state-backed bank (RBS-BAD
BANK/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham
and William James, 650 words)
Export orders boost UK manufacturing in October - PMI
LONDON - The fastest growth in export orders in more than
two years helped British manufacturing grow solidly last month,
a survey shows, in a sign that the country's economic recovery
may be gaining a broader base. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN,
moved, by David Miliken, 430 words)
Euro on the ropes as ECB rate cut talk increases
LONDON - The euro tumbles to a new two-week low after a
plunge in euro zone inflation leaves markets suddenly wagering
that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates as soon
as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
Russian PM wants cheaper credit to stimulate economy
MOSCOW - Russia must boost the flow of credit to businesses
to promote an investment-led recovery but will not throw fiscal
caution to the wind to overcome the drag on the economy from
weak exports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says.
(RUSSIA-MEDVEDEV/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Stephen
Adler and Timothy Heritage, 1,000 words)
INVESTMENT
Return of fund investors drives European stock rally
LONDON - Institutional investors have come back in force to
European equities this year, gaining the confidence to do bigger
trades and prompting a fresh focus on company fundamentals.
(MARKETS/INSTITUTIONAL (INVESTMENT FOCUS), moved, by Toni
Vorobyova, 590 words)
European small caps boosted by recovering markets
LONDON - Europe's small companies are emerging as the stars
of the third quarter earnings season, prompting analysts to
raise forecasts for future profits and investors to bet on new
highs in share prices. (MARKETS EUROPE/SMALLCAPS, moved, by Atul
Prakash, 720 words)
ECONOMY
Property hot spots renew easy-money bubble fears
LONDON - From China to Canada and London, fast-rising
property markets are haunting the global economy again, five
years after the U.S. subprime mortgage bubble burst and
triggered the worst financial crisis since the 1930s.
(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/PROPERTY, moved, by Alan Wheatley and Tim Reid,
1,520 words)
Counting ships, cargos-the guessing game in trading oil
SINGAPORE - As China's importance for global oil markets
grows, traders looking for an edge are hunting for smarter ways
to assess demand and supply in a country that publishes
relatively little energy sector data. (CHINA-USA/OIL (PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Manash Goswami, 1,040 words)
Jobs on the line as India's gold sector suffers under curbs
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE - Squeezed by government rules meant to
curb a surge in gold imports, India's bullion industry is
shrinking, with banks and others opting to redeploy personnel
for now, but possibly facing big job cuts in coming
months.(INDIA-GOLD/JOBS , moved, by Siddesh Mayenkar and A.
Ananthalakshmi, 730 words)
COMPANIES
Vodafone rises on report of AT&T interest in takeover
LONDON - Shares in Vodafone Group rise after Bloomberg
reports AT&T is exploring strategies for a potential takeover of
the British mobile operator. (VODAFONE/AT&T-INTEREST, UPDATE 1),
expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 300 words)
Sony suffers TV relapse as Japan peers change channel
TOKYO - Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai's determination to stick
to the consumer electronics that made the company's fame will be
put to the test in the months ahead as domestic rivals step up a
shift to more profitable industrial technology. (SONY-EARNINGS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Knight, 1,010 words)
Swisscom targets security jitters with Swiss cloud service
ZURICH - Swisscom is setting up a Swiss cloud service, in a
bid to tap into demand for data protection from the spying eyes
of the U.S. authorities following a spy scandal, its data unit
head tells Reuters in an interview. (SWISSCOM/CLOUD), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)
Direct Line operating profit rises 6 pct
LONDON - Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line
Insurance Group reports a 6 percent rise in third-quarter
operating profit, driven by stable underwriting profit and
higher net investment gains. (DIRECTLINE-RESULTS/ UPDATE 1),
expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)