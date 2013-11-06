Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business recovery loses some momentum
LONDON - The pace of the recovery in euro zone private
sector business eased slightly last month, although less than
originally estimated, according to surveys that also show
mounting job losses. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/PMI, expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 700 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 370 words
Euro pares losses as data pick-up tempers ECB rate cut hopes
LONDON - The euro tip-toes away from a seven-week low as
talk of extending the lifespan of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
helps balance expectations of ECB easing measures in coming
months. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
Spain readies reforms of distorted natural gas market
LONDON - Spain is preparing a reform of its natural gas
sector to stop incipient losses borne by the state from growing
into the kind of multi-billion-euro debt problem that prompted a
controversial reform of the electricity industry earlier this
year. (SPAIN-ENERGY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 760
words)
Samsung vows more aggressive investment, targets tablets
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics pledges to double its dividend
yield, invest in new technology and boost marketing to topple
Apple in the mobile sector as it seeks to ease investor concerns
over its sagging share price. (SAMSUNG-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Miyoung Kim, 800 words)
+ See also:
- SAMSUNG-ANALYSTS/, moved, by Miyoung Kim, 650 words
INVESTMENT
Rouble, lira bonds to join Barclays global debt index
LONDON - Russian and Turkish bond markets are set for
billions of dollars of capital inflows after their inclusion
into the Barclays flagship global index, a boost for countries
which were battered in the recent emerging markets selloff.
(EMERGING-BARCLAYS/INDEX (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Sujata Rao, 550 words)
Cracks start to show in frontier markets
LONDON - More and more investors are boarding flights to
seek out frontier market investments. But as with many small,
illiquid and often opaque markets, there's a problem. The surge
in interest may already be in the price. (STOCKS-FRONTIER/
(ANALYSIS), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950
words)
ECONOMY
UK industrial output jumps in September, beats forecasts
LONDON - British industrial output grew more strongly than
expected in September as it bounced back from a fall the
previous month, providing reassurance that the country's
economic recovery is broadening. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING,
moved, 150 words)
Markets question value of ECB rate cut
LONDON - Last month's dive in euro zone inflation has put a
European Central Bank rate cut back on the agenda, but with
bank-to-bank lending rates already near zero, markets are
struggling to see what difference it would make. (ECB/MARKETS
expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand.
(MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Andy
Bruce, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-YEN/POLL, by Deepti Govind, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-RAND/POLL, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
The uncomfortable truth in China's property market
BEIJING - In defying four years of official cooling efforts,
China's soaring house prices have revealed an uncomfortable
truth: government is one of the biggest obstacles to the success
of taming the market. (CHINA PROPERTY/, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Koh Gui Qing, 1.250 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-REFORM/FTZ, moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle
Chen, 900 words
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank risks new charges in Kirch case
FRANKFURT - German prosecutors are getting closer to filing
new charges against Deutsche Bank itself as they pursue an
investigation against co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen for
falsifying evidence. (DEUTSCHEBANK/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM
ET, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)
ING to complete restructuring in 2016 ahead of schedule
AMSTERDAM - Dutch banking and insurance group ING reports
better-than-expected quarterly results and says it will complete
its restructuring by the end of 2016, two years ahead of
schedule. (ING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM
ET, by Sara Webb, 600 words)
Alstom to cut 1,300 jobs, sell part of transport unit
PARIS - French power and engineering firm Alstom says it
will shed 1,300 jobs and sell a stake in its transport business
to raise between 1 and 2 billion euros after a drop in orders
hit first-half profit and cash flow. (ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)
Voestalpine keeps outlook after unexpectedly weak Q2
VIENNA - Steelmaker Voestalpine says it is counting on an
economic upturn to offset an unexpectedly weak second quarter
marked by subdued demand and help it reach its full-year goals.
(VOESTALPINE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Georgina
Prodhan, 520 words)
Early Twitter investors double down on consumer start-ups
SAN FRANCISCO - For Twitter Inc's early venture capital
backers, some of whom stand to make over 500 times their
investment when the company goes public, now is a time not just
to celebrate but increase their stakes in mobile and social
media. (TWITTER-IPO/EARLYINVESTORS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved,
by Sarah McBride, 670 words)
+ See also:
- MICROSOFT-CEO/, moved, by Nadia Damouni, 700 words
Toyota closes in on record profit with healthy U.S. sales
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp raises its annual profit forecast,
closing in on records set before the Lehman crisis as the weaker
yen and growing sales in a healthy U.S. market sharply boost
earnings. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Yoko Kubota, 540 words)
+ See also:
- PIRELLI-PLAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words
- BRITAIN AUTOS/SALES, moved, 200 words
Adecco sees European hiring pick up
ZURICH - Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, posts a
61 percent jump in net profit in the third-quarter and flags
rising demand for temporary workers as companies look for
flexibility in a volatile European recovery. (ADECCO-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)
Smithfield owner Shuanghui hires banks for up to $6 bln IPO
HONG KONG - China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which
bought U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc this year, hires
six banks for a Hong Kong IPO, seeking to raise up to $6 billion
in what is set to be Asia's Pacific ex-Japan's largest offering
in about four years. (SMITHFIELD-SHUANGHUI/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE),
moved, by Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto, 550 words)
Britain to unveil new scheme to curb drug prices
LONDON - Britain's Department of Health is to unveil a new
five-year agreement with drugmakers to curb prescription
medicine prices and ensure the state healthcare system gets good
value for money. (BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by
1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 400 words)
Experian halts share buyback after $850 mln acquisition
LONDON - British credit data provider Experian suspends a
$500 million share buy-back programme having agreed to buy a US
healthcare data firm for $850 million, sending its shares lower.
(EXPERIAN/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Matt
Scuffham, 400 words)
AngloGold surges back to profit as output rises
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top bullion
producer, surges back to profit in the third quarter due to
lower costs and higher production, sending its share price
soaring. (ANGLOGOLD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 390
words)
+ See also:
- CENTAMIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 466 words
Milk science lures food makers tapping Asia's changing diet
SYDNEY - Food companies stalking Australia's Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd are being lured
by the firm's high-tech milk extracts as much as its basic dairy
produce. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/, moved, by Jane Wardell, 750 words)