TOP STORIES

Euro zone business recovery loses some momentum

LONDON - The pace of the recovery in euro zone private sector business eased slightly last month, although less than originally estimated, according to surveys that also show mounting job losses. (ECONOMY-EUROZONE/PMI, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 700 words)

Euro pares losses as data pick-up tempers ECB rate cut hopes

LONDON - The euro tip-toes away from a seven-week low as talk of extending the lifespan of the Federal Reserve's stimulus helps balance expectations of ECB easing measures in coming months. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

Spain readies reforms of distorted natural gas market

LONDON - Spain is preparing a reform of its natural gas sector to stop incipient losses borne by the state from growing into the kind of multi-billion-euro debt problem that prompted a controversial reform of the electricity industry earlier this year. (SPAIN-ENERGY/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 760 words)

Samsung vows more aggressive investment, targets tablets

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics pledges to double its dividend yield, invest in new technology and boost marketing to topple Apple in the mobile sector as it seeks to ease investor concerns over its sagging share price. (SAMSUNG-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Rouble, lira bonds to join Barclays global debt index

LONDON - Russian and Turkish bond markets are set for billions of dollars of capital inflows after their inclusion into the Barclays flagship global index, a boost for countries which were battered in the recent emerging markets selloff. (EMERGING-BARCLAYS/INDEX (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 550 words)

Cracks start to show in frontier markets

LONDON - More and more investors are boarding flights to seek out frontier market investments. But as with many small, illiquid and often opaque markets, there's a problem. The surge in interest may already be in the price. (STOCKS-FRONTIER/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

ECONOMY

UK industrial output jumps in September, beats forecasts

LONDON - British industrial output grew more strongly than expected in September as it bounced back from a fall the previous month, providing reassurance that the country's economic recovery is broadening. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 150 words)

Markets question value of ECB rate cut

LONDON - Last month's dive in euro zone inflation has put a European Central Bank rate cut back on the agenda, but with bank-to-bank lending rates already near zero, markets are struggling to see what difference it would make. (ECB/MARKETS expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

The uncomfortable truth in China's property market

BEIJING - In defying four years of official cooling efforts, China's soaring house prices have revealed an uncomfortable truth: government is one of the biggest obstacles to the success of taming the market. (CHINA PROPERTY/, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 1.250 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank risks new charges in Kirch case

FRANKFURT - German prosecutors are getting closer to filing new charges against Deutsche Bank itself as they pursue an investigation against co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen for falsifying evidence. (DEUTSCHEBANK/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)

ING to complete restructuring in 2016 ahead of schedule

AMSTERDAM - Dutch banking and insurance group ING reports better-than-expected quarterly results and says it will complete its restructuring by the end of 2016, two years ahead of schedule. (ING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Sara Webb, 600 words)

Alstom to cut 1,300 jobs, sell part of transport unit

PARIS - French power and engineering firm Alstom says it will shed 1,300 jobs and sell a stake in its transport business to raise between 1 and 2 billion euros after a drop in orders hit first-half profit and cash flow. (ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600 words)

Voestalpine keeps outlook after unexpectedly weak Q2

VIENNA - Steelmaker Voestalpine says it is counting on an economic upturn to offset an unexpectedly weak second quarter marked by subdued demand and help it reach its full-year goals. (VOESTALPINE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Georgina Prodhan, 520 words)

Early Twitter investors double down on consumer start-ups

SAN FRANCISCO - For Twitter Inc's early venture capital backers, some of whom stand to make over 500 times their investment when the company goes public, now is a time not just to celebrate but increase their stakes in mobile and social media. (TWITTER-IPO/EARLYINVESTORS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah McBride, 670 words)

Toyota closes in on record profit with healthy U.S. sales

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp raises its annual profit forecast, closing in on records set before the Lehman crisis as the weaker yen and growing sales in a healthy U.S. market sharply boost earnings. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 540 words)

Adecco sees European hiring pick up

ZURICH - Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, posts a 61 percent jump in net profit in the third-quarter and flags rising demand for temporary workers as companies look for flexibility in a volatile European recovery. (ADECCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)

Smithfield owner Shuanghui hires banks for up to $6 bln IPO

HONG KONG - China's Shuanghui International Holdings, which bought U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc this year, hires six banks for a Hong Kong IPO, seeking to raise up to $6 billion in what is set to be Asia's Pacific ex-Japan's largest offering in about four years. (SMITHFIELD-SHUANGHUI/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto, 550 words)

Britain to unveil new scheme to curb drug prices

LONDON - Britain's Department of Health is to unveil a new five-year agreement with drugmakers to curb prescription medicine prices and ensure the state healthcare system gets good value for money. (BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 400 words)

Experian halts share buyback after $850 mln acquisition

LONDON - British credit data provider Experian suspends a $500 million share buy-back programme having agreed to buy a US healthcare data firm for $850 million, sending its shares lower. (EXPERIAN/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

AngloGold surges back to profit as output rises

JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top bullion producer, surges back to profit in the third quarter due to lower costs and higher production, sending its share price soaring. (ANGLOGOLD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 390 words)

Milk science lures food makers tapping Asia's changing diet

SYDNEY - Food companies stalking Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd are being lured by the firm's high-tech milk extracts as much as its basic dairy produce. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/, moved, by Jane Wardell, 750 words)