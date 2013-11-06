Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Germany, Britain shine but Europe's recovery still fragile
LONDON - The euro zone's economic recovery lost a little
momentum last month, according to surveys that shows only modest
growth in German and French businesses.
(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 700 words)
Euro regains footing as data tempers ECB rate cut bets
LONDON - The euro rises off a seven-week low as talk of the
U.S. Federal Reserve extending the lifespan of its stimulus
programme and some robust data offset expectations of more
European Central Bank easing in coming months.
(WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700
words)
German prosecutors widen inquiry into Deutsche Bank
MUNICH - German prosecutors have widen an investigation of
Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen to include
the bank itself, deepening legal problems as it tries to
transform its culture after the financial crisis.
(DEUTSCHEBANK/, moved, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)
Financial markets question value of ECB rate cut
LONDON - Last month's dive in euro zone inflation has put a
European Central Bank rate cut back on the agenda, but with
bank-to-bank lending rates already near zero, markets are
struggling to see what difference it might make.
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Marc Jones and Emelia Sithole-Matarise,
800 words)
INVESTMENT
Turkish lira, Russian rouble bonds to join Barclays Index
LONDON - Russian and Turkish local currency bonds may
receive billions of dollars in capital inflows after their
inclusion into a flagship global index, a vote of confidence for
markets that are just recovering from a bruising summer selloff.
(EMERGING-BARCLAYS/INDEX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 600
words)
Cracks start to show in frontier markets
LONDON - More and more investors are boarding flights to
seek out frontier market investments. But as with many small,
illiquid and often opaque markets, there's a problem. The surge
in interest may already be in the price.
(ANALYSIS), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950
words)
ECONOMY
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Global central banks are unlikely to take steps to
make their currencies more competitive against the U.S. dollar
whose current weakness should prove to be temporary, a Reuters
poll finds.
words)
Spain readies reforms of distorted natural gas market
LONDON - Spain is preparing a reform of its natural gas
sector to stop incipient losses borne by the state from growing
into the kind of multi-billion-euro debt problem that prompted a
controversial reform of the electricity industry earlier this
year.
words)
Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan clinch major energy pipeline deals
ANKARA - Iraqi Kurdistan has finalised a comprehensive
package of deals with Turkey to build multi-billion dollar oil
and gas pipelines to ship the autonomous region's rich
hydrocarbon reserves to world markets, sources involved in talks
says.
Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, 1,020 words)
Ethiopian economy needs revamp to avert slowdown, IMF says
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's economy has reached a crossroads
and, to prevent growth rates from falling, needs to be
restructured to encourage more private sector investments, the
International Monetary Fund says.
1), moved, by Aaron Maasho, 340 words)
The uncomfortable truth in China's property market
BEIJING - In defying four years of official cooling efforts,
China's soaring house prices have revealed an uncomfortable
truth: government is one of the biggest obstacles to the success
of taming the market.
and Koh Gui Qing, 1.250 words)
COMPANIES
ING may leave state rescue two years early
AMSTERDAM - ING says it should complete its restructuring
two years ahead of schedule, meaning the Dutch banking and
insurance group could be one of the first euro zone casualties
of the 2008 global crisis to emerge from a state rescue.
(ING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Sara Webb, 800
words)
Samsung vows more aggressive investment, targets tablets
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics pledges to double its dividend
yield, invest in new technology and boost marketing to topple
Apple in the mobile sector as it seeks to ease investor concerns
over its sagging share price.
moved, by Miyoung Kim, 800 words)
Alstom to cut 1,300 jobs, sell part of transport unit
PARIS - French power and engineering firm Alstom says it
will shed 1,300 jobs and sell a stake in its transport business
to raise between 1 and 2 billion euros after a drop in orders
hit first-half profit and cash flow.
3), moving shortly, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 600
words)
Telefonica to back Telecom Italia overhaul plans
MADRID/MILAN - Spain's Telefonica is set to back steps to
fix Telecom Italia finances on Thursday as it tightens its grip
over the Italian group and eyes a sale of its Brazilian unit
next year.
ET, by Julien Toyer and Danilo Masoni, 750 words)
Chesapeake Energy posts quarterly profit
Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest U.S. natural gas
producer, reports a profit for the third quarter, compared with
a loss a year earlier when the company wrote down the value of
some of its natural gas assets.
moving shortly, 215 words)
Time Warner's Q3 profit rises on cable network strength
Time Warner Inc posts higher third-quarter profit, beating
Wall Street estimates on growth in advertising and subscription
fees at its cable networks.
moved, by Liana B. Baker, 220 words)
Toyota closes on record profit as rivals face expansion pain
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp is closing in on a record profit
set before the Lehman crisis after topping up its annual net
profit forecast by nearly $2 billion and outperforming Japanese
rivals as its expansion plans bear fruit.
(WRAPUP, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 820
words)
Banker payment was "insurance policy", says F1's Ecclestone
LONDON - A multi-million dollar payment to a jailed German
banker was an "insurance policy", Formula One Chief Executive
Bernie Ecclestone said on Wednesday, denying it was linked to
the sale of a stake in the business to CVC.
(BRITAIN-ECCLESTONE/TRIAL, moving shortly, by Keith Weir, 535
words)
BAE to end shipbuilding at Portsmouth, may cut 1,775 jobs
LONDON - British defence contractor BAE Systems says it will
start a consultation process to lay off 1,775 ship workers
across the UK and would stop all shipbuilding at Portsmouth on
the south coast of England next year.
2), moving shortly, By Brenda Goh, 350 words)
Britain unveils new scheme to curb drug prices
LONDON - Britain's Department of Health unveils a new
five-year scheme to curb prescription drug prices and ensure the
state healthcare system gets good value for money.
(BRITAIN-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben
Hirschler, 500 words)
AngloGold surges back to profit as output rises
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's top bullion
producer, surges back to profit in the third quarter due to
lower costs and higher production, sending its share price
soaring.
words)
