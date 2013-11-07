Editor: Giles Elgood +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Cautious consumers seen curbing U.S. economic growth

WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth likely slowed a bit in the third quarter as consumers kept a lid on spending, supporting the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its current pace of bond purchases to stimulate activity. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 700 words)

Bank of England to sit tight on policy, investors await jobs forecast

LONDON - The Bank of England looks set to announce no change to policy, focusing the attention of financial markets on next week's update of the economic forecasts that underpin the Bank's low interest rates pledge. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE, moved, by William Schomberg, 475 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel, 700 words

Euro firm, shares soften as ECB seen on hold

LONDON - The euro crept higher as investors expect the European Central Bank to resist pressure to cut rates, while world shares dip ahead of U.S. data which could set the course of the Federal Reserve's policy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 640 words)

Twitter prices above range to raise at least $1.8 billion

Twitter Inc price its initial public offering above its expected range to raise at least $1.8 billion, in a sign of strong investor demand for the most highly anticipated U.S. public float since Facebook Inc. (TWITTER-IPO/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Olivia Oran and Gerry Shih, 1,100 words)

ECONOMY

Russia's long-term growth to lag global economy

MOSCOW - Russia acknowledges for the first time that its economy will lag global growth in the next 20 years, setting the stage for an era of stagnation that could threaten President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Ireland heads for bailout exit in final review

DUBLIN - Three years after going cap in hand to international lenders for a bail out, Ireland is set to step out on its own again. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Sam Cage, 530 words)

Spain industry grows for the first time 30 months in Sept

MADRID - Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output grows in September for the first time since early 2011, according to official figures, supporting preliminary data that showed the economy emerged from recession in the third quarter. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

BOJ's Kuroda: Will eventually have to debate exit strategy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda say the central bank will eventually have to debate how to reduce the amount of government debt on its balance sheet to exit from its quantitative easing. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/KURODA, moved, 150 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/RAKUTEN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nathan Layne, 700 words

Australia's jobless mystery solved by boomers

SYDNEY - Australia's October jobs report prove another disappointment, stirring fears that unemployment was sure to spike higher at some point. Yet there's good reasons to believe the worries are overblown and it's all thanks to the baby boomers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 700 words)

+ see also:

- MARKETS-AUSTRALIA/FOREX, moved, by Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford, 400 words

China leaders to reveal reform credentials in special meeting

BEIJING - Chinese leaders will start a four-day secret meeting on Saturday to set a reform agenda for the next decade as they try to steer the giant economy towards more sustainable growth after three decades of breakneck expansion. (CHINA-REFORMS/PREVIEW, moved, by Kevin Yao, 950 words)

Park's promise of second S.Korea miracle risks ringing hollow

SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye took office in February pledging a "Second Miracle on the Han River", a reference to her father's rapid 1970s industrialisation, but nine months into office little has materialised. (KOREA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Christine Kim, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- KOREA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 350 words

COMPANIES

Adidas pins hopes on World Cup as profit, sales stumble

FRANKFURT - Adidas says it is looking ahead to the sales opportunities offered by next year's soccer World Cup in Brazil, after third quarter results show it continues to lose ground to larger rival Nike in Europe. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 675 words)

Siemens sees cost-cuts paying off in higher 2014 profit

BERLIN - Germany's Siemens expects to make some headway in its struggle to catch up with more profitable rivals this year, as new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser makes his mark at the engineering group and cost cuts start to bear fruit. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack, 500 words)

SocGen, Agricole agree asset swap in strategy shift

PARIS - French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole have agreed an asset swap in a bid to narrow their business focus, part of efforts to improve their investor appeal in a tough economic and regulatory climate. (SOCGEN-CAGRICOLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 845 words)

ArcelorMittal says beyond trough after earnings boost

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, declares it has pulled out of a two-year slump after reporting a higher than expected profit, driven by higher steel and iron ore prices and cost savings. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Commerzbank profit rises, says overhaul on track

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank posts a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit as it set aside less cash to cover ailing loans held in its restructuring division, saying the strategic overhaul of the group is on track. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 500 words)

Big reinsurers seek to return cash to shareholders

FRANKFURT/ZURICH- The world's two biggest reinsurance companies, Munich Re and Swiss Re, prepare to reward shareholders by handing back cash in year that saw both avoid massive claims for disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes. (EUROPE-INSURERS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan gould and Alice Baghdjian, 400 words)

Randgold jumps as cost cutting, output rise plan kicks in

LONDON - Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources says its plan to cut costs and boost gold production in an effort to hold up profits battered by a slump in the hold price was working, lifting its shares. (RANDGOLD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Equatorial Guinea may seek revised LNG deal with BG, minister

ABDIJAN - Equatorial Guinea seeks to revise some aspects of a controversial liquefied natural gas deal with BG Group as it moves to export more LNG to Africa and invest in projects further down the energy supply chain, its oil minister says. (BG-EQUATORIAL GUINEA/LNG (INTERVIEW), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Joe Bavier, 300 words)

Nestle sells most of Jenny Craig to private equity firm

ZURICH - The world's biggest food group Nestle says it is selling its Jenny Craig weight management businesses in North America and Oceania to private equity firm North Castle Partners for an undisclosed sum. (NESTLE-JENNYCRAIG/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowiz/ Martinne Geller, 250 words)

Tate & Lyle first-half profit hurt by cold spring

LONDON - British sweetener maker Tate & Lyle reports lower profit for the first half of its fiscal year, citing cold spring weather in the United States that hurt demand for soft drinks. (TATEANDLYLE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 350 words)

Despite rebuff, Alibaba may still list in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Seemingly slammed shut just weeks ago, the door is still ajar for Alibaba to list its shares in Hong Kong. (ALIBABA-IPO/HONGKONG, moved, by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto, 800 words)

Bega says undecided whether to sweeten offer for Warrnambool

SYDNEY - Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd say it has not yet decided whether to sweeten its offer for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd after its approach was trumped by Canada's Saputo Inc. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/, moved, 300 words)

INVESTMENTS

Despite broken streak, S.Korea stocks retain lustre for foreigners

SEOUL - Though foreigners' record buying streak was broken last month, inflows to South Korea's stock market appear far from over as an export recovery, relatively cheap prices and expected gains for the won remain enticing for offshore investors. (KOREA-ECONOMY/FOREIGN FLOWS, moved, 600 words)