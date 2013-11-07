Editor: Giles Elgood +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB cuts rates to new low after inflation tumble

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a new record low, responding to a slump in inflation that has sparked fears the euro zone's economic recovery could stall. (ECB/RATES (UPDATE 4), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE, moved, 200 words

Euro drops after surprise ECB cut, shares rise

LONDON - A surprise cut in rates by the European Central Bank sends the euro sharply lower, boosted government bond prices and sees the region's equity markets hit fresh five-year highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHICS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 640 words)

Restocking, trade boost U.S. third-quarter economic growth

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grows faster than expected in the third quarter as businesses restock shelves, but a slowdown in consumer and business spending points to an underlying weakness. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

Twitter set for volatile debut after IPO raises at least $1.8 bln

Twitter Inc could face volatile trade in its debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, analysts said, but they remained enthusiastic after the money-losing social media company priced its IPO above the expected range. (TWITTER-IPO/, moved, by Olivia Oran and Gerry Shih, 1,150 words)

In blow to Putin, Russia slashes long-term growth forecast

MOSCOW - Russia acknowledges for the first time that its economy will lag global growth over the next two decades, setting the stage for an era of stagnation that could threaten President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya, 550 words)

OIL

Angola to license 11-15 new oil blocks every 2 years

LUANDA - Angola plans to speed up oil exploration from 2014 by licensing up to 15 new blocks every two years, testing more wells in the promising pre-salt layer and developing its operations in Iraq, the country's oil minister tells Reuters. (OIL-ANGOLA/MINISTER (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Shrikesh Laxmidas, 400 words)

OPEC says will lose oil market share to shale, rivals

LONDON - OPEC could lose almost 8 percent of its oil market share in the next five years as the shale energy boom and other competing sources boost rival supply, offering the exporter group little benefit from rising world demand. (OPEC-OUTLOOK/, moved, by Alex Lawler, 770 words)

ECONOMY

Ireland gets lenders' green light to finish bailout

DUBLIN - Ireland got the green light from its international lenders to become the first euro zone country to leave its bailout, three years after seeking help to control ballooning debt. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), expect by 1530 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Sam Cage and Padraic Halpin, 530 words)

Hopeful sign for Portugal as unemployment falls again

LISBON - Portugal's jobless rate falls for the second consecutive quarter in the three months that ended in September and are also lower than a year ago, data shows, a hopeful sign for one of the euro zone's bailed-out economies. (PORTUGAL-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Czech central bank sells crown to halt inflation drop

PRAGUE - The Czech central bank starts selling crowns on the open market to weaken the currency and help stem a slowdown in inflation. (CZECH-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, 550 words)

Spain industry grows for the first time 30 months in Sept

MADRID - Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output grows in September for the first time since early 2011, according to official figures, supporting preliminary data that showed the economy emerged from recession in the third quarter. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Day, 645 words)

Global food prices rise in Oct after 5 months of falls

ROME - Global food prices rise slightly in October after declining for the past five months, the United Nations food agency says, forecasting more stability in markets as it raises its estimate for 2013/14 cereals output. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Catherine Hornby, 380 words)

COMPANIES

J.C. Penney comparable sales rise 0.9 percent in October

J.C. Penney Co Inc reports its first monthly same-store sales gain in nearly two years, as comparable sales rose 0.9 percent in October. (JCPENNEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Adidas pins hopes on World Cup as profit, sales stumble

FRANKFURT - Adidas says it is looking ahead to the sales opportunities offered by next year's soccer World Cup in Brazil, after third quarter results show it continues to lose ground to larger rival Nike in Europe. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 675 words)

Siemens splashes out on buyback as new CEO works on strategy

BERLIN - Siemens' new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser promised on Thursday to buy back up to 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) worth of shares while asking investors for patience as he works out a strategy by May to close a gap with more profitable rivals. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Jens Hack, 640 words)

SocGen, Agricole agree asset swap in strategy shift

PARIS - French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole have agreed an asset swap in a bid to narrow their business focus, part of efforts to improve their investor appeal in a tough economic and regulatory climate. (SOCGEN-CAGRICOLE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 845 words)

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal says it's turning corner as earnings rise

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, says its two-year slump is over and prospects for 2014 are looking up, after higher U.S. steel shipments and mining output boosts third-quarter profits. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 660 words)

Commerzbank overhaul on track as profits rise

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank reports an unexpected jump in third quarter profits and says its turnaround is on track, showing that restructuring efforts are paying off for Germany's second-largest bank. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Arno Schuetze, 500 words)

Big reinsurers seek to return cash to shareholders

FRANKFURT/ZURICH- The world's two biggest reinsurance companies, Munich Re and Swiss Re, prepare to reward shareholders by handing back cash in year that saw both avoid massive claims for disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes. (EUROPE-INSURERS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan gould and Alice Baghdjian, 570 words)

Randgold shares surge as cost cutting, output rise kick in

LONDON - Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources says cost cutting and raising production to cope with a slump in the gold price had produced forecast-beating earnings, lifting its shares nearly 9 percent. (RANDGOLD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 360 words)

Equatorial Guinea says may seek revised LNG deal with BG

ABDIJAN - Equatorial Guinea seeks to revise some aspects of a controversial liquefied natural gas deal with BG Group as it moves to export more LNG to Africa and invest in projects further down the energy supply chain, its oil minister says. (EQUATORIAL-GUINEA/LNG (INTERVIEW), moved, by Joe Bavier, 300 words)

Deutsche Telekom feels German mobile price war pinch

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom has posted a drop in wireless revenue despite adding 470,000 new mobile customers in the third quarter, highlighting the impact of a price war in its home market. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 550 words)

Nestle sells most of Jenny Craig to private equity firm

ZURICH - The world's biggest food group Nestle says it is selling its Jenny Craig weight management businesses in North America and Oceania to private equity firm North Castle Partners for an undisclosed sum. (NESTLE-JENNYCRAIG/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowiz/ Martinne Geller, 250 words)

Tate & Lyle optimistic on speciality sweetener outlook

LONDON - Tate & Lyle is betting on its higher-margin speciality sweetener business to help to support profitable growth for the full year after reporting a fall in first-half profits. (TATEANDLYLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 350 words)