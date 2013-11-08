Editor: William Waterman +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. jobs market seen taking a hit from gov't shutdown
WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth likely slowed in October as a
partial shutdown of the government delayed hiring and forced
some workers to stay home, undermining the economy's
fourth-quarter growth prospects. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1),
moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 760 words)
S&P lowers France credit rating, cites slow reform pace
PARIS - Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit
rating by one notch to AA from AA+, giving a thumbs-down to
President Francois Hollande's efforts to put the euro zone's
second largest economy back on track. (FRANCE-RATING/ (UPDATE
3), moving shortly, by Nicholas Vinocur, 460 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words
China exports another sign of pick-up as leaders meet
BEIJING - A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's
exports in October adds to a run of indicators suggesting the
world's second-largest economy has found its footing just as
Beijing prepares to lay out its reform agenda for the next
decade. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Natalie Thomas, 530 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-TRADE/IRON ORE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words
- CHINA-TRADE/SOY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words
- CHINA-CRUDE/IMPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
Dollar firms against euro after ECB cut and U.S. jobs data
ahead
LONDON - The dollar is near a seven-week high as markets
await their monthly serving of U.S. jobs data and reassess the
euro after the European Central Bank's surprise rate cut and
S&P's rating downgrade for France. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5),
expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 650 words)
ECONOMY
German trade surplus hits record high in September
BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus rises to a record high in
September as exports climb across the board, data shows, at a
time when Europe's largest economy has come under fire for
relying too heavily on foreign trade. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 500 words)
UK trade gap widens in Sept, construction growth weaker than
thought
LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit widens more than
expected in September, marking its biggest shortfall in almost a
year and meaning trade will act as a drag on overall growth in
the third quarter of 2013. (BRITAIN TRADE/, moved, 200 words)
India Sept factory output likely grew at best pace since
March
BANGALORE - Indian factories increase production in
September at the fastest pace since March in preparation for an
expected surge in demand during the country's festive season,
according to a Reuters poll. (INDIA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (PREVIEW),
moved, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Surprise convertible bond hits Telecom Italia shares
MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia sink after the company
outlines a plan to raise 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to fix
its weak balance sheet that included a convertible bond and the
sale of its Telecom Argentina unit. (TELECOMITALIA-BOND/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, 350 words)
+ See also:
- TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Danilo Masoni and Leila Abboud, 820 words
Allianz says to beat own 2013 operating profit target
FRANKFURT - Allianz says it expects operating profit of
slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013,
edging over the top of its own target range and in line with
analysts' expectations. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225
words)
Richemont rules out sale of businesses as growth picks up
ZURICH - Luxury goods group Richemont says it has decided
not to sell any of its underperforming businesses, partly
because it couldn't obtain a good price, but was hopeful to turn
them around within two to three years. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Silke Koltrowitz, 700 words)
New Puma CEO seeks to return to group's sporting roots
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Germany's Puma will go back to its
sporting roots in a bid to restore growth to the struggling
brand, its chief executive says, after write-downs force the
group to cut its 2013 profit forecast. (PUMA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 370 words)
Boeing warns Seattle could lose 777X if deal rejected
Boeing says it is ready to re-examine alternative sites for
its newest jet if assembly workers and local politicians do not
ratify plans to build it in the Seattle area, its traditional
manufacturing base. (BOEING-DEAL/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
485 words)
IAG third quarter profit soars as Iberia improves
LONDON/MADRID - Profit at International Airlines Group more
than doubles in the third quarter as Spanish carrier Iberia
began to recover, adding to another strong performance from
British Airways and boosting its shares. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 390 words)
Tussauds owner Merlin's shares valued at $5.6 bln in London
debut
LONDON - Shares in Merlin Entertainments rise more than 12
percent in debut trade on the London stock market to value the
Madame Tussauds and amusement parks operator at around 3.5
billion pounds ($5.6 billion). (MERLIN-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Kylie MacLellan, 580 words)
Echo's $1.4 bln bet in Australia gaming war sends share
tumbling
SYDNEY - Echo Entertainment Group Ltd unveils plans to
invest A$1.5 billion ($1.42 billion) in its Queensland casinos,
sending its shares to an all-time low as investors fret it risks
overspending to fend off rival Crown Resorts Ltd.
(AUSTRALIA-CASINOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maggie Lu Yueyang and
Jane Wardell, 600 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/, moved, 350 words
China extends graft probe into shipping industry
SHANGHAI - China's campaign to root out deep-seated
corruption has now extended into the shipping industry, after
the country's largest bulk shipper, China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd,
said the government was probing one of its top executives.
(CHINA-CORRUPTION/COSCO, moved, 550 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-SOLAR/DIVERSIFICATION, moved, by Charlie Zhu, 750
words
South Koreans cram for dream jobs at Samsung
BUSAN, South Korea - In a cram school in the South Korean
port city of Busan, 70 college students packed into a classroom,
chanting "We can do it!" as they studied for an exam they hope
will guarantee them a job for life with Samsung Group.
(KOREA-SAMSUNG/STUDENTS (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park,
650 words)
Pacific Radiance and affiliate seek listing in bet on
offshore energy boom
SINGAPORE - Pacific Radiance Ltd, a Singapore offshore
oilfield services provider, plan to float its shares and is
looking to float its Indonesian affiliate in Jakarta to benefit
from investor interest in vessel operators expanding in the
fast-growing offshore energy sector. (PACIFICRADIANCE-IPO/,
moved, by Rujun Shen, 650 words)
Coca-Cola says to invest over $4 bln in China in 2015-2017
SHANGHAI - The Coca-Cola Co say it will invest over $4
billion in China and build new plants between 2015 and 2017, to
counter competition which is chipping away at its share of the
country's 421 billion yuan ($69.12 billion) soft drinks market.
(COCACOLA-CHINA/, moved, 400 words)
COMMODITIES
Indonesia metal ore ban to cut 10 pct of export revenue
JAKARTA - Indonesia's imminent ban on mineral ores shipments
will cut export revenue, mainly of copper and gold, by no more
than 10 percent next year, as Jakarta loosens the regulations to
minimize the impact on Southeast Asia's largest economy, the
country's investment chief told Reuters. (INDONESIA-METALS/
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Randy Fabi and Jonathan Thatcher, 550
words)