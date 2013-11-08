Editor: William Waterman +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. jobs market dodges blow from gov't shutdown

WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerates in October as employers shrug off a government shutdown, suggesting the budget standoff had a more limited impact on the economy than initially feared. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 800 words)

S&P lowers France credit rating, cites slow reform pace

PARIS - Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit rating by one notch to AA from AA+, giving a thumbs-down to President Francois Hollande's efforts to put the euro zone's second largest economy back on track. (FRANCE-RATING/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur, 735 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words

China exports another sign of pick-up as leaders meet

BEIJING - A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's exports in October adds to a run of indicators suggesting the world's second-largest economy has found its footing just as Beijing prepares to lay out its reform agenda for the next decade. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Natalie Thomas, 530 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-TRADE/IRON ORE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

- CHINA-TRADE/SOY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words

- CHINA-CRUDE/IMPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

Dollar hovers, euro steadies before U.S. jobs data

LONDON - The dollar hovers off seven-week highs as markets position for their monthly dose of U.S. jobs data and reassess the euro after the European Central Bank's surprise rate cut and a credit downgrade for France.. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 650 words)

ECONOMY

German trade surplus hits record high in September

BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus rises to a record high in September as exports climb across the board, data shows, at a time when Europe's largest economy has come under fire for relying too heavily on foreign trade. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 500 words)

Big BTP Italia sale will not lead to 2014 pre-funding -Italy debt chief

BRUSSELS - Italy plans to cut down the size of its debt auctions for the rest of this year after a record sale of inflation-linked bonds, and it will not pre-fund for 2014, the head of the country's debt agency says. (ITALY-DEBT/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 360 words)

Russian cbank holds rates, facing stagflation dilemma

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank holds its key policy rate for the 14th month, underscoring the painful dilemma faced by policymakers grappling with both slowing growth and rising inflation. (RUSSIA-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jason Bush, 740 words)

Britain's struggling exports deal new blow to rebalancing hopes

LONDON - Britain's hopes of shifting its economy away from its reliance on domestic consumers suffered another setback as data underscores how exporters are struggling to make headway. (BRITAIN-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by William Schomberg and Christine Murray, 460 words)

Norway cuts taxes, slightly loosens 2014 budget

OSLO - Norway's new centre-right government fulfilled promises to cut taxes but keeps a relatively tight rein on spending despite the country sitting on more cash than any other in Europe. (NORWAY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joachim Dagenborg, 500 words)

India Sept factory output likely grew at best pace since March

BANGALORE - Indian factories increase production in September at the fastest pace since March in preparation for an expected surge in demand during the country's festive season, according to a Reuters poll. (INDIA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Telecom Italia gets $1 bln offer for Argentinian unit

MILAN - Telecom Italia says it has received an offer worth $1 billion for a stake in its Argentinian unit, whose sale is the cornerstone of a new strategy aimed at raising 4 billion euros to avoid a credit downgrade and revive its business. (TELECOMITALIA-BOND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni, 700 words)

+ See also:

- TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer, 400 words

Deutsche Bank, Barclays lose bid to remove Libor allegations from court cases

LONDON - Barclays and Deutsche Bank fail to remove allegations of interest rate rigging from two ongoing lawsuits, meaning they could stand to lose millions of pounds. (LIBOR-GUARDIAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Allianz says to beat own 2013 operating profit target

FRANKFURT - Allianz says it expects operating profit of slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013, edging over the top of its own target range and in line with analysts' expectations. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

Richemont rules out divestments as growth picks up

ZURICH - Luxury goods group Richemont has decided not to sell underperforming businesses such as leather goods maker Lancel in part because it couldn't get a good enough price, disappointing analysts' hopes for a quick solution. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 700 words)

New Puma CEO seeks to return to group's sporting roots

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Germany's Puma will break with two decades of trying to be a fashion name and focus squarely on sport, as it bids to restore growth to the struggling brand, the group's new chief executive says. (PUMA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 370 words)

Boeing warns Seattle could lose 777X if deal rejected

Boeing says it is ready to re-examine alternative sites for its newest jet if assembly workers and local politicians do not ratify plans to build it in the Seattle area, its traditional manufacturing base. (BOEING-DEAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Dominique Vidalon, 485 words)

IAG optimistic on profits as Iberia revamp begins to pay off

MADRID - Profits at British Airways owner International Airlines Group more than doubled in the third quarter thanks in part to a recovery at Spanish carrier Iberia paving the way for a bumper full-year earnings forecast. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words)

Tussauds owner Merlin attracts $5.6 bln valuation in share debut

LONDON - Shares in Merlin Entertainments jumps more than 12 percent in debut trade on the London stock market, to value the Madame Tussauds and amusement parks operator at around 3.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion). (MERLIN-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 580 words)

+ See also:

- NUMERICABLE-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud, 570 words

Bumi says has no proof Bakrie family has cash for split deal

LONDON - London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc says it is pressing ahead with a December vote on a planned split with the Bakrie family, its Indonesian co-founders, despite having no guarantees the family will have the cash to finance the deal. (BUMI-CASH/, moved, 445 words)