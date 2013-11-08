Editor: William Waterman +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. jobs market dodges blow from gov't shutdown
WASHINGTON - U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerates in
October as employers shrug off a government shutdown, suggesting
the budget standoff had a more limited impact on the economy
than initially feared. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 800 words)
S&P lowers France credit rating, cites slow reform pace
PARIS - Standard & Poor's cut France's sovereign credit
rating by one notch to AA from AA+, giving a thumbs-down to
President Francois Hollande's efforts to put the euro zone's
second largest economy back on track. (FRANCE-RATING/ (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur, 735 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words
China exports another sign of pick-up as leaders meet
BEIJING - A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's
exports in October adds to a run of indicators suggesting the
world's second-largest economy has found its footing just as
Beijing prepares to lay out its reform agenda for the next
decade. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by
Natalie Thomas, 530 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-TRADE/IRON ORE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words
- CHINA-TRADE/SOY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words
- CHINA-CRUDE/IMPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
Dollar hovers, euro steadies before U.S. jobs data
LONDON - The dollar hovers off seven-week highs as markets
position for their monthly dose of U.S. jobs data and reassess
the euro after the European Central Bank's surprise rate cut and
a credit downgrade for France.. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 650 words)
ECONOMY
German trade surplus hits record high in September
BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus rises to a record high in
September as exports climb across the board, data shows, at a
time when Europe's largest economy has come under fire for
relying too heavily on foreign trade. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 500 words)
Big BTP Italia sale will not lead to 2014 pre-funding -Italy
debt chief
BRUSSELS - Italy plans to cut down the size of its debt
auctions for the rest of this year after a record sale of
inflation-linked bonds, and it will not pre-fund for 2014, the
head of the country's debt agency says. (ITALY-DEBT/ (INTERVIEW,
UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 360 words)
Russian cbank holds rates, facing stagflation dilemma
MOSCOW - Russia's central bank holds its key policy rate for
the 14th month, underscoring the painful dilemma faced by
policymakers grappling with both slowing growth and rising
inflation. (RUSSIA-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jason Bush, 740
words)
Britain's struggling exports deal new blow to rebalancing
hopes
LONDON - Britain's hopes of shifting its economy away from
its reliance on domestic consumers suffered another setback as
data underscores how exporters are struggling to make headway.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by William Schomberg
and Christine Murray, 460 words)
Norway cuts taxes, slightly loosens 2014 budget
OSLO - Norway's new centre-right government fulfilled
promises to cut taxes but keeps a relatively tight rein on
spending despite the country sitting on more cash than any other
in Europe. (NORWAY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joachim
Dagenborg, 500 words)
India Sept factory output likely grew at best pace since
March
BANGALORE - Indian factories increase production in
September at the fastest pace since March in preparation for an
expected surge in demand during the country's festive season,
according to a Reuters poll. (INDIA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (PREVIEW),
moved, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Telecom Italia gets $1 bln offer for Argentinian unit
MILAN - Telecom Italia says it has received an offer worth
$1 billion for a stake in its Argentinian unit, whose sale is
the cornerstone of a new strategy aimed at raising 4 billion
euros to avoid a credit downgrade and revive its business.
(TELECOMITALIA-BOND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Danilo Masoni, 700
words)
+ See also:
- TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer,
400 words
Deutsche Bank, Barclays lose bid to remove Libor allegations
from court cases
LONDON - Barclays and Deutsche Bank fail to remove
allegations of interest rate rigging from two ongoing lawsuits,
meaning they could stand to lose millions of pounds.
(LIBOR-GUARDIAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
Allianz says to beat own 2013 operating profit target
FRANKFURT - Allianz says it expects operating profit of
slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013,
edging over the top of its own target range and in line with
analysts' expectations. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225
words)
Richemont rules out divestments as growth picks up
ZURICH - Luxury goods group Richemont has decided not to
sell underperforming businesses such as leather goods maker
Lancel in part because it couldn't get a good enough price,
disappointing analysts' hopes for a quick solution.
(RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 700
words)
New Puma CEO seeks to return to group's sporting roots
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Germany's Puma will break with two
decades of trying to be a fashion name and focus squarely on
sport, as it bids to restore growth to the struggling brand, the
group's new chief executive says. (PUMA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 370 words)
Boeing warns Seattle could lose 777X if deal rejected
Boeing says it is ready to re-examine alternative sites for
its newest jet if assembly workers and local politicians do not
ratify plans to build it in the Seattle area, its traditional
manufacturing base. (BOEING-DEAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim
Hepher and Dominique Vidalon, 485 words)
IAG optimistic on profits as Iberia revamp begins to pay off
MADRID - Profits at British Airways owner International
Airlines Group more than doubled in the third quarter thanks in
part to a recovery at Spanish carrier Iberia paving the way for
a bumper full-year earnings forecast. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 390 words)
Tussauds owner Merlin attracts $5.6 bln valuation in share
debut
LONDON - Shares in Merlin Entertainments jumps more than 12
percent in debut trade on the London stock market, to value the
Madame Tussauds and amusement parks operator at around 3.5
billion pounds ($5.6 billion). (MERLIN-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Kylie MacLellan, 580 words)
+ See also:
- NUMERICABLE-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud, 570
words
Bumi says has no proof Bakrie family has cash for split deal
LONDON - London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc says it is
pressing ahead with a December vote on a planned split with the
Bakrie family, its Indonesian co-founders, despite having no
guarantees the family will have the cash to finance the deal.
(BUMI-CASH/, moved, 445 words)