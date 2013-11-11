Editor: William Waterman +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Growth outlook buoys shares as Fed taper talk lingers

LONDON - Signs of solid U.S. growth supports world equities though concern it may mean the Federal Reserve could soon begin to reduce its stimulus keep the dollar near a two-week high. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 820 words)

Shire to pay $4.2 bln for rare disease firm ViroPharma

LONDON - London-listed Shire has agrees to buy U.S. company ViroPharma for about $4.2 billion in cash to create a leading force in treatments for rare diseases. (SHIRE-VIROPHARMA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Miner Lonmin beats forecasts amid "tough" wage talks

LONDON - South African platinum miner Lonmin posts a forecast-beating annual pretax profit of $140 million, recovering from a heavy loss last year, as both sales and an effort to contain cost increases exceeded its targets. (LONMIN-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

China's cautious land-reform tests cast doubt on big urban vision

CHENGDU - China's top leaders are meeting in secret in Beijing to plot an economic agenda for the next decade, and will be looking at pilot schemes in Chengdu and elsewhere that are testing land and residency reform for clues on what changes to make. (CHINA-REFORM/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,250 words)

EXCLUSIVE & INSIGHT

EU to offer South Africa end to block on sugar exports

BRUSSELS - The European Union will propose lifting its block on South African sugar and allow more duty-free access for wine in return for help reinvigorating Europe's stalled trade deals with sub-Saharan Africa. (EU-SOUTHAFRICA/TRADE, (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)

African tech startups aim to power growing economies

DAKAR - When Abasiama Idaresit started a digital marketing firm in Nigeria's bustling economic capital three years ago, he quickly learned how brutal life can be in a market where tech startups are in their infancy. (AFRICA-TECH/(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Bate Felix and Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 1,290 words)

ECONOMY

Italy Sept industry output edges up but Q3 falls for 10th quarter running

ROME - Italian industrial output edges up broadly as expected in September after two consecutive monthly declines but still posts a marked fall in the third quarter, national statistics institute ISTAT reports. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 250 words)

U.S. retailers tread tight path in shortened holiday race

NEW YORK - U.S. retailers have little room for error in the fast-approaching and shortened holiday shopping season, a period that typically generates 30 percent of annual sales. (USA-RETAIL/HOLIDAYS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Phil Wahba and Dhanya Skariachan, 1,040 words)

India's Oct trade deficit jumps, but trends seen positive

NEW DELHI - India's trade deficit jumps in October, rebounding from a 2-1/2 year low the previous month, as purchases of gold pick up ahead of the festival season, provisional government data shows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

Sri Lanka c.bank keeps policy rates steady at multiyear low

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's central bank keep key policy interest rates steady at a multiyear low as expected after it slashed them by 50 basis points last month in a surprise move to stimulate the economy. (SRILANKA-ECONOMY/RATES, moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Novartis sells transfusion diagnostics unit to Grifols for $1.7 bln

ZURICH/MADRID - Switzerland's Novartis has agreed to sell its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.68 billion, in an increasingly buoyant market for healthcare deals. (NOVARTIS-GRIFOLS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz and Sarah White, 660 words)

+ see also:

- GLAXOSMITHKLINE-HEART/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words

Deutsche Telekom buys GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom says it has bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM ACQUISITION/GTS, moved, 200 words)

Alitalia calls board meeting for Wednesday

MILAN - Italian lossmaking airline Alitalia has called a board meeting for Wednesday, a spokeswoman says. (ALITALIA-BOARD/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 100 words)

RSA Insurance shares plunge on news of Irish unit's probe

DUBLIN - Shares in RSA Insurance drop 13 percent to hit a 17 month low after it suspends three executives at its Irish business while it investigates issues in the unit's claims and finance functions. (RSA-IRELAND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

BSkyB shares slump on Champions League loss

LONDON - Shares in Britain's dominant pay-TV operator BSkyB fall 10.2 percent as investors recoiled from the group's loss of Champions League soccer to BT, its first major defeat in a rights auction. (BT-BSKYB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Temasek, Hopu buy $213 mln stake in Yashili; shares soar

HONG KONG - A group of investors led by Singapore's Temasek Holdings buys a $213 million stake in Yashili International Holdings Ltd, sending shares of the milk powder producer soaring after its parent sold down stock to meet Hong Kong listing requirements. (YASHILI-MENGNIU/, moved, by Elzio Barreto, 450 words)

Sweetened $2.6 bln offer from Canada Fund, Dexus recommended by Australian Office Trust

SYDNEY - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's largest pension funds, and Dexus Property wins a recommendation for their sweetened A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) offer for Commonwealth Bank of Australia's office trust. (AUSTRALIA-DEXUS/CPA, moving shortly, by Jackie Range, 450 words)

Philippines Robinsons Retail falls 7 pct in trading debut

MANILA - The Philippines' Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc falls more than 7 percent in its market debut following a $620 million IPO, as investors fret about the damage to company's supermarkets and department stores from a devastating typhoon. (PHILIPPINES-ROBINSONS/, moved, 500 words)

INVESTMENTS

India targets $2.3 bln asset sales by year-end - sources

MUMBAI - India revive plans to sell stakes in two state-owned companies to raise about $2.3 billion to boost public finances, aiming to push through a sale by mid-December to take advantage of a share market rally. (INDIA-DIVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Prashant Mehra, 650 words)