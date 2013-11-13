Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU starts investigating German current account surplus

BRUSSELS - The European Commission decides to prepare an in-depth analysis of Germany's persistently high current account surplus to find out if it is a sign of a serious imbalance in Europe's biggest economy. (EU GERMANY/SURPLUS, moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 500 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/WISEMEN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt, 500 words

Plan to raid bank creditors could shatter Europe's calm

BRUSSELS - Market euphoria and soaring demand for European bank debt could be brought back down to earth if the European Union pushes ahead with the early introduction of rules allowing Cyprus-style raids on bank creditors and big depositors. (EU-BANKS/CRISIS (GRAPHICS), moved, by John O'Donnell, 1,040 words)

Deflation threat in Europe may prompt investment rethink

LONDON - The threat of deflation in the euro zone could reverse a major investment trend of 2013, drawing funds out of stocks and into government bonds and cash. (INVESTMENT-DEFLATION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki and Jamie McGeever, 790 words)

Bank of England more upbeat on economy but no rush on rates

LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate will fall much faster than previously expected due to a strengthening economic recovery, the Bank of England says, but it stresses that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken and Costas Pitas, 950 words)

MARKETS & REGULATION

Risk appetite subdued on Fed uncertainty, dollar steadies

LONDON - Anxiety about a cut in Federal Reserve stimulus and niggling doubts about the euro zone's recovery and the longevity of Britain's record low interest rates keep global markets under pressure. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, by Marc Jones, 850 words)

Euro's support from stock market inflows set to wane

LONDON - The euro looks vulnerable in the near term as the strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors into euro zone stocks - a key support for the currency this year - show first signs of running out of steam. (MARKETS-EURO/FLOWS, moved, by Anirban Nag and Toni Vorobyova, 800 words)

EU scents deal in long delayed insurance rules

LONDON - The European Union will try again later on Wednesday to finally agree new rules forcing insurers to hold enough capital and keep policyholders safe after years of delay. (EU-INSURANCE/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

Japan's higher share-gains tax spurs both worries and shrugs

TOKYO - A doubling of Japan's capital gains tax from Jan. 1 stirs talk of a selloff of Japanese stocks before year-end, as investors could reduce their burden by shedding shares now and buying again in the new year. (JAPAN-MARKETS/TAX, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 750 words)

ECONOMY

German coalition talks take British turn on Europe

PARIS - While still incomplete, the European policy platform emerging from coalition negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) appears to be strongly sovereignist. (GERMANY-EUROPE/REFERENDUMS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 950 words)

Granted "decisive" role, Chinese markets decide to slide

SHANGHAI - Unimpressed by the promotion of markets to a "decisive" role in China's reform agenda for the next decade, investors sell off Chinese shares, disappointed by a lack of details in the reform plan and apparent reluctance to overhaul the state-owned sector. (CHINA-REFORM/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Clement Tan, 850 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-REFORM/LABOUR, moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Wayne Arnold, 1,300 words

Time for Fed to accept US growth not what it used to be?

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Year after year Federal Reserve policymakers have clung to a belief that the U.S. economy will soon regain its pre-recession stride. And year after year they have been wrong. (USA-FED/GROWTH (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 1,185 words)

Euro zone output drops more than expected

BRUSSELS - Euro zone factory output falls more than expected month on month in September as production drops in every sector but energy, while it rose from the same month last year, in a sign the region's recovery remains fragile at best. (EUROZONE-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 380 words)

Italy three-year bond costs lowest since March 2010

MILAN - Italy pays the lowest yield since March 2010 to sell three-year bonds, with demand fuelled by supportive European Central Bank monetary policy and its own reduced funding needs for the rest of 2013. (ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Greece: Tax revenues show it on track for bailout targets

ATHENS - Greek tax revenues exceeds expectations in October, helping the country stay on track to meet its 2013 fiscal target, the government says. (GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou, 480 words)

COMPANIES

Alitalia looks to buy time as Air France hesitates

MILAN - Alitalia tries to buy time, including postponing a deadline by which shareholders will have to subscribe to a capital increase - in order to patch up differences on strategy and finances with Air France, still the Italian flag carrier's best option for a partnership. (ALITALIA/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak and Alberto Sisto, 600 words)

Carlsberg Q3 profit hurt as Russia, Asia revenue weaken

COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg reports falling operating profit in the third quarter, with eastern European sales hurt by falling consumption in Russia and much-needed Asian revenue stalled due to currency movements. (CARLSBERG-RESULT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Mette Fraende, 750 words)

Natixis parent BPCE eyes 4 bln euro net profit in 2017

PARIS - BPCE, the parent group of French investment bank Natixis, says it aims to lift net profit to above 4 billion euros ($5.37 billion) by 2017 as part of a new strategic plan designed to offset a weak economy and tougher regulation. (NATIXIS/PLAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 615 words)

Contractors squeezed as oil budgets tighten

LONDON - Under pressure from their shareholders to spend less, international oil companies are demanding cheaper and simpler services, equipment and engineering, a red flag for contract firms which rely heavily on their needs. (OIL-CONTRACTORS/COSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 1,030 words)

ICAP: no reason to believe brokers linked to forex probes

LONDON - ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, says it has no reason to believe any of its brokers are linked to an alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets under investigation by financial watchdogs. (ICAP/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 300 words)

E.ON, GDF-Suez earnings hit by European energy crisis

PARIS/FRANKFURT - Germany's E.ON and French GDF Suez, two leading European utilities, post lower earnings, partly blaming government and EU policies for prolonging an energy crisis that is leading to power plant closures and asset writedowns. (TILITIES-EUROPE/(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Geert De Clercq and Christoph Steitz, 790 words)

Sainsbury's 7 pct profit rise puts Tesco in shade

LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury Plc shows its resilience to tough market conditions with a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, contrasting with a decline at market leader Tesco Plc and lifting its shares to a near six-year high. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words)

COMMODITIES

China targets new markets from Africa to Australia

SINGAPORE - From Africa to Australia, Chinese refiners are exploring new markets to ship surplus oil products such as jet fuel and diesel, putting them on track to compete with global trading houses and refining centres such as Singapore. (CHINA-OIL/REFINING, moved, by Jessica Jaganathan, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- WESTAFRICA-IRONORE/, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Sonali Paul, 850 words