TOP STORIES

French recovery stalls, German growth slows

PARIS/BERLIN - France's economic recovery fizzles out in third quarter of the year and German growth slows, indicating just how far the euro zone has to go to put years of crisis behind it. (ECONOMY/EUROPE (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Madeline Chambers and Leigh Thomas. 800 words)

+ See also:

- EASTEUROPE-GDP/ (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Marcin Goettig, 540 words

Yellen to defend Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy

WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, will offer a stout defence of the central bank's aggressive monetary easing before a Senate panel that includes some tough Republican critics. (USA-FED/YELLEN (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Alister Bull, 680 words)

Yellen comments spark world share rally, bond yields fall

LONDON - World stocks rise while major government bond yields and the yen fall after the next head of U.S. Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, signals that the bank's massive stimulus policy will be needed for some time. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 700 words)

Not so happy birthday: Abenomics ages, challenges remain

TOKYO - A year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took financial markets by storm with promises to revive the moribund Japanese economy, data shows growth slowed sharply and that his "Abenomics" policy mix is yet to secure a durable recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 800 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 450 words

- JAPAN-BANKS-EARNINGS/ (WRAPUP, PICTURE), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 890 words

INSIGHT

Fat profits elude companies chasing obesity business

KALUNDBORG, Denmark - As obesity rates soar worldwide, it is proving surprisingly difficult for both drugmakers and food companies to develop effective businesses that address the problem head on. (OBESITY-BUSINESS/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Martinne Geller, 1,400 words)

ECONOMY

OECD warns over slowing reform pace in France

PARIS - France is falling behind southern European countries that have overhauled their economies to be more competitive, the OECD says, adding its voice to a growing chorus calling on Paris' to spur its reform agenda. (FRANCE-OECD/, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 455 words)

UK retail sales show surprise fall in October

LONDON - British retail sales unexpectedly fall in October, hit in part by mild weather that causes shoppers to put off buying winter clothes, official data show. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Oil supply comfortable but may tighten in 2014 - IEA

LONDON - Oil markets look well supplied in the short term but prices could rise in the next few months due to a seasonal increase in demand and production problems in some OPEC producers, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-OIL/PRICE, moved, by Florence Tan and Fayen Wong, 1,250 words

COMPANIES

EADS lifts Airbus forecasts as 9-month profit rises

PARIS - Airbus parent EADS raises its forecast for jet orders and deliveries as it posts higher quarterly profits but expresses caution over output of its flagship A380 superjumbo as airlines shy away from the megajet. (EADS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1015/5.15 AM ET, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altemeyer, 600 words)

RWE slashes jobs, costs to escape industry turmoil

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF - German utility RWE says it will cut more jobs and trim capital spending as it joins peers in warning of a deep crisis in Europe's energy industry that will keep a lid on growth in the foreseeable future. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff, 465 words)

Cost-conscious Dutch consumers hit Ahold Q3 profit

BRUSSELS - Dutch grocer Ahold reports lower-than-expected operating profit in the third quarter after cost-conscious consumers opt for cheaper goods, especially in the Netherlands. (AHOLD-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 315 words)

Burberry first-half profit meets guidance

LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry meets forecasts for flat profit in a first half period that sees revenue exceed 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) for the first time. (BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

Zurich Insurance won't hit year-end General target

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance says it will miss an "ambitious" year-end target for its largest unit, General Insurance, taking some of the shine off better-than-expected net profit two weeks before its investor day. (ZURICH/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Alice Baghdjian, 600 words)

+ See also:

- KBC/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words

Serco warns of profit hit after contract scandals

LONDON - Serco, the embattled contractor accused of overcharging the British government, takes a raft of charges and warns of lower profits this year and next as its problems in Britain, the U.S. and Australia hit margins. (SERCO-PROFIT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Christine Murray, 460 lines)

Germany's Merck KGaA lifts profit outlook on cost cuts

DARMSTADT, Germany - Germany's Merck KGaA, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, raises its full-year outlook as it benefited from job cuts and continued demand from television manufacturers. (MERCKKGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 270 words)

Topshop's Green says he'd listen to any BHS suitors

LONDON - British billionaire Philip Green, owner of the Arcadia stores group, would listen to what any putative bidder for his loss-making BHS department stores chain has to say, he said, while confirming no talks are underway. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/GREEN (INTERVIEW), moved, by James Davey, 470 words)